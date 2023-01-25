ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Walton County Mitigation Meeting

Cold air is moving into the panhandle and will be around through Saturday. Airport officials held their monthly meeting today. Many companies around Bay County are hiring, and the 36th annual job fair is a great place to learn about some of those opportunities available.
WATCH: Video shows explosive lightning strike in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man’s Ring camera captured the moment a lightning strike caused an explosion. A roof was struck at a home near Lindenwood Drive by lightning and causing the burst. Bobby Hick’s told News 13 “it shook the whole house and startled us” around 5:50 Wednesday morning. He added […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows near freezing inland with upper 30s at the coast. On Saturday the warm up begins with highs in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. On Sunday temperatures will start in the 40s/50s and warm to near 70 by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and rain chances will increase Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances Sunday will increase to 70-80%. Rainfall totals will be around 1″. The rain will exit by Monday morning.
PANAMA CITY, FL
Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 30s inland w/mid to upper 30s at the coast. Even if inland areas do not freeze they will have to worry about a frost. On Friday it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Lows Saturday morning will again flirt with freezing, but after that the warm up begins. We will see highs in the mid 60s Saturday and then near 70 on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with rain returning to NWFL by Sunday afternoon/evening (80%).
PANAMA CITY, FL
Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
BAY SOCCER

Expect cold temperatures the next two mornings before a warm up begins this weekend. That's why city leaders are finding ways to ease congestion.
Sunshine and a chill return for Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few wispy upper-level clouds in the skies. We’ll see them gradually increase toward the end of the day today. There’s plenty of sunshine out the door to enjoy on your Friday. But we are off to another cold start!
PANAMA CITY, FL
Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
Okaloosa school start times delayed 1 hour on Wednesday morning due to severe storm

The Okaloosa County School District announced on Tuesday evening that all school start times in Okaloosa County would be delayed 1 hour on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 due to severe weather. A significant line of weather is scheduled to come through Okaloosa County early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential of...
FDOT to hold meeting to discuss Pipeline Road safety concerns

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s growing concern about safety and traffic at Highway 231 and Pipeline Road. Pipeline Road used to be the primary access for a handful of residents that lived off Highway 231 in northern Bay County.  Resident Gregory Spears has lived on the street for around 16 years.  “We had dogs […]
BAY COUNTY, FL

