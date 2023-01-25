Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Attendance Revealed
The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas was packed on Saturday night, January 28, 2023. It was announced during the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. that 51,338 fans packed the house for this year's special event. Check out our complete WWE...
rajah.com
Nigel McGuinness Talks Competing Against Bryan Danielson In The Past
Pro wrestling legend and former WWE talent Nigel McGuinness recently appeared on the Into the Looking Glass, Darkly’ program, where he discussed a variety of topics such as competing against top AEW Star "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson in the past and how in one of the matches the crowd just roared because of the visceral connection they had with the crowd.
F4WOnline
Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble
After pressure from Reigns to attack Owens, Zayn instead attacked Reigns, leading the rest of The Bloodline to attack Zayn.
rajah.com
Frankie Kazarian Reveals His Elite Hunter Persona In AEW Was Born Out Of Anger And Aggression
Pro wrestling veteran and former AEW Star Frankie Kazarian recently took part in an IMPACT Press Pass Conference Call, where he talked about a number of topics such as how his Elite Hunter persona in AEW was born out of anger and aggression of how he and Christopher Daniels ended as a team.
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Turns 45, Damian Priest On San Antonio Talk Show (Video)
-- A WWE Superstar and Brawling Brutes member is celebrating his birthday today. Ahead of Saturday's WWe Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. the official Twitter acccount of WWE sent birthday wishes to "The Celtic Warrior" Sheamus(45):. -- In other WWE news, Monday Night...
rajah.com
Austin Theory Reflects On Filming Egg Segment With Vince McMahon
Austin Theory recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE United States Champion reflecting on filming the infamous egg segment on WWE television with Vince McMahon. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Comments On Raw Is XXX, The Trial Of Sami Zayn
Matt Hardy has a strong connection to the 30-year history of WWE Monday Night Raw. With that in mind, what did the AEW star think of the Raw Is XXX special event this past week?. On his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the pro wrestling veteran spoke about...
rajah.com
Triple H Comments On Status Of NXT Europe, Planning Long-Term Storylines In WWE
Paul "Triple H" Levesque recently spoke with Variety to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this evening at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During the discussion, the WWE executive spoke about the status of NXT Europe, planning long-term storylines and more. Featured below are some of the highlights.
rajah.com
Big Bill Says Everyone In AEW Has Been Super Kind and Accommodating To Him
AEW Star Big Bill recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how people are a little suspicious of you when you first come into a locker room and how there's a bit of a feeling out process, but everyone in AEW has been super kind and accommodating to him.
rajah.com
Big Bill Reveals NJPW Star He Wants Match With, Aspirations To Pursue Stand-Up Comedy Career
Big Bill wants to be a big stand-up comedy act. The pro wrestling veteran formerly known as Will Morrissey recently appeared as a guest on the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about wanting a match...
rajah.com
Former WWE Prospect, MLW Star Debuts At AEW TV Taping (Spoiler Photos)
A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut. EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark. Nduka competed in a match against rising star...
rajah.com
Spoiler: Match Order For Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed
The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble matchup...
rajah.com
Tony Khan Talks About Adam Cole's Return To AEW
Adam Cole's health was the first and foremost priority to All Elite Wrestling when dealing with the recovery and return of the beloved pro wrestling veteran. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on 98 Rock in Baltimore, Maryland and spoke about this during the interview.
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Says He Pushed For Match With Top AEW Star Jon Moxley Last Year
Top AEW Star Dax Harwood took to an episode of his "FTR" podcast and talked about a variety of topics such as how he worked very hard and pushed for a match against top AEW Star Jon Moxley last year, but AEW President and CEO Tony Khan turned down his idea for a match with the former three-time AEW World Champion.
rajah.com
Action Andretti Talks About His Upset Over Chris Jericho, Reaction Backstage Afterwards
Action Andretti recently appeared as a guest on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the rising AEW star spoke about his upset victory over Chris Jericho on AEW TV, the reaction backstage from Tony Khan and others after the match and more. Featured...
rajah.com
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
rajah.com
The Godfather Talks About His Raw Is XXX Experience, WWE Legends Contract
Charles Wright, better known to longtime WWE fans as The Godfather, recently appeared on the Universal Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about his experience at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show this...
rajah.com
Mick Foley Addresses Rumors Of Having Backstage Heat With WWE
Does "The Hardcore Legend" have backstage heat with WWE these days?. Mick Foley doesn't think so. The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend addressed online rumors of backstage heat with WWE on his latest "Foley Is Pod," program. As noted, Foley previously stated on Facebook that he did not want...
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Talks About Saraya Being Huge Inspiration For Her
Roxanne Perez recently appeared as a guest on the Faction 919 podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE NXT. During the discussion, the reigning NXT Women's Champion spoke about AEW women's competitor Saraya being a huge inspiration to her. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says Top AEW Star Kenny Omega Is Unbelievable
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he believes top AEW Star Kenny Omega is not only one of the greatest of all time, but he is also unbelievable.
Comments / 0