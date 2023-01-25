Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO