willmarradio.com

Man who shot McLeod County Deputies identified

(Winsted, MN) -- The Minnesota B-C-A says the man who shot two McCleod County sheriff's deputies died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The man is identified as 50-year-old Daniel Paul of Winsted. Investigators say Deputies Darrell Caturia and Angie Malz forced open a door to serve an arrest warrant when Paul fired, striking both deputies in their protective gear. Caturia attempted to fire back but his gun did not discharge. A standoff ended several hours later, and Paul was found dead inside. Agents say they recovered two pistols and an assault rifle near his body.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Fohrenkam found guilty of murdering Deshaun Hill Junior

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Hennepin County jury has convicted a homeless man originally from Cloquet of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Minneapolis North High School quarterback Deshaun Hill Junior nearly a year ago. Jurors reportedly took only a few minutes of deliberations to reach their verdict. 30-year-old Cody Fohrenkam was scouting a North Minneapolis neighborhood for a thief who stole his cell phone at knifepoint earlier that morning when he randomly crossed paths with 15-year-old Hill, who was going to a bus stop. Investigators say Fohrenkam shot Hill when the victim's back was turned and he was walking away.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Drug bust at Hudson High School in Wisconsin

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - A number of students are suspected of being involved in illegal drug activity at Hudson High School in western Wisconsin, resulting in a drug warrant being executed at the school Thursday morning. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 the items seized during...
HUDSON, WI
willmarradio.com

Child survives being run over by school bus

(Brooklyn Park, MN) -- A child is recovering after being run over by a bus in Brooklyn Park. Police say the six-year-old child was hit Wednesday while being dropped off after school at Edinburgh Golf Course. Investigators noted the bus left the area as the driver was unaware of what happened. The student was taken to the hospital and his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Other children were on the bus at the time of the incident.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance

Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The cold is a'comin!. The cold that's coming isn't particularly unusual, isn't likely to break any sort of records, and isn't extreme by any stretch. Saying that though, this chilliness will be at least "noteworthy" because of how long it could potentially be around — a week or more.
MINNESOTA STATE
heightsherald.org

Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype

This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
fox9.com

3M laying off 2,500 global manufacturing positions

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota-based manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday it will be laying off 2,500 global manufacturing jobs. The announcement came in the company’s 2022 Full-Year Results announcement, in which the company called the layoffs a "necessary decision." "In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and...
MAPLEWOOD, MN

