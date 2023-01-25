Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Related
whdh.com
Investigation underway after driver crashes into building in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a building in Dorchester on Friday. A red sedan could be seen smashed against the side of a building at the intersection of New England and Mallard avenues, according to police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was...
whdh.com
Emergency crews pull woman from underneath Green Line train in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews worked together to pull a woman from underneath a Green Line train in Boston late Friday night. The incident occurred just before midnight on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University Central station on the Green Line B Branch. Boston fire officials say crews responding to the...
Authorities identify the woman killed in fatal crash in Action
ACTON, Mass. — Authorities identify the 66-year-old woman that was killed in a hit-and-run in Acton earlier this week. Irene Durand-Bryan, 66 of Acton was struck by a Ford van outside her home in the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street on Monday morning. She was transported to Emerson Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Middlesex District Attorney’s office.
whdh.com
Driver hits several parked cars, overturns vehicle in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into several parked cars before overturning their vehicle in Mattapan late Friday night. Officers responding to Wellington Street found several damaged vehicles and a vehicle on its side in the roadway. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
whdh.com
Authorities ID body found on Marblehead beach
MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 31-year-old man whose body was found on a Marblehead beach on Thursday. The body found on the shore near Edgemere Road has been confirmed to be Michael Gray, of Peabody, who had been reported missing on Dec. 11, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker, Marblehead Police Chief Dennis King, Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller and Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin.
whdh.com
Investigation underway after body washes up on beach in Marblehead
MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Marblehead after a body washed up on a local beach. In a statement posted to Facebook, Marblehead police said officers responded to the end of Edgemere Road around 4 p.m. after receiving word of what appeared to be a body on the beach.
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
whdh.com
Everett house fire leaves 6 displaced
EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were forced out of their home on Wednesday night after a fire tore through a home in Everett. Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze. A cat was reportedly rescued from the fire. The cause of the fire remains under...
NBC News
Joint-agency search teams scour the Brookfield, Massachusetts area hoping to find missing 35-year-old Brittany Tee
Brittany Tee was last seen on January 10, 2023, at around 8:30 p.m. in Brookfield, Massachusetts. The 35-year-old was walking away from the home on Main Street where she was staying and headed towards Lewis Field. Brittany was reported missing by her family on January 13. According to Lindsay Corcoran,...
TRAFFIC: Car crashes into utility pole on Granby Road in Chicopee
A car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee was causing traffic Friday morning.
Body That Washed Up On Marblehead Beach Was Decomposed, But Intact: Report
An investigation is underway after a body was discovered on a beach in Salem Harbor this week, authorities said.Marblehead Police to a report of a body lying on the beach at the end of Edgemere Road in Marblehead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, the department said on Facebook. Upon arrival…
westernmassnews.com
Palmer firefighter credited with saving choking dog
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local firefighter is being credited with helping save a dog in distress on Wednesday. Palmer fire officials said that around 6:30 p.m., a dog was brought to the fire station in respiratory distress and was met by firefighter Pat Jessop. Jessop found that the dog...
whdh.com
Fire crews battle multi-alarm blaze at Oceanview Nahant
NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several North Shore communities battled a multi-alarm fire that broke out at Oceanview Nahant on Wednesday, officials said. Fire crews responding to a reported two-alarm fire at the large banquet facility around 1:30 p.m. found smoke showing from the kitchen area of the building on Willow Road, according to Nahant Fire Chief Austin Antrim.
whdh.com
Dozens of passengers evacuated off Green Line trains at Copley Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of passengers were evacuated off of Green Line trains and out of the MBTA’s Copley Station on Thursday night after a signal issue caused a back-up, the MBTA said. Eighty to 100 passengers from three trains said they were evacuated along the tracks and out...
whdh.com
Crews respond to gas leak in Revere
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a gas leak on Ocean Avenue in Revere on Thursday. Several firetrucks responded to the scene as construction workers gathered away from the site. National Grid says a contractor hit a gas line, but the situation has since been made safe. (Copyright (c)...
whdh.com
Broken dam in Halifax causing major flooding in East Bridgewater
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A broken dam in Halifax caused major flooding in East Bridgewater on Friday. Around 10 a.m., police announced Pond Street near Robbins Pond was shut down due to the flooding, with numerous backyards and homes inundated with water throughout the area. Officers say the road...
WGME
Maine man missing since late 2022 found dead in Massachusetts
(BDN) -- A Maine man missing since December has been found dead in Massachusetts. Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on the night of Dec. 10, 2022, after he found himself locked out of his vehicle, according to the Peabody Police Department. Gray called the Peabody police for help gaining...
DA: Infant hospitalized after being found unconscious in Duxbury home has died
DUXBURY, Mass. — An infant who investigators say was injured by his mother and found unconscious in his Duxbury home has died, authorities announced Friday. The 8-month-old baby, Callan Clancy, was found with his two siblings, 5-year-old Cora Clancy and 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, suffering from obvious signs of trauma on Tuesday night, according to Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized, nine displaced after house fire in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is hospitalized and nine are without a home Wednesday morning following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy. Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the home on Buckley Street. There was heavy smoke on the second floor when crews arrived.
whdh.com
Braintree police issue warning after string of airbag thefts
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Braintree Police Department is turning to the public for help as they investigate a series of airbag thefts from parked vehicles. In a post on Twitter, Braintree police say they took nine reports from residents who had their airbags stolen out of their vehicles on the low end of Washington Street near the Quincy line. Police say they were all Honda CRVs.
Comments / 0