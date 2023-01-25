I have been dying for Brock Purdy to fail. I don’t know why this is. I have nothing against Purdy or his team. But when Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in December, I was expecting him to live down to his status as the last overall pick in April’s draft. Within no time at all, that expectation blossomed into DESIRE. The Niners kept racking up wins with Purdy under center, and I unleashed my inner Football Knower in response every time. He’s only succeeding because Kyle Shanahan made the offense remedial for him. He’s got a s—t arm and little-boy hands. He’s lucky that George Kittle hauled in that pass. Put pressure on this kid, and he’ll wilt.

1 DAY AGO