ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (January 2023)

We're back at Costco, and in today I'm going to show you the newest products that have arrived at your favorite Costco location. I found a lot of new products, including new kitchenware, new organic food options, snacks, and much more, but keep in mind that these new arrivals may vary depending on your store location. Also, I want to know where you shop at Costco; please let me know in the comments section.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
DoYouRemember?

4 Huge Clothing Stores Are Are About To Close For Good

The comfort of online shopping has led to a movement away from shopping malls thus affecting physical retail stores for more than a decade. Also, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a deadly blow to the structure of several American companies and it’s no secret that many retailers and employees were mostly affected in 2020.
Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles

JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
ELKHART, IN
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...

Comments / 0

Community Policy