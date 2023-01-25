Read full article on original website
Longview, Texas Adults Can Take Plumbing Classes for Free at Longview High School
Knowing some basic skills to help you around the house is never a bad thing. Basic carpentry skills, basic electrical skills or even some basic plumbing skills are great to know so you can temporarily correct a problem until a professional can fix it properly. Plumbing can be one those features that looks easy to work on but could turn into a pretty daunting task. If you're looking to learn or improve those basic plumbing skills, you can take a free six week course at Longview High School.
Tipping In Tyler & Longview, Texas, Is It Out Of Control? IMO, Yes.
When I go out to eat or go out for a drink with my friends I am accustomed to tipping the server at the restaurant or the bartender who served us, it's something I've done for years and it's just part of the experience. The better the experience the more I will end up tipping this person. Over the past couple of years though I've noticed that more and more industries and people around Tyler and Longview, Texas have been asking for tips at various places.
New UT Tyler medical school expected to have major economic impact
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The dirt turned at this week’s groundbreaking for the new UT Tyler Medical Education Building might as well have been cash. From attracting newcomers to the ripple effects of adding a major component to the area’s already booming biomedical industry, leaders call the new UT Tyler School of Medicine an economic game changer for East Texas.
East Texas cities come together to meet needs of local homeless population
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Cities like Tyler and Longview are doing what they can to help the homeless in East Texas. “We want to help move them beyond where they are and help get them to where they’re working a job, living independently, being self sufficient,” said Executive Director at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Brian […]
Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Frankston ISD has joined several other East Texas districts in approving a 4-day school week for the 2023-24 school year. The district is planning to undertake the change as a three-year pilot program. They say every Monday will be a day off for the students unless they are invited to an intervention day. Holiday breaks will be similar to this year’s breaks, they said.
Dog offers EMS paramedics emotional support at UT Health in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has a new and unconventional emotional support four-legged employee. UT Health Air One flight nurse and Apollo's owner, Kristi Wiggins said Apollo is a labradoodle support dog that brings a smile to many at UT Health especially to the EMS crews who experience trauma on the job.
Frankston ISD to implement 4-day school week
FRANKSTON, Texas — Frankston ISD has become the latest East Texas school district to implement a four-day school week. This is a part of FISD's three-year pilot program beginning in 2023 to 2024 school year. FISD states the benefits are recruitment and retention, student achievement, school culture and preparedness.
Tyler man pleads guilty to driving intoxicated, killing 2 children in Gregg County wreck
TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man pleaded guilty to killing two children in a Gregg County wreck while driving while intoxicated last January. Hayden M. Malone, 22, entered guilty pleas to two counts of intoxication assault and two counts of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday, according to Gregg County judicial records.
Gov. Abbott appoints Longview woman to Humanities Texas leadership position
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Longview resident Amanda Nobles to Humanities Texas, a program which supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy and other humanities disciplines. Nobles is retired after 30 years as the executive director of Kilgore Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the...
Longview man missing, officials asking for public’s help
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Longview man. LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 23. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. If you have any […]
Family remembers lives of Kilgore firefighters lost in fire training exercise
KILGORE, Texas — Wednesday marks 14 years since a tragic accident took the lives of two Kilgore firemen. It happened on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2009. Firemen Kyle Perkins and Cory Galloway reportedly fell 83 feet to the ground from the aerial basket of a fire truck during a training exercise on the Kilgore College campus.
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Henderson logging contractor accused of stealing lumber indicted in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas logging contractor is accused of taking between $500 and $20,000 in sales from a landowner who hired him to harvest timber. Terry Aron Beall, 57, of Henderson, who was doing business as 2-Beall Logging, made an agreement with a landowner in Rusk County to harvest timber from the property in 2021.
Lawsuit alleges Henderson ISD ignored bullying of middle school student, retaliated against mother
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A lawsuit was filed against Henderson ISD on Tuesday that alleges the district ignored the bullying of a middle school student and retaliated against her mother after she made complaints. According to the lawsuit, the student, who is identified in the lawsuit as a “person with a disability,” was a student […]
East Texas Food Bank - Distribution FEB. 10th
East Texas Food Bank Distribution events are at the Longview Exhibit Center the second Friday of each month. This is a drive thru event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. while supplies last. There is no need to register, first come, first served. Enter from Cotton Street to Grand Boulevard. Visit...
VIDEO: Kilgore Police looking for alleged gas station burglars
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three persons from in a video of a gas station burglary they released. The video shows three people going through the business at 1710 US Hwy 259 around 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. In the video one person is seen […]
Jefferson ISD student arrested for having gun, but no evidence of intent to use it, superintendent says
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Jefferson High School student was found in possession of a .22 pistol in his backpack during a search of the school for vapes on Thursday. According to Superintendent Michael Walker, the student had no intent to use the gun. Instead, he was found to be homeless, living in vacant structures, and had the gun for self protection. Walker said the gun was in very poor condition.
Tyler ISD Trustees approves 2023-2024 school year
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees approved district and Boshears calendars for the 2023-2024 school year Monday evening. “As always, we construct the calendar to meet the annual learning objectives for our students while building in what makes sense for traditional breaks for faculty, staff, and parents,” Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “We have also intentionally added more professional development days throughout the year to support our teachers so they can keep our students on track for successful outcomes.”
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
