swimswam.com
Lee Tops Sloman In Thrilling Men’s 5K at Aussie Open Water Championships
The 2023 Australian Open Water Championships concluded today with a thrilling finish in the men's 5k event leaving Kyle Lee with his first national title. Current photo via Adam Crane/Salt Diaries. 2023 OCEAN SWIM FESTIVAL/AUSTRALIAN OW CHAMPIONSHIPS. Wednesday, January 25th – Saturday, January 28th. Busselton Jetty, Western Australia. Open...
swimswam.com
North Coast Mixed Open Water Relay Takes Gold At Aussie Championships
Catch up on the mixed relay action from the 2023 Australian Open Water Championships taking place at Busselton Jetty, Western Australia. Current photo via Swimming Australia. 2023 OCEAN SWIM FESTIVAL/AUSTRALIAN OW CHAMPIONSHIPS. Wednesday, January 25th – Saturday, January 28th. Busselton Jetty, Western Australia. Open Water. With the men’s and...
swimswam.com
Proud, Romanchuk Secure Victories On Night One Of 2023 Euro Meet
LCM (50m) Live Results (when available) Although Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom bowed out of the competition due to injury, day one of the 2023 Luxembourg Euro Meet saw several Olympic-level swimmers take to the Centre National Sportif et Culturel d’Coqu pool. Among them was 28-year-old Ben Proud of Great...
swimswam.com
Olympic Bronze Medalist Tina Punzel Retires from Diving
Two-time Olympian Tina Punzel (right) won gold in both the women’s and mixed 3-meter synchronized events at the 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Giorgio Perottino / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. Germany’s Tina Punzel, a two-time Olympian and bronze medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, announced her retirement from diving...
swimswam.com
LEN Champions League: NBG Falls For First Time, Brescia Tops Group B
No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Current photo via LEN. No unbeaten side remained in the field after injury-hit Novi Beograd fell in Budapest where Ferencvaros won a kind of shooting contest. Since Brescia made no mistake in Berlin, the Italians took back the top spot in this group. OSC and Jug played a thrilling tie, not the best result for these two who are chasing the top ranked sides. Sabadell claimed its first win in the season, at the expense of Marseille which were dropped to the bottom.
swimswam.com
North Baltimore Aquatic Club Swimmers Shine at 2023 ISCA National Club Championships
SCY (25 yards) Results on MeetMobile: “2023 ISCA National Club Championships”. The North Baltimore Aquatic Club (NBAC) totaled 20 gold medals at last weekend’s 2023 ISCA National Club Championships in Hampton, Virginia. Among the NBAC standouts was 14-year-old Daniel Branon, who collected six individual titles and clocked a...
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand is First Man Since Michael Phelps to Hold Both 200 & 400 IM SCY Records
Leon Marchand is the first man since Michael Phelps in 2006 to simultaneously hold the fastest all-time marks in both the 200 and 400 yard IMs. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. On Saturday at the Arizona State versus Cal dual meet, 20-year-old Leon Marchand of ASU smashed the NCAA and U.S. Open Records in the 400 yard IM, posting a 3:31.84, taking over a second off of Hugo Gonzalez‘s mark set at the 2022 NCAA Championships. This swim was remarkable for a myriad of reasons, which are discussed on the SwimSwam podcast.
swimswam.com
LEN Women’s Euro Cup Quarters Set To Get Underway Saturday
The two Greek–Hungarian clashes are perhaps the most awaited encounters, especially the game between UVSE and Ethnikos. Current photo via LEN. There is no stopping in water polo action on the European stage – the excitements of all three men competitions are still with us from Tuesday and Wednesday, but now it’s time to watch the ladies as the Euro Cup Women quarter-finals are commencing.
swimswam.com
Ryan Hoffer, the #2 Pick in the 2021 ISL Rookie Draft, Retires from Swimming
Ryan Hoffer, a 7-time NCAA event champion at Cal, has moved on to a career in medical sales after retiring from swimming following the 2021 ISL season. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. American swimmer Ryan Hoffer, an NCAA Champion and the #2 overall pick in the 2021 International...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam’s Top 100 For 2023: Men’s #40-31
Back with Bob Bowman, Chase Kalisz is coming off his fastest 400 IM showing in five years and will be tough to keep off the medal stand in Fukuoka. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. After the action-packed year that was 2022, we’re gearing up for another exciting year over...
swimswam.com
Matthew Cao Breaks 11-12 Canadian Age Record in the 200 IM
Matthew Cao whacked almost a full second off the old National Age Group Record in the 200 IM last weekend in Vancouver, swimming 2:15.94. Short Course Meters (25 meters) 12-year-old Matthew Cao of the Pacific Sea Wolves in British Columbia broke a Canadian National Age Group Record last weekend in Vancouver.
swimswam.com
British World Championships Qualification Times Are Faster Than National Records
Lewis Burras will need to beat his own British record of 47.63 in the 100m free in order to guarantee a spot on his nation's World Championships squad. Archive photo via British Swimming. British Swimming has confirmed the dates and locations of its two premier swimming events on the schedule...
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Lindsay Looney Hits Back-To-Back 1:53s In 200 Fly
Looney has flown under the radar given the success of the ASU men, but is quietly establishing herself as a bonafide NCAA title contender in the 200 fly. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of...
