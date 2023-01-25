ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Roundup: Wiedefeld tapped for Transportation; bill would expand civil immunity for teachers; 529 savings plan leaders pledge more communication

Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 3 days ago
Maryland Reporter

Maryland lawmakers make gun control a session priority

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland -The General Assembly is making gun control a priority this year, after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down gun permit restrictions similar to Maryland’s. The Gun Safety Act of 2023, is speeding through the legislative process with a second hearing scheduled for Feb. 7, and at least two other bills are pending.
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
Maryland Matters

Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news

Gov. Wes Moore (D) has withdrawn 48 of former Gov. Larry Hogan’s 316 recess appointments submitted last July to the Senate for approval, including... The post Political Notes: Moore pulls back Hogan recess appointees, Lierman’s government affairs team, advocacy and lobbying firm news appeared first on Maryland Matters.
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Md. Supremes to hear appeal on digital tax; Hogan strategist to launch Moore group; Biden in Baltimore to talk tunnel, infrastructure law

MD SUPREMES TO HEAR STATE APPEAL ON CONSTITUTIONALITY OF DIGITAL TAX: The Maryland Supreme Court will hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling that the state’s first-in-the-nation tax on digital is unconstitutional. The court announced Friday that it will hear an appeal from Maryland’s comptroller in May. The Associated Press/The Baltimore Sun.
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Reporter

MarylandReporter.com is a daily news website produced by journalists committed to making state government as open, transparent, accountable and responsive as possible – in deed, not just in promise.

