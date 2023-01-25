(Undated) – The national average price for a gallon of gas continues to head higher. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the national average is up nine cents from Monday to $3.49 a gallon. The price per gallon here in Illinois has jumped fifteen cents from the beginning of the week to $3.67. In Indiana, the statewide average has fallen a penny to $3.35 a gallon. Drivers in California are paying $4.43 a gallon and those in Texas are paying $3.11.

