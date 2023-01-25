ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthy Sips

Healthy sips! Smooth Rider Smoothies is located on West 28th Street in Cleveland.
Morning Show Anchors in full swing previewing Lake Metroparks Farmpark IceFest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There will be lots of frozen fun happening at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark Ice Festival January 28th and 29th. The Morning Show Anchors got a taste of the frosty festivities outside the Fox 8 studio with Stefani working the chisel, Kristi the chainsaw and Wayne the propane torch. The anchors efforts were supervised by Elegant Ice carver Ken Diederich who will have his team carving at the Ice Fest. Andy McGovern, events manager at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, explained all of the different ways you can have fun at the event. Click here to learn more about the Lake Metroparks Farmpark IceFest.
Seafood Dinner Date

Fresh fish for Valentine’s dinner! Catanese Classics is located on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland.
Show Info: January 26, 2023

Handmade furniture & more! Affordable Farmhouse is located on Pearl Road in Brunswick. Winter car care! Blue Falls Car Wash has a brand new location in Mentor!. Fresh fish for Valentine’s dinner! Catanese Classics is located on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland. Cleveland Bazaar. Shop small at one location! The...
Superbowl Snacks

Valentine’s treats! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Norton, Ashland and Fairlawn.
Rain overnight into Sunday; Cold, quiet week ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are in the 30s and winds are gusty so look for wind chills to be in the 20s. A break from the precipitation Saturday with another panhandle system from the SW arriving Saturday night. Rain will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning and continuing into...
Light snow Friday night — what about the weekend?

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 30s and winds are gusty, so look for wind chills to be in the 20s. Another system from the west Friday night with light snow:. A break from the precipitation Saturday with another panhandle system from the SW arriving Saturday night. Rain will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning with a changeover to rain/snow mix by mid/late Sunday morning. Light accumulations Sunday midday/PM.
Create Your Own Candles

Make your own candle! Sense By The Falls is located on Front Street in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls.
Winter weather advisory: More snowfall overnight, Friday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning as we still could see another 1-2″ racking up across the snowbelt, about an inch or less everywhere else. Colder tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Another system from...
