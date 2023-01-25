ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rajah.com

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Attendance Revealed

The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas was packed on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. It was announced during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. that 51,338 fans packed the house for this year's special event. Check out our complete WWE...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

Nigel McGuinness Talks Competing Against Bryan Danielson In The Past

Pro wrestling legend and former WWE talent Nigel McGuinness recently appeared on the Into the Looking Glass, Darkly’ program, where he discussed a variety of topics such as competing against top AEW Star "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in the past and how in one of the matches the crowd just roared because of the visceral connection they had with the crowd.
rajah.com

Austin Theory Reflects On Filming Egg Segment With Vince McMahon

Austin Theory recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE United States Champion reflecting on filming the infamous egg segment on WWE television with Vince McMahon. Featured below are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Comments On Raw Is XXX, The Trial Of Sami Zayn

Matt Hardy has a strong connection to the 30-year history of WWE Monday Night Raw. With that in mind, what did the AEW star think of the Raw Is XXX special event this past week?. On his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the pro wrestling veteran spoke about...
rajah.com

Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been Super Kind and Accommodating To Him

AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how people are a little suspicious of you when you first come into a locker room and how there's a bit of a feeling out process, but everyone in AEW has been super kind and accommodating to him.
rajah.com

Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)

A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW

Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
MARYLAND STATE
rajah.com

Dax Harwood Says He Pushed For Match With Top AEW Star Jon Moxley Last Year

Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he worked very hard and pushed for a match against top AEW Star Jon Moxley last year, but AEW President and CEO Tony Khan turned down his idea for a match with the former three-time AEW World Champion.
rajah.com

WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record

Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
rajah.com

The Godfather Talks About His Raw Is XXX Experience, WWE Legends Contract

Charles Wright, better known to longtime WWE fans as The Godfather, recently appeared on the Universal Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his experience at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show this...
rajah.com

Mick Foley Addresses Rumors Of Having Backstage Heat With WWE

Does "The Hardcore Legend" have backstage heat with WWE these days?. Mick Foley doesn't think so. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed online rumors of backstage heat with WWE on his latest "Foley Is Pod," program. As noted, Foley previously stated on Facebook that he did not want...
KANSAS STATE
rajah.com

Roxanne Perez Talks About Saraya Being Huge Inspiration For Her

Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Faction 919 podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE NXT. During the discussion, the reigning NXT Women's Champion spoke about AEW women's competitor Saraya being a huge inspiration to her. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com

Jake Roberts Says Top AEW Star Kenny Omega Is Unbelievable

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes top AEW Star Kenny Omega is not only one of the greatest of all time, but he is also unbelievable.

