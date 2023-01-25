ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, VA

WSLS

E.C. Glass football coach Jeff Woody stepping down

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After eight seasons leading the E.C. Glass football team, head coach Jeff Woody has decided to step down. “It’s been a pleasure,” said Woody. “It’s been the greatest job in the state of Virginia in regards to administrative support, financial support and these guys getting in the weight room and on the field.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Former Liberty defensive end Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Former Liberty defensive end Jessie Lemonier, who helped lead the Flames to their first bowl game win in program history, passed away suddenly at age 25. Lemonier spent two seasons with the Flames (2018-2019), finishing with 20.5 sacks for his career, ranking third in program...
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Texas Roadhouse coming to Danville

Texas Roadhouse is in the final phase of its mission to come to Danville. Construction is expected to begin in May, with the goal of the building being completed in September or October. The anticipated opening date is the beginning of October, according to Texas Roadhouse officials. “We are very...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Foodie Friday: Tammy’s Grill

MARTINSVILLE, Va (WFXR) — Each Friday on “Good Day Virginia” is Foodie Friday, we highlight restaurants, chefs, and more throughout southwest Virginia. WFXR’s Hazelmarie Andeson took a trip to the southside to check out a restaurant rooted in family. Located in Martinsville is where you will find some finger-lickin’ food. “The food is amazing. You […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WBTM

Griffin Named Danville Public Schools Teacher of the Year

On Monday, school and district leaders announced George Washington High School Orchestra Conductor Mrs. Frenita Griffin as the Danville Public Schools (DPS) Teacher of the Year. Griffin, a native of Danville and a product of DPS, holds a Bachelor’s Degree from James Madison University and a Master’s Degree from the...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Road closure in Lynchburg today

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Avenue, from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Casino dealer training starts in February

Caesars Virginia is looking to hire 140-150 table game dealers to work in the temporary casino now being built in Danville. However, Caesars has not yet announced an opening date for the temporary casino. Meanwhile, Caesars urges those interested in working at the casino to apply, as dealer training begins...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Henry County School bus involved in crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) has reported that one of its buses was involved in a crash on January 26. According to HCPS, the incident happened on Thursday morning when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle. School officials tell WFXR News five students were on the bus during the crash, but no one was injured.
Franklin County Free Press

Zachary Wayne Dalton obituary 1998~2022

Zachary Wayne Dalton, 24, of Hurt, VA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Mechanicsburg, PA. Born Saturday, June 27, 1998 in Lynchburg, VA., he was a son of the late Noel Wayne and Cheryl Rowland Ferguson. Zach worked as a solar panel installer for Fusion Mechanical. He loved...
HURT, VA
Augusta Free Press

Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center

A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot

Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

Road Closure: Danville water and main repairs beginning

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Danville has reported that residents in the Audubon and Riverside Drive area will experience a water outage on January 26. The city says around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday crews will be connecting a new water and gas main. As a result, approximately 25 customers and two fire hydrants […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Virginia area responds to body camera footage videos

(WFXR) — In the wake of the release of the Tyre Nichols murder body camera footage Virginia law enforcement agencies and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have begun to release statements in response. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin: “The hearts of Virginians and our entire nation ache tonight as we struggle with the horrible events in Memphis and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

No one hurt after house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS said no one was hurt after crews responded to a house fire in Roanoke early Friday. Officials said around 12:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW for a reported structure fire. First arriving units found flames showing from...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Coyote encounters: Caution urged at this time of year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of having a face-to-face encounter with a coyote increases from January through March. That is because it is mating season for the wild canid species. Coyotes become more active during the day mating season, making them more visible to humans, and increasing the likelihood of interaction. In most cases, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Woman with Roanoke ties nominated for the Oscars

ROANOKE, Va. – An artist with ties to Roanoke is going for gold at the Oscars. Ruth E. Carter is a costume designer best known for her work in the Marvel movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’. She designed 2,100 costumes for the film and is now nominated for...
ROANOKE, VA

