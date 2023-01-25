ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems

Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership. Just 27% of US...
Biden warns of economic 'chaos' proposed by 'MAGA Republicans'

President Joe Biden spoke at a union hall in northern Virginia Thursday afternoon, attempting to cast himself as a defender of the middle class by leaning into his economic accomplishments and contrasting them with the Republican proposals he says would be catastrophic for Americans' pocketbooks. "We're moving in the right...
VIRGINIA STATE
First on CNN: National Archives asks former presidents and vice presidents to check for classified and presidential documents

The National Archives is formally asking former presidents and vice presidents to re-check their personal records for any classified documents or other presidential records in the wake of classified documents discovered in the homes of former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden over the last year.
WASHINGTON STATE
Inside Tom Emmer's effort to keep the GOP's razor-thin majority in line

Just days into Kevin McCarthy's tenure, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska had an issue he needed the House speaker to address. Bacon told CNN he had the impression that two bills were being fast tracked for floor votes. Neither was on the calendar officially, but Bacon was worried. One of them was a hardline border bill authored by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas that concerned some moderates because of the way it handled asylum claims. The other, the Fair Tax Act, moved to abolish the IRS and impose a hefty sales tax instead.
ARIZONA STATE
Political treasurer says Santos campaign listed him as overseeing political accounts without his authorization

A lawyer for a Wisconsin-based political treasurer said Wednesday that officials in embattled New York Rep. George Santos' campaign listed him as the new treasurer of several Santos-affiliated campaign committees without his authorization. New filings with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon described Thomas Datwyler as the treasurer of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Elon Musk meets with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Hakeem Jeffries

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday evening. McCarthy, leaving the meeting with Musk in his office, declined to comment other than to say: "He came for my birthday." The California Republican turned 58 on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, DC
Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a difficult choice: whether to appoint a Pence special counsel

The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's home immediately raised questions at the Justice Department about whether yet another special counsel investigation was in the offing. For now, the department's course isn't clear, people briefed on internal deliberations say. The Pence documents are now the subject...
DELAWARE STATE
The latest leadership test for the Republican Party will be settled by secret ballot

A fresh family feud is boiling inside the Republican Party. As the GOP begins looking ahead to the 2024 presidential campaign -- and following a disappointing midterm election and a disorderly race to elect House Speaker Kevin McCarthy -- members of the Republican National Committee are set to elect a leader Friday in a contest that has exposed deep divisions inside the party.
ARIZONA STATE
US extends safe haven program for Hong Kong residents

The Biden administration will continue to grant safe haven to certain Hong Kong residents, extending a program to allow them to remain in the United States without fear of deportation for another two years. President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a memorandum "directing an extension and expansion of the deferral...
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel elected to fourth consecutive term

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was elected to a fourth consecutive term Friday after winning the support of about two-thirds of the RNC members who gathered here for their winter meeting. McDaniel fended off a stronger-than-expected challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, an RNC committeewoman from California and an attorney who...
