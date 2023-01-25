Read full article on original website
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Biden formally announces Ron Klain is stepping down as White House chief of staff and will be replaced by Jeff Zients
President Joe Biden announced White House chief of staff Ron Klain will step down next week and will be replaced by Jeff Zients, the former Obama administration official who ran Biden's Covid-19 response operation. Biden said there will be an "official transition" event at the White House next week to...
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership. Just 27% of US...
Biden warns of economic 'chaos' proposed by 'MAGA Republicans'
President Joe Biden spoke at a union hall in northern Virginia Thursday afternoon, attempting to cast himself as a defender of the middle class by leaning into his economic accomplishments and contrasting them with the Republican proposals he says would be catastrophic for Americans' pocketbooks. "We're moving in the right...
First on CNN: National Archives asks former presidents and vice presidents to check for classified and presidential documents
The National Archives is formally asking former presidents and vice presidents to re-check their personal records for any classified documents or other presidential records in the wake of classified documents discovered in the homes of former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden over the last year.
Trump hits the trail in New Hampshire and South Carolina as he looks to rejuvenate 2024 campaign
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday will deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting as he returns to the trail looking to ramp up his 2024 presidential campaign. Trump will address hundreds of Republican leaders and grassroots activists at the meeting in Salem before headlining...
Former Vice President Pence on classified docs found at his home: 'Mistakes were made'
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he had been previously unaware classified documents were at his Indiana home but that "mistakes were made" and he takes full responsibility. Pence said during remarks at Florida International University that he had thought "out of an abundance of caution, it would...
GOP-led committees plan to issue subpoenas in Biden probes without consulting Democrats
The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee and select subcommittee on the so-called weaponization of the federal government plan to adopt a rule that will allow Republican members to issue subpoenas without consulting Democrats days ahead of time, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The plan, articulated to GOP members...
Inside Tom Emmer's effort to keep the GOP's razor-thin majority in line
Just days into Kevin McCarthy's tenure, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska had an issue he needed the House speaker to address. Bacon told CNN he had the impression that two bills were being fast tracked for floor votes. Neither was on the calendar officially, but Bacon was worried. One of them was a hardline border bill authored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas that concerned some moderates because of the way it handled asylum claims. The other, the Fair Tax Act, moved to abolish the IRS and impose a hefty sales tax instead.
Political treasurer says Santos campaign listed him as overseeing political accounts without his authorization
A lawyer for a Wisconsin-based political treasurer said Wednesday that officials in embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign listed him as the new treasurer of several Santos-affiliated campaign committees without his authorization. New filings with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon described Thomas Datwyler as the treasurer of...
More than 7,500 migrants approved to come to the US under new program, data shows
More than 7,500 migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti have been approved to come to the United States under a program set up by the Biden administration earlier this month, which administration officials have cited as contributing to a drop in border crossings, according to data obtained by CNN. President...
Elon Musk meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Hakeem Jeffries
Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday evening. McCarthy, leaving the meeting with Musk in his office, declined to comment other than to say: "He came for my birthday." The California Republican turned 58 on Thursday.
Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a difficult choice: whether to appoint a Pence special counsel
The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's home immediately raised questions at the Justice Department about whether yet another special counsel investigation was in the offing. For now, the department's course isn't clear, people briefed on internal deliberations say. The Pence documents are now the subject...
CNN Exclusive: Pence classified documents included briefing memos for foreign trips
The roughly 12 classified documents found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence included materials described as background briefing memos that were prepared for Pence's foreign trips, multiple sources told CNN. One source said some of those classified documents were likely used to prepare Pence for foreign...
George Santos' ex says congressman will never resign because 'his ego is too big'
The former boyfriend of New York Rep. George Santos says the Long Island Republican facing growing calls to resign for extensively lying about his past will never do so, even as he faces multiple investigations, including into his finances. "His ego is too big. He's not gonna resign. If they...
The latest leadership test for the Republican Party will be settled by secret ballot
A fresh family feud is boiling inside the Republican Party. As the GOP begins looking ahead to the 2024 presidential campaign -- and following a disappointing midterm election and a disorderly race to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy -- members of the Republican National Committee are set to elect a leader Friday in a contest that has exposed deep divisions inside the party.
US extends safe haven program for Hong Kong residents
The Biden administration will continue to grant safe haven to certain Hong Kong residents, extending a program to allow them to remain in the United States without fear of deportation for another two years. President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a memorandum "directing an extension and expansion of the deferral...
Peter Navarro contempt of Congress trial delayed for months over executive privilege issues
A federal judge on Friday delayed the contempt of Congress trial for former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro, likely for months, to allow for additional pre-trial debate over the role executive privilege could play when the case goes to a jury. Over the course of a nearly two-hour hearing Friday,...
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting. McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who...
Democrat Adam Schiff announces bid for Feinstein's US Senate seat in California
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff announced a 2024 Senate bid on Thursday, launching a campaign for Sen. Dianne Feinstein's seat in what is shaping up to be a competitive Democratic primary. "I look forward to campaigning hard in this race, meeting Californians where they are, and listening to what they want...
