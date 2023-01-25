Read full article on original website
What's Great in Dayton: January 27 - February 3, 2023
Celebrating the Grateful Dead: Dead of Winter is a two-night celebration of the Grateful Dead. It’s tonight and Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company in Springfield. The Reds at the Air Force Museum: The Cincinnati Reds are coming to the U.S. Air Force museum tomorrow. It begins with...
Winter Gathering caps 50th anniversary commemoration of the two Miamis
A group of Miami University students, staff and faculty are in Miami, Okla. — headquarters of the Miami Tribe — this weekend to cap off a year-long commemoration of the two Miamis' partnership, referred to as neepwaantiinki, the Myaamia word meaning "learning from each other." *Editor's Note: Myaamia...
Dig the Grateful Dead? You can celebrate their music two nights in Springfield
This weekend, in Springfield, Ohio, Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company is hosting Dead of Winter: a two night dedication to the music of the Grateful Dead. This Friday, January 27th and Saturday, January 28th, the shows will be played by two Grateful Dead tribute bands, Arrows of Neon (Friday), and Great Northern String Band (Saturday).
Cincinnati's mayor proposes 'common sense gun reform'
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is proposing what he calls common sense gun reform. The ordinance would prohibit anyone convicted of domestic violence from legally possessing a firearm, and would require safe storage of firearms around children. Pureval announced plans for the legislation in his State of the City Address late...
Analysis: Householder's bribery trial is the largest in Ohio history. It may not be the last
The guilt or innocence of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges in what is by far the biggest bribery case in the 220-year history of Ohio is important — but that may not be the point. It will take federal prosecutors...
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
Proposed gas station at former site of grocery store in Old North Dayton denied
GroceryLane in Old North Dayton was destroyed by the 2019 tornados. The owners of the grocery store — who were renting the building — tried to fix it up, although it got heavily vandalized. The building was later demolished in 2021. The community is classified as an area...
New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses
Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
The US needs more than 3M nurses by 2030. New law aims to help in Ohio
Local nurse training programs are hopeful that new legislation will ease nursing shortages across the country. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) worked on passing the bill that President Biden signed into law in December. The Technical Reset to Advance the Instruction of Nurses Act will help nursing schools recover from...
