The NBA community gathered in solidarity in wake of the alarming news surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Memphis resident. Nichols died at the hands of five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, each of which now faces second-degree murder charges along with charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression, per ESPN. The incident took place after Nichols was pulled over while he drove back to his home, which he shared with his mother and stepfather. He was then taken to the hospital where he spent three days before his death on Jan. 10.

17 HOURS AGO