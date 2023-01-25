Read full article on original website
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 13 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
Walton County Mitigation Meeting
Cold air is moving into the panhandle and will be around through Saturday. Airport officials held their monthly meeting today. Many companies around Bay County are hiring, and the 36th annual job fair is a great place to learn about some of those opportunities available.
WATCH: Video shows explosive lightning strike in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man’s Ring camera captured the moment a lightning strike caused an explosion. A roof was struck at a home near Lindenwood Drive by lightning and causing the burst. Bobby Hick’s told News 13 “it shook the whole house and startled us” around 5:50 Wednesday morning. He added […]
fox35orlando.com
2 tornadoes strike Florida Panhandle as line of storms move across state: NWS
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Two tornadoes touched down in Florida Wednesday morning according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Both tornadoes were classified as EF-0 tornados which are the weakest tornados on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph, according to the NWS. The...
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows near freezing inland with upper 30s at the coast. On Saturday the warm up begins with highs in the low to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Winds will be East at 5-10 mph. On Sunday temperatures will start in the 40s/50s and warm to near 70 by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and rain chances will increase Sunday afternoon and evening. Rain chances Sunday will increase to 70-80%. Rainfall totals will be around 1″. The rain will exit by Monday morning.
PCB officials aim to widen part of Back Beach Road to six lanes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders say the area just got another feather in its cap. Part of Back Beach Road between Nautilus Street to Richard Jackson Boulevard will be expanding. “This is another great step for Panama City Beach,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “We spent...
Computer malfunction causes massive boil water notice in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — All Panama City Beach residents who live east of Richard Jackson Boulevard should boil their water until further notice, Panama City Beach officials said Friday. “Due to a computer hardware malfunction at a pump station, there was a temporary loss in pressure on January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:30 […]
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the low to mid 30s inland w/mid to upper 30s at the coast. Even if inland areas do not freeze they will have to worry about a frost. On Friday it will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Lows Saturday morning will again flirt with freezing, but after that the warm up begins. We will see highs in the mid 60s Saturday and then near 70 on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with rain returning to NWFL by Sunday afternoon/evening (80%).
Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
BAY SOCCER
Expect cold temperatures the next two mornings before a warm up begins this weekend. That's why city leaders are finding ways to ease congestion.
Destin Log
History Mystery: The mystery behind gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery
The gravestone of Edward M. Knapp is the second tallest gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery. The only gravestone taller is that of Leonard Destin, the founder of Destin. Just who was Edward M. Knapp and why is he buried in the Marler Memorial Cemetery? That is our History Mystery for this month.
Sunshine and a chill return for Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few wispy upper-level clouds in the skies. We’ll see them gradually increase toward the end of the day today. There’s plenty of sunshine out the door to enjoy on your Friday. But we are off to another cold start!
Panama City no trespassing decal program sees success
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A no trespassing pilot program partnership between the Panama City Police Department, Community Redevelopment Agency and local business owners is thriving. The initiative began in December 2022 as a way to keep trespassing, littering and loitering near Panama City businesses at bay. After more than...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
Destin Log
Siege of herons: Public art project will put 20 colorful birds around Okaloosa County
Pensacola has its Pelicans in Paradise. Cherokee, North Carolina, has the Bears Project. But Okaloosa County is about to get a siege of herons as part of the Emerald Coast Heron Project, a brainchild of the Okaloosa Public Arts. “Our goal is to put art in public spaces,” said Toni...
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa school start times delayed 1 hour on Wednesday morning due to severe storm
The Okaloosa County School District announced on Tuesday evening that all school start times in Okaloosa County would be delayed 1 hour on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 due to severe weather. A significant line of weather is scheduled to come through Okaloosa County early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential of...
Biker dies after colliding into school bus on Highway 98, 2 student hospitalized: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man died and two students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a motorcyclist on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 on State Road 30 at Ave De La Fontaine […]
Bay Co. hosts commercial driver’s licenses classes at GCSC Southport campus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College and Bay County have struck a deal that will help meet the need for truck drivers. The college will allow Bay County to use the North Bay campus driving range to help train people for commercial driver’s licenses (CDL). Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials approached […]
FDOT to hold meeting to discuss Pipeline Road safety concerns
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s growing concern about safety and traffic at Highway 231 and Pipeline Road. Pipeline Road used to be the primary access for a handful of residents that lived off Highway 231 in northern Bay County. Resident Gregory Spears has lived on the street for around 16 years. “We had dogs […]
