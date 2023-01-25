State Roundup: Wiedefeld tapped for Transportation; bill would expand civil immunity for teachers; 529 savings plan leaders pledge more communication

Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland lawmakers make gun control a session priority
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland -The General Assembly is making gun control a priority this year, after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down gun permit restrictions similar to Maryland’s. The Gun Safety Act of 2023, is speeding through the legislative process with a second hearing scheduled for Feb. 7, and at least two other bills are pending.
WTOP
Wiedefeld’s track record not a roadblock to Maryland transportation secretary confirmation
Before he can take the wheel as Secretary of Transportation for Maryland, Paul Wiedefeld, former general manager for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, faces confirmation before a legislative panel. On Tuesday, Gov. Wes Moore announced he was appointing Wiedefeld to serve as the state’s transportation secretary in charge of...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
Maryland’s Blueprint could be a big victory educators say – but some are wary of the fine print
For the past six years, Deborah Dennie has worked as the principal of a middle school in St. Mary's County, a rural community in southern Maryland. On any given day, Dennie oversees roughly 1,000 employees inside Leonardtown Middle School. While a fan of the opportunities a sweeping education reform program,...
Wbaltv.com
Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland unveils ambitious agenda for Session 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland is pushing an ambitious agenda in Session 2023 that includes issues surrounding recreational cannabis, education, Black wealth, health and housing. The caucus wants to stop allowing police to search a person or their vehicle if the officer smells marijuana during...
Maryland leaders react to police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
The Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage showing five officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. As a result, numerous Maryland leaders react.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit
Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters
Changes coming to the utility regulatory agency that could up the state's game when it comes to fighting climate change. The post Gov. Moore is about to shake up the Public Service Commission. Here’s why it matters appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news
Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Board of Public Works approves $400 million for Blue Line Corridor project
LANDOVER, Md. - Maryland Governor Wes Moore and other top officials have greenlighted the long-awaited Blue Line Corridor project. FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the massive redevelopment near FedEx Field could start taking shape as early as later this year. The new life for this project comes in the way...
Nottingham MD
Public comment period under way for I-95 ETL Northbound Extension, I-695 ramps toll rate range setting
BALTIMORE, MD—At Thursday’s meeting of the Maryland Transportation Authority Board, MDTA staff presented an updated proposal and public hearing dates as part of the toll rate range setting process for the new I-95 Express Toll Lanes (ETL) Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps. The toll proposal mirrors the existing ETL tolling plan.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
State Roundup: Md. Supremes to hear appeal on digital tax; Hogan strategist to launch Moore group; Biden in Baltimore to talk tunnel, infrastructure law
MD SUPREMES TO HEAR STATE APPEAL ON CONSTITUTIONALITY OF DIGITAL TAX: The Maryland Supreme Court will hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling that the state’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital is unconstitutional. The court announced Friday that it will hear an appeal from Maryland’s comptroller in May. The Associated Press/The Baltimore Sun.
Maryland ranked 8th worst state to retire, finance expert urges early planning
Eventually, most of us want to say goodbye to the everyday grind and remain happy with our lives in retirement.
Proposed bills aim to combat "snitching culture," identify mass shooters
Two recent bills in Congress proposed by Maryland politicians look to stop mass shootings and better protect witnesses of crime.
WTOP
Singer, ‘courtwatcher’ Fiona Apple champions Md. bill to cement online access to courtrooms
During the pandemic, many in-person experiences turned virtual, including court hearings. And now that most courtrooms have the technology in place that allowed the public to see justice unfold, some Maryland lawmakers think it should remain accessible online. A Maryland bill would give “courtwatchers” — such as singer Fiona Apple,...
Ombudsman proposed to ensure independent oversight of Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services
There remains a lack of oversight at the Maryland Department of Public Services and Correctional Services when it comes for caring for the well-being... The post Ombudsman proposed to ensure independent oversight of Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services appeared first on Maryland Matters.
As controversial concessions contract stalls, BWI chief touts airport growth, says he expects ‘to remain on’
Judge grants stay in lawsuit against the state seeking to block a new concessions contract from being awarded. The post As controversial concessions contract stalls, BWI chief touts airport growth, says he expects ‘to remain on’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WUSA
Pair of guard dogs shut down bus depot in Maryland
It was a dog day morning for commuters in Prince Georges County. Bus service was shut down - because of two aggressive dogs.
Maryland Reporter
Columbia, MD
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT
MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.http://marylandreporter.com/
Comments / 0