Today, Ripple announced that it has promoted SVP and General Manager Monica Long to the role of President. Coming off Ripple’s strongest year yet, Monica is one of driving forces behind why Ripple is as successful as it is today despite multiple crypto winters and headwinds in the industry. She joined Ripple in 2013 when the company had only 10 employees. At a time when crypto was barely a blip on the radar, she was in the trenches establishing Ripple as a responsible leader in the crypto industry – working with regulators and evangelizing the benefits and utility of crypto, as well as earning the trust of financial institutions globally.

1 DAY AGO