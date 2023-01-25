-0- The Alton Lady Redbirds travel to O'Fallon tonight to play the Lady Panthers in Southwestern Conference girls basketball. It features two of the top 10 teams in the state of Illinois. Alton is the top-ranked team in the state - moving up a spot this week to number one in the Class 4A AP Poll. O'Fallon is ranked 9th in this week's 4A state rankings.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO