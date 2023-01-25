Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
OptionsDesk Signs Long-term Partnership With ION, Adopting Its XTP Front-to-back Suite in Exchange-Traded Derivatives
ION, a global leader in trading, analytics, treasury, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, has been selected by OptionsDesk to integrate ION’s XTP Front-to-Back Suite, expanding its derivatives capabilities. Part of the AMC Group, OptionsDesk is a trading name of AMT Futures Ltd, a...
ffnews.com
Dubai Investments Acquires Stake in Monument Bank, UK based Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC [DIC], the leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM] has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). Monument Bank is focused on the overlooked...
ffnews.com
Global Processing Services Appoints Former Visa Executive Jim McCarthy to Lead Global Sales and Product
Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President – Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will lead GPS’ global commercial and product teams in close collaboration with Kevin on sales acceleration.
ffnews.com
Channel Closes Mezzanine Funding Facility for European Fintech TP24
Channel Capital Advisors LLP (Channel) has closed a mezzanine funding facility with TP24, a leading European fintech lending platform. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) specialising in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing, including trade receivables, inventory, and supply chain finance.
ffnews.com
Marqeta Names Simon Khalaf as CEO
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, today announced the appointment of Simon Khalaf as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 31, 2023. Khalaf will also join Marqeta’s Board of Directors. As announced in August, Jason Gardner, Marqeta’s founder, Chairman, and current Chief Executive Officer, will become Executive Chairman upon this new appointment. Khalaf joined Marqeta in June of 2022 as Chief Product Officer and has also taken on leadership of the Go-to-Market organization since last August. Alongside Simon’s appointment, ex-Google and Ancestry Executive Todd Pollak joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer.
ffnews.com
N26 Appoints Arnd Schwierholz as Chief Financial Officer
N26, The Mobile Bank, today announced the appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as its new Chief Financial Officer. The experienced manager will lead the company’s financial department moving forward. Arnd Schwierholz brings decades of experience in the technology industry and in financial management for publicly traded companies to his new...
ffnews.com
Regtech Salv raises €4m to fuel the European and UK expansion of its real-time collaborative crime-fighting platform
Salv, the regtech startup founded by former Wise and Skype employees, closes a €4m seed round extension led by ffVC, with German G+D Ventures and existing investors also participating. The funds will allow Salv to further develop its modular regtech technology and support geographical expansion to new territories, including Poland.
ffnews.com
Thomas Zeeb resigns from his position as member of the Executive Board of SIX
Thomas Zeeb has been a member of the Executive Board of SIX for 14 years and has played a key role in shaping its further development and realignment. This applies both in the area of post trading and in the field of trading. In addition, he played a central role in the conception and development of the SIX Digital Exchange (SDX). With SDX, he created a fully-regulated digital Exchange which integrates the trading and settlement of native digital assets as well as Web3 services, thereby creating new perspectives both for clients and for SIX itself.
ffnews.com
Eltropy Partners With Akuvo to Embed Texting Into Collections of Credit Unions
With the partnership, CFIs can now integrate Eltropy’s industry-leading Texting communication platform quickly and easily into Aperture, AKUVO’s modern, cloud-based Collection solution powered by data and analytics.“Integration between Eltropy and AKUVO’s Aperture will provide collectors with a powerful Texting platform to guide their account holders through a proactive, effective collections experience,” said Steve Castagna, Chief Revenue and Operating Officer at AKUVO. “We love that our two companies have a similar, visionary approach to using data and analytics to help improve the financial lives of the members of the credit union and banking customers we serve, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together.”
ffnews.com
Trustly closes acquisition of Ecospend – becoming the leading Open Banking payments company in the UK
Trustly, the global payments platform for digital account-to-account (A2A) transactions today announces the closing of the acquisition of UK-based Open Banking payments platform Ecospend, following FCA approval. Trustly and Ecospend together become the leading Open Banking payments company in the UK, featuring connectivity with over 80 banks and a consumer reach of approximately 50 million consumers.
ffnews.com
Invoice Finance Provider Accelerated Payments hits €1 Billion funding milestone
Business funding provider Accelerated Payments today announced it has advanced in excess of €1 billion worth of invoice financing on its fifth anniversary. The milestone comes as the fast growing fintech doubles its work force and extends its global reach, with offices in Europe, the UK, Canada and the USA.
