ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Rain chances increase this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide sunny and pleasant weather across the Lowcountry today. Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with highs in the low 60s today, upper 60s Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next storm system. Rain chances will start to increase late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Rain, heavy at times, will be likely Sunday night through Monday morning. The rain should taper off early Monday with rainfall totals over an inch in spots. Rain chances remain elevated through the week as another system approaches the area by the middle of the week. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s.
live5news.com

Milder Saturday On The Way. Showers Back Late Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will provide sunny and pleasant weather across the Lowcountry as we get ready to head into the weekend. Expect a chilly evening and a cold Saturday morning with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Warmer temperatures are expected this weekend with highs in the low 60s Saturday, upper 60s Sunday. We should maintain plenty of sunshine on Saturday but clouds will increase Sunday ahead of our next storm system. Rain chances will start to increase late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening. Rain, heavy at times, will be likely Sunday night through Monday morning. The rain should taper off early Monday with rainfall totals over an inch in spots.
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Prolonged period below freezing next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Pleasant temperatures will be short-lived moving into the final weekend of January. Frigid air is set to spill into the region Saturday night which will bring a prolonged cold snap for parts of the panhandles. Highs on Saturday will be seasonal climbing into the middle 50s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WYFF4.com

Upstate area of South Carolina seeing heavy, soaking rain

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Upstate area is seeing a heavy, soaking rain Wednesday morning. (Watch the full forecast above) Track rain, storms on interactive radar here. The rain is expected to move out around lunchtime. Drivers can expect ponding on area roads and some minor flooding is possible. Live...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
fox8live.com

Strong storms move in Tuesday night; tornadoes possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Cold, sunny conditions give way to a quick spring-like feel Tuesday. There will be a chilly start in the high 30s and mid 40s across the area, but winds pick up from the south pushing moisture into throughout the day. Showers will begin to pop up through the afternoon and evening before the main line of storms moves in late overnight.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
1520 The Ticket

Iowa & Illinois: This Is What Time Your Town Can Expect Snow Wednesday

We're getting a clearer picture of when snow might start and continue for parts of Iowa and Illinois on Tuesday night into Wednesday. While we're not quite in the godforsaken "hibernation zone" that the Farmer's Almanac had predicted for Iowa this winter, there's still some snow coming our way. I saw plenty of trucks putting pretreat on the roads this morning and even more snow plows getting together. Like a rallying of the troops.
IOWA STATE
KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
focusnewspaper.com

Increasing Fine For Left Lane Slowpokes Gets Quick Traction

Columbia, SC (AP) – A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in. 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy