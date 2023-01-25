Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
onfocus.news
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State Fair: Tickets on sale for 4 Main Stage shows
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Wisconsin State Fair officials say first four State Fair Main Stage headliners are ON SALE NOW. More headliner announcements will follow in the coming months. Tickets are ON SALE NOW at WiStateFair.com. Digital, print-at-home, and mail-order options are available online. Service fees will apply. The following...
onfocus.news
Marshfield’s Jensen, Medford/Colby’s Krause and Malchow Lead Area Gymnasts on Wisconsin Gymnastics Coaches Association Honor Roll
Area gymnasts on the Wisconsin Gymnastics Association Honor Roll:. Gymnasts will now be recognized for attaining an 8.2 or above on an individual event. All Around scores of a 33.00 or above will also be recognized. We will no longer be searching for scores or accepting PDF scores from meets,...
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
wisportsheroics.com
MIDSEASON: Top 5 WIAA Boys Basketball Teams Right Now
As of January 25th, 2023 these Teams are among the Highest in there Divisions and have been favored by many different writers to the best teams in Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball (WIAA) as currently stand. There are many different polls out there that show different things from WisSports, MaxPreps, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Lots of these teams are loaded up with College potential talent as well which is helping them move a long to continue to be a good team.
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
94.3 Jack FM
Ice fishing season shrinking
Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
CBS 58
'I need to stop by Kwik Trip': Music star Noah Kahan's 'Top Gas Station' list snubs Kwik Trip, station responds
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The life of a musician includes a lot of time on the road. Just ask Vermont's Noah Kahan. "I've spent about six years now on the road," Kahan said. "A lot of those were spent in a Sprinter van, which obviously, you have to stop for gas, and you get out at all these gas stations all over the country."
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV...
news8000.com
Country Boom announces line-up for 2023
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. COPYRIGHT...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: WI: PILEUP SHUTS DOWN WI INTERSTATE
Several multi-vehicle crashes caused major pileups and lane closures along Interstate 39/90 in Wisconsin. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Has Wisconsin missed out on millions of dollars in revenue by not legalizing marijuana?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. According to Gov. Tony Evers’ office, Wisconsin would generate an estimated $165 million in revenue by...
Finding the USS Wisconsin's connection to the Badger State
NBC 26 anchor MacLeod Hageman toured the USS Wisconsin and is searching for the ship's connection to the state of Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway
More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
Comments / 0