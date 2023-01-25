Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery
Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
Triston Casas Has Set This Goal For Upcoming Red Sox Season
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Triston Casas already has experience in the major leagues with the Boston Red Sox, but the 23-year-old will retain his rookie eligibility for the upcoming season. The young first baseman appeared in 27 games for the Red Sox in the final month of the 2022 season,...
New report paints malfunctional portrait of Patriots’ offensive struggles
The 2022 Patriots season didn’t go how anyone, - fans, players or staff - wanted. A summer that began with head coach Bill Belichick stating that quarterback Mac Jones had made “drastic improvements " since his initial rookie season ended with New England outside the playoff picture, touting the NFL’s 26th-ranked offense in total yards and the league’s worst red zone offense. The decision to name Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel’s inheritors looked peculiar in the summer and deluded by December.
Rafael Devers Reveals Conversation With Xander Bogaerts After Signing Red Sox Extension
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — At first this offseason, Rafael Devers watched as the Boston Red Sox didn’t retain Xander Bogaerts for the long-term as he signed a massive deal with the San Diego Padres. Devers didn’t meet the same fate as Bogaerts, though. Instead, the 26-year-old third baseman inked...
Why NHL Insider Believes Bruins Should Be ‘All In’ At Trade Deadline
Before we know the NHL trade deadline will be here and the Bruins have some decisions to make ahead of March 3. Boston is atop the NHL standings with a 38-6-4 record going into Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers and look like a legitimate Stanley Cup Final team.
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Could Be Sidelined Longer Than Day-To-Day
The Boston Celtics were without Marcus Smart among several other players for their 98-95 road loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. It was the second straight game Smart missed after sustaining a right ankle sprain this past Saturday against the Toronto Raptors. While Celtics interim head coach Joe...
NBA Releases Statement, Teams React To Death Of Tyre Nichols
The NBA community gathered in solidarity in wake of the alarming news surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis resident. Nichols died at the hands of five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, each of which now faces second-degree murder charges along with charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, per ESPN. The incident took place after Nichols was pulled over while he drove back to his home, which he shared with his mother and stepfather. He was then taken to the hospital where he spent three days before his death on Jan. 10.
NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Kraken Game Picks
Two teams looking to finish the month strong will face off tonight, with the Calgary Flames visiting the Seattle Kraken. Calgary Flames (-102) vs. Seattle Kraken (-118) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105) The Kraken have surprisingly outperformed the Flames, which is somewhat unexpected in just their second NHL season....
Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Lightning In Game With Playoff Feel
The Boston Bruins saw their six-game winning streak snapped Thursday night, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, at Amalie Arena. The B’s fell to 38-6-4 on the season with the loss, while the Bolts improved to 31-15-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. This game had the...
Avalanche D Cale Makar made his Return on Thursday
Cale Makar returned Thursday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Makar had missed four games for the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury. This has been a trying season for the defending Stanley Cup champions, as they seem to suffer one injury after another. Everyone on this team has been hurt, from Nathan MacKinnon to Valeri Nichushkin to Makar. This doesn’t even include Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season and isn’t expected to return to the team until March.
Why Jim Montgomery Moved Taylor Hall To Bruins’ Top Line Vs. Lightning
Everything is going pretty much near perfect for the Boston Bruins recently that there’s not really much to change in terms of the team’s lines and defensive pairings. But first-year coach Jim Montgomery obviously thinks otherwise. Montgomery still wants to experiment with the lineup even as the Bruins...
Adam Duvall Reveals What Sold Him On Signing With Red Sox
In need of outfield help and a middle-of-the-lineup bat, the Red Sox killed two birds with one stone this week. Boston on Monday officially signed Adam Duvall to a one-year contract. Duvall, 34, joins the Red Sox with three 30-plus home run seasons under his belt as well as recent postseason experience, helping the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series.
NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Rangers Game Picks
Two teams with Stanley Cup aspirations will collide tonight, with the Vegas Golden Knights paying a visit to the New York Rangers. Vegas Golden Knights (+134) vs. New York Rangers (-162) Total: 6 (O -104, U -118) This will be the second regular-season meeting between the Golden Knights and Rangers,...
Andrei Vasilevskiy Hits 250th Win Before Facing Bruins In Tampa
The Boston Bruins need to bring their offensive A game as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes on Thursday night. The Black and Gold travel to Florida following an exciting win in Montreal to face the Lightning at Amalie Arena. Vasilevskiy became the...
Islanders' Noah Dobson Out Until After All-Star Break
Noah Dobson won’t play until after the All-Star break for the New York Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Dobson is dealing with a lower-body injury that has already cost him three games and now will cost him at least one more. The Islanders have their bye week after they play the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday and won’t play again until Monday, February 6, in Philadelphia versus the Flyers.
Valeri Nichushkin Questionable vs. Blues Saturday
Valeri Nichushkin is questionable to play Saturday for the Colorado Avalanche, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports. Stop me if you have heard this before, but yet another Avalanche player is hurt. This time it’s Nichushkin, who, to be fair, has been hurt quite often this season and is in danger of missing another game. Nichushkin is dealing with an upper-body injury that kept him out of the loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
Daryl Morey Takes Shot At Boston Over Joel Embiid All-Star Starter Snub
Philadelphia fans are not happy Joel Embiid was not named an NBA All-Star starter, and Daryl Morey was the most irate over the perceived snub. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was named to his fourth All-Star Game on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets will send in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell rounded out the backcourt, and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the captain of the Eastern Conference.
