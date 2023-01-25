Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Animal advocates proposing new bill that would protect Alpine wild horses
Wife of man shot and killed by Phoenix police trying to return body to Mexico. Family says Cosme Medina Núñez came to the Valley to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to the shooting. Ex-police chief slams...
ABC 15 News
Valley police and community organization donate electric wheelchair to quadruple amputee
GLENDALE, AZ — Earlier this month, Valley police officers encountered a woman who was stuck at a hotel after someone stole her wheelchair. The officers stepped up to help. Body camera video from Glendale Police Department shows officers approaching a woman at a motel near 59th and Glendale avenues.
12news.com
'I'm afraid our aquifers would dry up': Why well owners are worried about Rio Verde getting new standpipe
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Michael Miola uses 100,000 gallons of water every month. And no amount of conserving, recycling or reusing water can help him. Miola owns Silver Spurs Equine. It's 60 acres and 200 horses. He breeds horses for clients worldwide. Each horse drinks about 18 gallons of...
AZFamily
Arizona DPS troopers bust over 160 pounds of drugs in 3 traffic stops
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona state troopers confiscated over 160 pounds of drugs after three traffic stops just days apart last week. The drugs were being transported from California to Oklahoma, from Tucson to Marana, and from the Phoenix area to Denver. On Jan. 18, a DPS trooper stopped...
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona sanctuary offers to take in tiger cub that was found in home
The tiger cub, according to police, was found in a home in Phoenix. In addition, other exotic animals were also found inside the home. A person has been arrested in connection with the tiger cub's keeping. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
ABC 15 News
ABC15 looks into what led up to deaths of teen girls found in water basin
MESA, Ariz. — ABC15 is looking into what led up to the deaths of two teenage girls who were reported as runaways from a Mesa group home in early January. Under state law, group homes and related facilities are limited in what they can and can’t do. In...
KTAR.com
4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
fox10phoenix.com
Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: EPCOR waiting for water plan approval as residents run out of water
Residents in a rural part of northern Maricopa County have been dealing with a water crisis, after the City of Scottsdale decided to no longer allow the city's water to be hauled to residents in the Rio Verde Foothills area. As a utility company waits for approval on their plan to provide residents there with water, people in the area are running out of water, as well as options. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
ABC 15 News
In today's Community Connection how Cloud Covered Streets is showering our streets with love!
Geneva Financial is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. The mission of Cloud Covered Streets (501c3) is to provide hope, compassion, kindness, connection & essential supplies to those experiencing homelessness. Delivering them tools & support to find their path back to living their best life possible. Our mobile unit offers...
Valley doctor working to recover after fall over the holidays
PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who's helped patients for 20 years is the one now being treated. Dr. Grayson Guzman has been hospitalized for a month after taking a fall during the holidays. Kara Guzman, his wife, says he wanted to fix some Christmas lights that had fallen at...
statepress.com
ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation
An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
ABC 15 News
Once cold and on the streets, Valley senior turning life around; 'I just kept asking God to help me'
PHOENIX — She lost her apartment and ended up on Valley streets for months, but then she reached out to the Let Joe Know team for help. Some of you contacted us about Marylyn, offering clothes or a spare room in your house where she could stay. Turns out,...
Mesa Public Schools planning to sue Facebook, TikTok over mental health concerns
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Public Schools Governing Board voted Tuesday night to potentially file a legal complaint against the world's biggest social media companies, accusing the tech giants of ruining the mental health of its students. One of Arizona's largest school districts is planning to follow in the...
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
ABC 15 News
Remains identified as missing Oklahoma girl, caregiver arrested in Phoenix
CYRIL, OK — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday they have identified the remains of a child in rural Grady County as Athena Brownfield. Authorities found the remains last week and were waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the remains belonged to the 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma.
fox10phoenix.com
Bird in Arizona finds frozen water feeder
The video, which was taken in Sun City West, shows, a bird trying to drink from one bird feeder, only to find it's completely frozen. Not even the bird's beak could crack the ice. Arizona has been experiencing low overnight temperatures in recent days.
