ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Related
iheart.com

Woman Sees Late Husband, Who Died 9 Years Earlier, Eating At Restaurant

Plenty of restaurants use social media as a way to promote their food and atmosphere, but when one Indian eatery in England shared a video of happy diners enjoying their favorite dishes, they got a very unexpected response. The clip was captioned, "Join us for a perfect blend of exquisite flavors, with classical and unique dishes inspired by ancient family recipes," but it wasn't the food that one woman saw. That viewer, named Lucy Watson, responded to the clip by asking, "How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??"
New York Post

I spotted my husband in a new restaurant promo — 9 years after his death

A widow said she spotted a dead ringer for her late husband in a promotional video for an Indian restaurant that the establishment claims was filmed earlier this month. Spice Cottage in West Sussex, England, has had their Facebook page flooded with comments after Lucy Watson commented that she saw her late husband and his son in the video — but he died nine years ago. “How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot, and he died in 2014??” Watson, 59, commented on the video. The restaurant responded to the widow, writing, “Hi Lucy,...
blavity.com

Former 'Divorce Court' Star Judge Lynn Toler Reveals Her Husband, Eric 'Big E' Mumford, Has Died

Judge Lynn Toler, most known for ruling on the popular show Divorce Court, recently shared that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away during the holidays. Earlier this week, Toler posted a photo of her and her husband with the words “Beautiful Man Both inside and out” on her Instagram account along with the caption, “Eric Mumford BigE, January 1, 1951 – December 23, 2022. I am in a million pieces.” The post included Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love” playing in the background.
The Independent

Girl has healthy leg amputated after hospital ‘ignored her cries for 10 hours’

The family of a 12-year-old girl in Albuquerque has filed a lawsuit against a hospital that allegedly kept her waiting 10 hours for surgery, resulting in doctors having to amputate one of her legs.Stephanie Sedillo said her daughter Meiah Tafoya fell and hurt her leg while she was at school on 14 October, reported Albuquerque-based news channel KRQUE.“I get a call from the school, saying there was an incident, and rescue was on the way, and that’s all they told me, so I rushed to the school,” Ms Sedillo told the outlet. The child was taken to Albuquerque’s Presbyterian...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The US Sun

Giant 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section

A GIANT 2ft long, 16lb baby has been born by caesarean section. Doctors delivered Angerson Santos after realising he was too big to arrive naturally. He was “stable” in an incubator yesterday at Hospital Padre Colombo in Parintins, Brazil. Mum Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, was said to...
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy