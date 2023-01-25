Read full article on original website
Related
whdh.com
Healey Admin “Getting to the Bottom” of CRRC Contracts
With the MBTA still awaiting more than 300 new Red and Orange Line cars through a project intended to increase the transit system’s capacity, Gov. Maura Healey said Monday that her administration is still in the “early stages” of identifying what went wrong with the contract. The...
whdh.com
Rhode Island company recalls sausage and salami products due to possible listeria contamination
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island-based company has announced a massive recall of its ready-to-eat sausage and salami products because they may have been contaminated with listeria. The USDA announced Tuesday that Daniele International is recalling more than 52,000 pounds of these items. Affected items include the Boar’s Head...
whdh.com
AG Campbell Helps Roll Out Abortion Hotline
A new hotline went live Monday morning to offer free and confidential legal advice to patients seeking reproductive and abortion care in Massachusetts, including those who do not live in the state. The Reproductive Equity Now Foundation launched the hotline with the state attorney general, the Women’s Bar Foundation, the...
whdh.com
Healey Seeks $282 Mil For Shelter, Food Aid Programs
Reviving debate on an issue that lawmakers left untouched at the end of last session, Gov. Maura Healey on Monday filed a $282 million spending bill she said is necessary to manage a surge in demand for emergency shelter and prevent the free school meals program from running out of money.
Comments / 0