Claremont, NH

WMUR.com

Suspicious death investigated in downtown Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office are investigating a suspicious death in Manchester. Officials with the Attorney General’s office said the death happened in the area of Old Granite Street and that the victim was a man. According to the Manchester Police...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Cops: 5 kids removed from NH home because of squalid conditions

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple is facing criminal charges for allowing five children, including one who hollered out a window for help, to live in squalid conditions, police say. Steven Legault, 36, and Candace Krauklin, 35, both of Manchester, were arraigned Friday on charges including felony...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Hudson woman found guilty on charges related to Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Court documents show that a Hudson woman was found guilty on four charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kirstyn Niemela was arrested after prosecutors received tips and reviewed video from the attack, investigators said. The jury found Niemela guilty of four charges, including disorderly...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

Human trafficking fugitive from Honduras arrested in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man wanted on human trafficking charges in Honduras is in federal custody after being arrested in Manchester. New Hampshire State Police arrested Ronal Rodriguez Fuentes, 40, last week after he was caught operating a vehicle without a valid license. Investigators said Fuentes has been removed...
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

NH police: Vt. man charged with pointing gun at trucker on I-93

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces charges following an alleged road rage incident on I-93 in New Hampshire. It happened Wednesday morning in the town of Bow. The New Hampshire State Police say they got a 911 call from a tractor-trailer driver that the driver of a car pointed a gun at him while headed north on the interstate.
BOW, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man arrested for third time in 2 weeks, this time for threatening someone at a restaurant with a razor blade

MANCHESTER, NH –Manchester Police have arrested a city man for the third time in a month, this time for threatening someone in a restaurant. The incident stems back to January 1, 2023, when someone reported being threatened with a razor blade. The reporting party told police he was at the Don Quijote Restaurant at 362 Union St. when a man approached him in an aggressive manner.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Burned, beaten New Hampshire boy dies at Boston hospital, officials say

A 7-year-old boy who was hospitalized at Mass General for a week with severe burns and bruises has died, New Hampshire officials said Wednesday. Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said Jaevion Riley died Tuesday. The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Former owner of Dusty Old Cars convicted of felony theft charges

CONCORD, N.H. — The former owner of the now-defunct company Dusty Old Cars has been found guilty of theft. Stephan Condodemetraky, 54, was convicted by a jury this week of multiple felony counts of theft by misapplication of property, officials said. Condodemetraky was convicted of stealing more than $115,000...
CONCORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page

BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving a tractor trailer left a pedestrian dead in Bennington. Bennington Police say on Friday night around 10:00 p.m. a man ran into traffic near the Vermont State Office. Police say he was later struck by a tractor trailer heading south on Route 7.
BENNINGTON, VT
nbcboston.com

Shots Ring Out, Leaving Bullet Holes in Manchester, NH Building: Police

A man in Manchester, New Hampshire, was asleep when gunshots rang out, leaving bullet holes in the first floor of a building early Wednesday morning, according to the city's police force. The Manchester Police Department responded to the 430 block of Manchester Street shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a...
MANCHESTER, NH