ffnews.com
Lloyds Banking Group Invests £4m in All-in-one Car Management App Caura for UK Drivers
Lloyds Banking Group has invested £4m in Caura, an award-winning all–in–one motoring app designed to take the hassle out of car ownership. Caura for iOS and Android provides a single, highly intuitive interface for all driving related payments. It serves the 30 million motorists in the UK today who currently find themselves using between 8-10 apps and websites to manage their vehicles. Forgetting to pay the ever-growing list of charges and payments is costing drivers billions of pounds1 in unnecessary fines every year.
ffnews.com
Ripple Names Monica Long As President
Today, Ripple announced that it has promoted SVP and General Manager Monica Long to the role of President. Coming off Ripple’s strongest year yet, Monica is one of driving forces behind why Ripple is as successful as it is today despite multiple crypto winters and headwinds in the industry. She joined Ripple in 2013 when the company had only 10 employees. At a time when crypto was barely a blip on the radar, she was in the trenches establishing Ripple as a responsible leader in the crypto industry – working with regulators and evangelizing the benefits and utility of crypto, as well as earning the trust of financial institutions globally.
ffnews.com
CellPoint Digital selected by MIKROE
MIKROE – who recently celebrated its 21st birthday – is headquartered in Belgrade, Serbia’s best known for software products mikroC, mikroBasic and mikroPascal compilers for programming microcontrollers. The focus of the new relationship between MIKROE and CellPoint will reduce the risk of a huge volume of cross-border...
ffnews.com
Copper Appoints Former Chancellor Philip Hammond as Chair
Copper.co, the leading provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading solutions, today announces the appointment of Lord (Philip) Hammond of Runnymede, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, as Chair. He takes up this role with immediate effect. Lord Hammond has served as a Senior Adviser to Copper since October...
ffnews.com
Temenos Advances Platform Capabilities to Accelerate Banking-as-a-Service
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that it has expanded its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) capabilities on Temenos Banking Cloud to meet the technology needs of organizations offering BaaS from licensed banks to specialist BaaS providers servicing brands or fintechs. With Temenos Banking Cloud incumbent and non-incumbent banks as well as BaaS providers can establish and scale their BaaS programs fast with minimal effort thus opening up new revenue streams.
ffnews.com
£123 Million in Open Banking Payments Made via the HMRC App
Ecospend, the UK’s leading Open Banking payment provider, today announces that more than 94,000 customers have used its ‘Pay-by-Bank’ technology to make £123 million in Self-Assessment payments via the HMRC app since February 2022. Ecospend’s partnership with HMRC marked the first time that an Open Banking payment method had been embedded within a government department’s system.
ffnews.com
Relay Payments successfully secures nationwide acceptance across U.S. warehouses
Relay Payments, the fintech company modernizing payments for the supply chain, logistics, and trucking industries, is now accepted at 10 of the top 10 unloading companies in the United States. Known for its dependable technology and excellent customer service, Relay is seeing accelerated adoption of its technology platform for an industry that has been traditionally underserved. To date, over 300,000 carriers and drivers rely on Relay for payments, including 8 of the top 10 LTL carriers, 10 of the top 30 FTL carriers, the largest traditional and digital freight brokers in the United States, and 85,000+ midsize fleets and owner operators. As a result of this growth, virtually every grocery and cold storage warehouse in the United States now accepts Relay as a preferred form of payment.
ffnews.com
Lumos Technologies Releases Lumos Prime+ Score for Small Business Loans Exclusively Through Lenders Cooperative
In response to the rising demand for better credit insights from lenders financing small business loans, data insights and analytics provider Lumos Technologies (Lumos) and Lenders Cooperative, a client-owned LOS platform and commercial lending shared services solution, announced today the release of the Lumos Prime+ Score. Available exclusively through the...
ffnews.com
Nav Builds Momentum as Leading Financial Health Platform for Small Businesses Through Nuula Acquisition
Nav, the leading financial health platform for small businesses, announced today their acquisition of Nuula’s assets. The acquisition adds many mobile app features to Nav’s existing small business solutions, making it easy for users to compare financing options based on actual financial data. The acquisition reinforces Nav’s technology advantage in building a platform that serves the complex landscape of small business, making financial options more transparent to the over 32 million small businesses in the US.
