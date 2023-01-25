CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — There will be lots of frozen fun happening at the Lake Metroparks Farmpark Ice Festival January 28th and 29th. The Morning Show Anchors got a taste of the frosty festivities outside the Fox 8 studio with Stefani working the chisel, Kristi the chainsaw and Wayne the propane torch. The anchors efforts were supervised by Elegant Ice carver Ken Diederich who will have his team carving at the Ice Fest. Andy McGovern, events manager at Lake Metroparks Farmpark, explained all of the different ways you can have fun at the event. Click here to learn more about the Lake Metroparks Farmpark IceFest.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO