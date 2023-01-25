PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 30s inland w/mid to upper 30s at the coast. Even if inland areas do not freeze they will have to worry about a frost. On Friday it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Lows Saturday morning will again flirt with freezing, but after that the warm up begins. We will see highs in the mid 60s Saturday and then near 70 on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with rain returning to NWFL by Sunday afternoon/evening (80%).

