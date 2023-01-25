Read full article on original website
East Alton shooter facing new charges
An Alton man sentenced this week in an East Alton attempted murder case is facing similar charges out of California and Nevada. 31-year-old Berton Newton is charged in connection with shooting incidents in Las Vegas in mid-December 2021 and in Fresno in January 2022. He remains held in the Madison County Jail awaiting transfer to an Illinois prison.
Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws
Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license. “Carvana...
Small businesses facing employment pinch
Small business advocates say Illinois' regulatory climate continues to hinder job creators. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released their recent unemployment numbers for Illinois, and the numbers show Illinois has a 4.7% unemployment rate trailing only Nevada for the worst in the country. The end of 2022 saw Illinois with...
It's School Choice Week
The COVID-19 pandemic spurred scores of parents to search for other educational opportunities for their kids, and now school choice is gaining a foothold in Illinois. This is National School Choice Week, a chance for Illinois families to raise awareness about school choice while parents are exploring new schools. A...
Separate challenges against Illinois’ gun ban progressing
Lawsuits brought against Illinois’ new gun ban are working their way through the judicial process. On the heels of getting a temporary restraining order in the Effingham County state-level challenge last week, attorney Thomas DeVore’s law partner argued before a judge Wednesday for a TRO in a separate White County state-level case on behalf of nearly 1,700 plaintiffs.
PHOTOS: O'Fallon 51, Alton 38 girls basketball at O'Fallon
The O'Fallon Lady Panthers handed Alton its first loss of the season Thursday night at the Panther Dome. The Panthers won it, 51-38 over the Lady Redbirds. Alton drops to 24-and-1 overall while O'Fallon improves to 23-and-4. Both teams are 8-and-1 in Southwestern Conference play. The game was tied at...
Illinois homeowners encouraged to test for radon exposure
January is Radon Action Month in Illinois. Every year, hundreds of lung cancer cases could be prevented if people test their homes to find out the level of radon inside. If the radon levels are high, they can be brought down by installing a remediation system. Elliott Wall, president of...
Top-ranked Lady Redbirds @ O'Fallon tonight on the Big-Z
-0- The Alton Lady Redbirds travel to O'Fallon tonight to play the Lady Panthers in Southwestern Conference girls basketball. It features two of the top 10 teams in the state of Illinois. Alton is the top-ranked team in the state - moving up a spot this week to number one in the Class 4A AP Poll. O'Fallon is ranked 9th in this week's 4A state rankings.
Illinois GOP chairman wants review of neutrality in primary process
The chairman of the Illinois Republican Party is providing some insight on how the party performed recently, and what’s in store for the future. While there wasn’t a November “red wave” as some in the Republican party had hoped, Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy said on a local level, they made an impact.
Pritzker to make no leadership changes to embattled child welfare agency
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Department of Children and Family Services Director Marc Smith will keep his job despite ongoing issues within the department. Smith has received eight contempt of court orders after failing to place youth in proper care in a timely manner. There is also a fresh lawsuit filed against the department concerning the placement of youth.
