Georgia State

WFMJ.com

Mega Millions tickets worth $1M sold in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Ohio, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you could be a millionaire. Although no one bought a ticket with all the numbers drawn Tuesday to win the Mega Millions $1.1 billion jackpot, lottery officials say two tickets sold in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania and West Virginia had the five numbers needed to be worth $1 million each.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

SC Was Named One of the “Most Unhappy States” in America – Here’s Why

Not only is SC one of the most laid-back states in America, but it also has some of the happiest people in the country. However, according to one major national publication - "The Palmetto State" was named one of the "Most Unhappy States" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which major national publication dubbed SC one of the most unhappy states in the country, why they did, as well as take a look at other states that made the list!
Luay Rahil

The fourth richest man in Florida

One of my favorite Frank Underwood quotes is, "Money is the McMansion in Sarasota that starts falling apart after ten years. Power is the old stone building that stands for centuries. I cannot respect someone who doesn't see the difference."
FLORIDA STATE

