'Artisans of the Land' -- Meet Clevelanders who are taking their passion to a whole new level
Clockwork 9 has released an original documentary series featuring six Cleveland entrepreneurs who have taken their artistic talents to a whole new level. Fox 8's Wayne Dawson learned more about 'Artisans of the Land' from Clockwork 9 Managing Director Andrew Spirk. https://clockwork9.com/documentary/
Healthy Sips
Healthy sips! Smooth Rider Smoothies is located on West 28th Street in Cleveland.
Morning Show Anchors in full swing previewing Lake Metroparks Farmpark IceFest
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There will be lots of frozen fun happening at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark Ice Festival January 28th and 29th. The Morning Show Anchors got a taste of the frosty festivities outside the Fox 8 studio with Stefani working the chisel, Kristi the chainsaw and Wayne the propane torch. The anchors efforts were supervised by Elegant Ice carver Ken Diederich who will have his team carving at the Ice Fest. Andy McGovern, events manager at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, explained all of the different ways you can have fun at the event. Click here to learn more about the Lake Metroparks Farmpark IceFest.
What's cooking at The Centro? Kenny checks out new downtown restaurant
The Centro is a new downtown restaurant located inside the Metropolitan at The 9 Hotel in Cleveland. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visits the newly renovated space to check out what's on the menu and what kind of atmosphere The Centro offers. https://www.thecentrocleveland.com/
Seafood Dinner Date
Fresh fish for Valentine’s dinner! Catanese Classics is located on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland.
Nashville Chicken In Canton
Famous chicken tenders! The Howlin Bird is located on South Main Street in North Canton.
Show Info: January 26, 2023
Handmade furniture & more! Affordable Farmhouse is located on Pearl Road in Brunswick. Winter car care! Blue Falls Car Wash has a brand new location in Mentor!. Fresh fish for Valentine’s dinner! Catanese Classics is located on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland. Cleveland Bazaar. Shop small at one location! The...
Superbowl Snacks
Valentine’s treats! Grandpa’s Cheesebarn has locations in Norton, Ashland and Fairlawn.
Jewelry Making Classes
Jewelry making! Cleveland Rocks and Beads is located on Lee Boulevard in Cleveland Heights.
Locally Designed T-Shirts
Shop ’til you drop! Wild Heart Designs is located on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls.
Rain overnight into Sunday; Cold, quiet week ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures are in the 30s and winds are gusty so look for wind chills to be in the 20s. A break from the precipitation Saturday with another panhandle system from the SW arriving Saturday night. Rain will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning and continuing into...
Blizzard of 1978 survivors recall storm, 45 years later
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
Light snow Friday night — what about the weekend?
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Temperatures are in the 30s and winds are gusty, so look for wind chills to be in the 20s. Another system from the west Friday night with light snow:. A break from the precipitation Saturday with another panhandle system from the SW arriving Saturday night. Rain will develop Saturday night into Sunday morning with a changeover to rain/snow mix by mid/late Sunday morning. Light accumulations Sunday midday/PM.
Create Your Own Candles
Make your own candle! Sense By The Falls is located on Front Street in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls.
House fire along South Arch Avenue in Alliance
A house fire was reported at a South Arch Avenue home just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The house continued to smolder hours later.
Winter weather advisory: More snowfall overnight, Friday morning
CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until 7 a.m. tomorrow morning as we still could see another 1-2″ racking up across the snowbelt, about an inch or less everywhere else. Colder tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Another system from...
