Man arrested after vehicle registration violation leads to crash during police pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken into custody after a vehicle registration violation led to a crash during a police pursuit Tuesday.

According to Chesapeake police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Crossways Boulevard for a registration violation.

The driver, 37-year-old Christopher Eanes, refused to stop and led police on a pursuit that went onto Greenbrier Parkway, Interstate 64 towards Virginia Beach and Indian River Road

Near the area of Indian River Rd. Virginia State Police took over the pursuit who then pursued the vehicle until it crashed near the intersection of Granby Street and West Government Road in Norfolk.

Eanes was arrested and charged with several felonies and misdemeanors. Officers revealed that Eanes had outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction.

Christopher Eanes (Courtesy – Chesapeake police)

