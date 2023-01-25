Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Health Care Group Advocating For Shapiro To Address Nursing Shortage
A group of healthcare advocates are calling on new Governor Josh Shapiro to help address the shortage of workers in the field. Officials with the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania are asking Shapiro to create a workforce council. The group says staffing shortages are a statewide problem, citing a 32 percent vacancy rate for nursing support staff.
butlerradio.com
Two GOP Commissioners Disagree With CCAP Election Platform
A pair of Butler County Commissioners is disagreeing with a stance taken by a statewide advocacy group. The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania serves as the chief lobbying effort for county commissioners statewide. As part of their 2023 legislative priorities, the group is asking for counties to get an extended timeframe to pre-canvass mail-in ballots.
butlerradio.com
New Black Bear Livestream To Give Glimpse Of PA Wildlife
Those interested in getting an up-close look at Pennsylvania’s wildlife without leaving the comforts of home have even more chances to do so courtesy of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. A new livestream has been launched at a site in Pike County where a female black bear is denned with...
butlerradio.com
Oakland Twp. Crash Delays Rt. 68 Traffic
A morning crash in Oakland Township led to lengthy delays for commuters. The one vehicle accident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Chicora Road and Grant Avenue. Witnesses tell our newsroom that a vehicle crashed into a tree and the tree then fell onto the car. Dispatchers say...
butlerradio.com
Pine Twp. Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With An Axe
A Pine Township man is facing charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with an axe. The incident happened back on January 2nd at a home on Village Run Road near Wexford. Our news partners at WPXI report that 53-year-old Lee Michael Swat was seen on video carrying an axe down the stairs in the home. Police were later called to the home to treat a woman that had a gash on her leg.
butlerradio.com
NWS Warns Of Possible Snow Squalls
The National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of snow squalls developing later today. Temperatures are expected to stay around the freezing mark, but there is the potential for snow bands or squalls to happen in the late afternoon. The National Weather Service predicts that Butler County could see...
