How Everton could line up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer including Harry Maguire and Phil Jones shock transfers
EVERTON are looking for a new manager following the sacking of Frank Lampard. The former Chelsea boss was sacked earlier this week with the club in turmoil - sitting joint-bottom of the Premier League table in 19th place. One of the potential candidates to take over at Goodison Park is...
Ralf Rangnick picked out three Man Utd ‘mood killers’ and now two of them have left Old Trafford in transfer exits
MANCHESTER UNITED have got rid of two out of three "mood killers" Ralf Rangnick identified last year. The German manager oversaw a turbulent spell in United's recent history and tried to make big changes at the club. He did not hold back in listing what needed to improve, including calling...
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
Roy Keane heaps praise on Wout Weghorst as Man Utd legend hits back at doubters after striker’s goal vs Forest
ROY KEANE hit back at Wout Weghorst’s doubters after he got off the mark for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest. Marcus Rashford wasted no time putting the Red Devils in front, waltzing through the Forest defence and firing in on just seven minutes. Sam Surridge thought he had levelled...
Marcelo Bielsa 'had agreed to coach Mexico but was rejected by newly formed national team committee'
Marcelo Bielsa was set to become the next manager of the Mexican national football team, only for a newly formed committee of club team owners to decide against it.
Frank Lampard breaks his silence on Instagram after being sacked by Everton
Frank Lampard has broken his silence on Instagram after he was sacked by Everton earlier this week and returned to Merseyside on Thursday to say his goodbyes.
Manchester City vs Arsenal, FA Cup fourth round: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal finally meet for the first time this year when the FA Cup hits the Etihad Stadium on Friday. The visiting Gunners have a five-point lead on City with a match-in-hand on the defending champions when it comes to Premier League play, and Arsenal’s done plenty good in the FA Cup.
Al Nassr Knocked Out Of Saudi Super Cup As Cristiano Ronaldo Draws Another Blank
Al-Ittihad, managed by former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, got the better of Ronaldo and Co in Thursday's semi-final.
Cristiano Ronaldo mistake called out by Al Nassr manager after cup elimination
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia points to a mistake from Cristiano Ronaldo as the team lost in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.
Report – Manchester United keen on Juventus attacker
As Juventus risks missing out on a place in the top four, some of their best men must show remarkable loyalty to remain at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri have just lost 15 points, which puts them in a tough position to qualify for the UCL next season. Max Allegri...
Report: Manchester United Start Negotiations With Talented Centre Back Ahead Of Summer Move
Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United rebuild will continue in this years summer transfer window as the Dutchman looks to continue building his side. Ten Hag made some great signings last summer - including many for the long term. The likes of Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez were signed in the previous...
Sean Dyche set to be appointed new Everton manager
Sean Dyche is set to be appointed the new Everton manager.
Soccer-Southgate considered resigning as England manager before World Cup
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Gareth Southgate contemplated resigning as England manager following criticism ahead of last year's World Cup despite leading his team to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final.
Man Utd hand first professional contracts to Safia Middleton-Patel & Jess Simpson
Man Utd have signed 18-year-old pair Safia Middleton-Patel & Jess Simpson to their first professional contracts.
Brighton expecting further bids for Moises Caicedo from Arsenal & Chelsea
Brighton are expecting further bids from Arsenal and Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Manchester United v Reading, Confirmed Lineups, FA Cup
Here you can find the confirmed lineups for Manchester United v Reading in the FA Cup.
Claudio Reyna transitions into new role at Austin FC following USMNT scandal
Claudio Reyna has resigned as Austin FC’s sporting director, transitioning to a technical advisor role before the club’s third MLS season. Head coach Josh Wolff will now serve as the team’s chief soccer officer on an interim basis, while director of player personnel Sean Rubio steps up as interim sporting director. Together, Wolff and Rubio will lead the Verde & Black’s talent identification, acquisition and management strategy, as well as full technical and high-performance duties. They will now report directly to Austin FC majority owner and CEO Anthony Precourt.
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds,...
Atletico Madrid Confirm Signing of Kieran Trippier From Tottenham on 3-Year Deal
Kieran Trippier has left Tottenham and joined Spanish side Atletico Madrid for a fee believed to be around £20m.
Manchester City buy the league? Maybe. Maybe not.
Some interesting figures have been published over the last 24 hours. A blogger from Switzerland, specifically interested in the business of football, has looked at the wage spending of some of the biggest clubs in Europe., external. City have been bashed, for as long as they've had the investment from...
