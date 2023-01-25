ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Emergency crews pull woman from underneath Green Line train in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to pull a woman from underneath a Green Line train in Boston late Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Central station on the Green Line B Branch. Boston fire officials say crews responding to the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify the woman killed in fatal crash in Action

ACTON, Mass. — Authorities identify the 66-year-old woman that was killed in a hit-and-run in Acton earlier this week. Irene Durand-Bryan, 66 of Acton was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street on Monday morning. She was transported to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
ACTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Authorities ID body found on Marblehead beach

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 31-year-old man whose body was found on a Marblehead beach on Thursday. The body found on the shore near Edgemere Road has been confirmed to be Michael Gray, of Peabody, who had been reported missing on Dec. 11, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after body washes up on beach in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marblehead after a body washed up on a local beach. In a statement posted to Facebook, Marblehead police said officers responded to the end of Edgemere Road around 4 p.m. after receiving word of what appeared to be a body on the beach.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
whdh.com

Everett house fire leaves 6 displaced

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were forced out of their home on Wednesday night after a fire tore through a home in Everett. Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze. A cat was reportedly rescued from the fire. The cause of the fire remains under...
EVERETT, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer firefighter credited with saving choking dog

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local firefighter is being credited with helping save a dog in distress on Wednesday. Palmer fire officials said that around 6:30 p.m., a dog was brought to the fire station in respiratory distress and was met by firefighter Pat Jessop. Jessop found that the dog...
PALMER, MA
whdh.com

Fire crews battle multi-alarm blaze at Oceanview Nahant

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities battled a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Oceanview Nahant on Wednesday, officials said. Fire crews responding to a reported two-alarm fire at the large banquet facility around 1:30 p.m. found smoke showing from the kitchen area of the building on Willow Road, according to Nahant Fire Chief Austin Antrim.
NAHANT, MA
whdh.com

Crews respond to gas leak in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a gas leak on Ocean Avenue in Revere on Thursday. Several firetrucks responded to the scene as construction workers gathered away from the site. National Grid says a contractor hit a gas line, but the situation has since been made safe. (Copyright (c)...
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Broken dam in Halifax causing major flooding in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A broken dam in Halifax caused major flooding in East Bridgewater on Friday. Around 10 a.m., police announced Pond Street near Robbins Pond was shut down due to the flooding, with numerous backyards and homes inundated with water throughout the area. Officers say the road...
HALIFAX, MA
WGME

Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts

(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Infant hospitalized after being found unconscious in Duxbury home has died

DUXBURY, Mass. — An infant who investigators say was injured by his mother and found unconscious in his Duxbury home has died, authorities announced Friday. The 8-month-old baby, Callan Clancy, was found with his two siblings, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, suffering from obvious signs of trauma on Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
DUXBURY, MA
whdh.com

One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Braintree police issue warning after string of airbag thefts

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate a series of airbag thefts from parked vehicles. In a post on Twitter, Braintree police say they took nine reports from residents who had their airbags stolen out of their vehicles on the low end of Washington Street near the Quincy line. Police say they were all Honda CRVs.
BRAINTREE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy