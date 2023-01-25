Read full article on original website
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
A Shreveport Speakeasy Will Come Alive Again on Valentine’s Day
Did You Know That Shreveport Once Had a Speakeasy Called Blue Goose Grocery?. It's no secret that Shreveport-Bossier was a hot spot during the prohibition era and we love uncovering history. Do you ever wonder what those nights sounded like? Shreveport DJ Lomax found the actual recording of what the Shreveport speakeasy sounded like at the time. This was recorded by a man named John Lomax who went on to share these recordings with the Library of Congress, we don't know if there is any relation, but how cool would it be if they were related?
KTBS
First Baptist: Ice Up South Highlands
SHREVEPORT, La. - First Baptist is throwing another block party for Shreveport and South Highlands. There will be a giant ice slide with sleds on the front lawn, a petting zoo and pony rides, fire pits with marshmallow roasting, live music, and food trucks by Rhino Coffee, Beauxjax Mobile Cajun Food & Eatery, and Dr. Crepe.
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Waffles, french bulldog teaches importance of fostering
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waffles, a french bulldog with special needs, teaches us a lesson on how important fostering is. On Jan. 27, Parish Paws brings in a new friend to meet KSLA. Waffles is a french bulldog that lights up the room despite being unable to use his back legs.
KSLA
Law enforcement caution safety ahead of parade season
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff Department, Shreveport Police Department, and other local agencies held a media briefing on Jan. 26 to discuss public safety ahead of the parade season. The officers placed an emphasis on using your common sense. “We love everybody having fun. We want...
KSLA
MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
KTBS
Shreveport native wins award for 'Coming 2 America'
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hats off to Hollywood hair stylist Crystal Woodford. The Shreveport native has received a top honor. You may remember, KTBS 3 interviewed her back in December about her work on Wakanda Forever. Now she just received a prestigious award for Coming 2 America from the Make-up Artists...
Here Is What Will Take Over the Old Five Guys Bossier Location
September Was a Sad Month For Burger Lovers in Bossier. Five Guys Burger closed down unexpectedly and we all were super bummed. Since then the building has sat empty. The good news is that in March there will be new life in the building. Port City has had a few...
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
KTBS
Historic Shreveport church celebrates 100th year
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, founded in 1923, will hold its Centennial Celebration with a Mass and reception at 9 a.m. on Sunday at 1558 Buena Vista Street. The theme is, “100 Years of Servicing Our Families, Our Community, Our God.” The homilist will...
KSLA
Monster truck show to feature 6 best trucks in U.S.
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Monster trucks are rolling into Bossier City this weekend!. On Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, the Kicker Monster Truck Show will feature six trucks, all rated best monster trucks in the country. You can expect donuts, car-smashing and competitions of speed and skill.
ktalnews.com
Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
Woman Wounded in Shreveport Mass Shooting Dies
A Shreveport woman who was wounded along with seven other people in a mass shooting earlier this week has died. 33-year-old Latounda Bryant of North Southland Park Drive, died shortly before noon on Thursday morning at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she had been taken following the Sunday shooting in north Shreveport. Bryant was in a home on Sugar Street in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.
Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift
It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
Shreveport Considered One Of The Dirtiest Cities In America
I honestly hate it when North Louisiana is portrayed negatively to the entire world, but once again we've found ourselves near the top of one of those negative lists. The saddest part of this one is that being listed is totally avoidable if it weren't for the self-inflicted wounds. If...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport elementary student racks up wins in and out of the classroom
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Aislyn Woolsey is a fourth grader at Eden Gardens in Shreveport, where she is an honor student and hard worker. She’s accomplished a lot in a short amount of time. Aislyn is a dedicated student and says it takes hard work to make the grade. She is also an accomplished athlete and artist.
Clerk At Popular Haughton Store Cited For Selling Alcohol To Minor
A couple of days ago, on Wednesday, January 25th, Bossier Sheriff's deputies were pleased to find that when it comes to selling alcohol to minors, most all of the locations they checked were playing by the rules. The Bossier Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force made their rounds throughout Bossier Parish...
