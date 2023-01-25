ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25

Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

State Fair: Tickets on sale for 4 Main Stage shows

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials say first four State Fair Main Stage headliners are ON SALE NOW. More headliner announcements will follow in the coming months. Tickets are ON SALE NOW at WiStateFair.com. Digital, print-at-home, and mail-order options are available online. Service fees will apply. The following...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28

MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisportsheroics.com

MIDSEASON: Top 5 WIAA Boys Basketball Teams Right Now

As of January 25th, 2023 these Teams are among the Highest in there Divisions and have been favored by many different writers to the best teams in Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball (WIAA) as currently stand. There are many different polls out there that show different things from WisSports, MaxPreps, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Lots of these teams are loaded up with College potential talent as well which is helping them move a long to continue to be a good team.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Ice fishing season shrinking

Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Country Boom announces line-up for 2023

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. ​COPYRIGHT...
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: WI: PILEUP SHUTS DOWN WI INTERSTATE

Several multi-vehicle crashes caused major pileups and lane closures along Interstate 39/90 in Wisconsin. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy