Dayton, OH

wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: January 27 - February 3, 2023

Celebrating the Grateful Dead: Dead of Winter is a two-night celebration of the Grateful Dead. It’s tonight and Saturday at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company in Springfield. The Reds at the Air Force Museum: The Cincinnati Reds are coming to the U.S. Air Force museum tomorrow. It begins with...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Winter Gathering caps 50th anniversary commemoration of the two Miamis

A group of Miami University students, staff and faculty are in Miami, Okla. — headquarters of the Miami Tribe — this weekend to cap off a year-long commemoration of the two Miamis' partnership, referred to as neepwaantiinki, the Myaamia word meaning "learning from each other." *Editor's Note: Myaamia...
OXFORD, OH
wyso.org

Cincinnati's mayor proposes 'common sense gun reform'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is proposing what he calls common sense gun reform. The ordinance would prohibit anyone convicted of domestic violence from legally possessing a firearm, and would require safe storage of firearms around children. Pureval announced plans for the legislation in his State of the City Address late...
CINCINNATI, OH
wyso.org

New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses

Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

The US needs more than 3M nurses by 2030. New law aims to help in Ohio

Local nurse training programs are hopeful that new legislation will ease nursing shortages across the country. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) worked on passing the bill that President Biden signed into law in December. The Technical Reset to Advance the Instruction of Nurses Act will help nursing schools recover from...
OHIO STATE

