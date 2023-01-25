ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Healey Admin “Getting to the Bottom” of CRRC Contracts

With the MBTA still awaiting more than 300 new Red and Orange Line cars through a project intended to increase the transit system’s capacity, Gov. Maura Healey said Monday that her administration is still in the “early stages” of identifying what went wrong with the contract. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

AG Campbell Helps Roll Out Abortion Hotline

A new hotline went live Monday morning to offer free and confidential legal advice to patients seeking reproductive and abortion care in Massachusetts, including those who do not live in the state. The Reproductive Equity Now Foundation launched the hotline with the state attorney general, the Women’s Bar Foundation, the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Healey Seeks $282 Mil For Shelter, Food Aid Programs

Reviving debate on an issue that lawmakers left untouched at the end of last session, Gov. Maura Healey on Monday filed a $282 million spending bill she said is necessary to manage a surge in demand for emergency shelter and prevent the free school meals program from running out of money.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy