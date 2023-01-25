Read full article on original website
Gas Price Climb Continues
(Undated) – The national average price for a gallon of gas continues to head higher. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average is up nine cents from Monday to $3.49 a gallon. The price per gallon here in Illinois has jumped fifteen cents from the beginning of the week to $3.67. In Indiana, the statewide average has fallen a penny to $3.35 a gallon. Drivers in California are paying $4.43 a gallon and those in Texas are paying $3.11.
Sheriff Rutan says Weapons Ban is Clear Violation of the 2nd Amendment
(Undated) – State Representative, Adam Niemerg, joined sheriffs from Crawford, Jasper, and Lawrence County this morning for a joint press conference at the Crawford County Courthouse. Representative, Niemerg, is among several plaintiffs in lawsuits challenging Governor, JB Pritzker’s, “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, says he feels the “weapons ban” is a clear violation of the 2nd Amendment.
