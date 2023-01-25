ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City vs Arsenal, FA Cup fourth round: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal finally meet for the first time this year when the FA Cup hits the Etihad Stadium on Friday. The visiting Gunners have a five-point lead on City with a match-in-hand on the defending champions when it comes to Premier League play, and Arsenal’s done plenty good in the FA Cup.
Report – Manchester United keen on Juventus attacker

As Juventus risks missing out on a place in the top four, some of their best men must show remarkable loyalty to remain at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri have just lost 15 points, which puts them in a tough position to qualify for the UCL next season. Max Allegri...
Claudio Reyna transitions into new role at Austin FC following USMNT scandal

Claudio Reyna has resigned as Austin FC’s sporting director, transitioning to a technical advisor role before the club’s third MLS season. Head coach Josh Wolff will now serve as the team’s chief soccer officer on an interim basis, while director of player personnel Sean Rubio steps up as interim sporting director. Together, Wolff and Rubio will lead the Verde & Black’s talent identification, acquisition and management strategy, as well as full technical and high-performance duties. They will now report directly to Austin FC majority owner and CEO Anthony Precourt.
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run

LONDON (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds,...
Manchester City buy the league? Maybe. Maybe not.

Some interesting figures have been published over the last 24 hours. A blogger from Switzerland, specifically interested in the business of football, has looked at the wage spending of some of the biggest clubs in Europe., external. City have been bashed, for as long as they've had the investment from...
