southernillinoisnow.com
Wildcats Fall To 2nd Ranked Columbia Friday Night, Prep Boys Scores
The Salem Wildcats fell to 2nd ranked Columbia at B.E. Gum last night 72-37. Dylan Murphy led the way with 24 points followed closely by Jack Steckler who poured in 21. Sophomore Sam Donald added 12. Connor Tennyson led the Wildcats with 12, Seth Bailey added 11. Columbia improves to 23-2 on the season while Salem will be back in action tonight as they head to DuQuoin.
southernillinoisnow.com
Prep Girls Basketball – Salem Falls At Columbia, SC Earns Tight Win Over Dieterich
The Salem Lady Cats dropped their Cahokia matchup at Columbia 62-34. The Lady Cats were led by Emma Gregg with 8 and Alesia Keller with 7 as they trailed 19-9 after the opening quarter and 40-20 at the half as the Lady Eagles celebrated Senior Night. The JV also fell 52-34. Leading the JV was Natalie Lee with 15.
southernillinoisnow.com
Newton Wins LIC Tournament
The Little Illini Conference Tournament finished off yesterday. 3rd seed Newton upset top-seed Richland County in the title game 40-37. Lawrenceville nipped Casey Westfield for 3rd place 48-46. Robinson earned the consolation title over Mt Carmel 48-46 and at Paris, the hosts won the 7th place game over Marshall 50-41.
KMOV
Rich’s 26 contributes to East St. Louis boys basketball win against Alton
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis High School Flyers boys basketball team defeated the Alton Redbirds 67-51 Friday night. The Flyers played with a lot of energy in the first quarter, going on a 25-9 run. The Flyers consistently played defense against the Redbirds throughout the half, and senior standout and Kansas State commit Macaleab Rich led the way.
southernillinoisnow.com
Cougars Fall At Buzzer In NTC Tournament
The SC Cougars fell in their National Trail Conference Tournament consolation contest to St Elmo/Brownstown as the Eagles Paslay hit a 3 with a second left to win it for St Elmo/Brownstown. The Cougars will finish up tournament play today against Neoga at 11:30. The day will follow at 1pm...
southernillinoisnow.com
Class M State Trophy’s Handed Out Tonight, S & L Tomorrow At RLC
Tonight is trophy night for the Class M girls state tournament at Rend Lake. At 6pm Nashville and Goreville will play for 3rd followed by the title game with Okawville and Pinckneyville. The Class S and L Tournaments finish up tomorrow starting at 9:30 with the Class L 3rd place...
southernillinoisnow.com
Lady Cats Head To Columbia Tonight In Cahokia Play
The Salem Lady Wildcats will hit the road tonight when they play at 16-7 Columbia who is 4-2 and sits 3rd in the Cahokia Conference behind Breese Central and Freeburg. Salem is 11-12 on the year and fifth in the Cahokia at 1-5. Salem is riding a 3-game win streak while Columbia is coming in off a tough home loss by 2 to Waterloo.
southernillinoisnow.com
Franklin Park JV Drops Pair At Flora
The Franklin Park JV traveled to Flora to play a pair of games against their JV and Varsity. The JV game Salem lost 36-27. Kellen Nix, Owen Tennyson and Jace Keller had 5 each for Salem. In the 2nd game, Salem fell 40-26. Kyler King and Scout Puricelli led Salem with 9 each, Silas Lux finished with 6.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/31 – Imogene M. Silger
Imogene M. Silger, age 95 of rural Centralia, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carlyle Health Care Center. Imogene was born April 11, 1927, in Richview, the daughter of Frank E. Huck and Anna (Krietemeyer) Huck. She married Paul J. Silger on April 24, 1948, in Norris City, IL...
edglentoday.com
GAME CLIP - Alton Redbirds vs. O'Fallon Panthers Girls Basketball Jan. 26
O'FALLON - The O’Fallon Panthers hosted the Alton Redbirds in one of the area’s most anticipated games of the regular season. O’Fallon won the game by a score of 51-38 handing Alton its first loss of the season. This clip is from the game.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/28 – Austin Ryan Witthaus
Austin Ryan Witthaus, 25, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by his family. Austin was born March 23, 1997, in Centralia, the son of Christine Witthaus. Austin is survived by his mother: Christine Witthaus of Centralia; 2 brothers: Blake...
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/04 – Ricky Lee ‘Rick’ Simmons
Ricky Lee “Rick” Simmons, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home. Rick was born on May 3, 1958, in Olney, Illinois the son of Donald and Rosa Joan (Atwood) Simmons. He married Cindy (McKibben) Simmons on March 15, 1980, in Fairfield, Illinois and she survives in Salem.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/31 – Shirley L. Phelps
Shirley L. Phelps, 90, of rural Centralia, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on June 26, 1932, in Jefferson County, the daughter of Troy and Grace (Mooney) Douthit. She married Louis R. Phelps on September 29, 1950, in Jefferson County, and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2006.
southernillinoisnow.com
Portion of East Mitchell in Salem closed on Thursday
Due to unforeseen circumstances, East Mitchell from Sout Hamilton to Marion will be closed until further notice. The contractor is working to make the necessary repairs as quickly as possible. Anyone driving in that area is asked to use an alternate route.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 02/02 – John Robert Jacobsen
John Robert Jacobsen, 35, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 6:16 pm on January 25, 2023, at his residence in Woodlawn. He was born in Mount Vernon to Robert and Lynn (Simmons) Jacobsen. In addition to his parents, John is survived by his brothers, Clint Taylor and wife, Kelley of...
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For January 25th
Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fire destroys half of large pole barn on southwest side of Wamac
Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Theatre production of Million Dollar Meatballs opens Friday night
Friday is the opening night for the Salem Community Theatre Production of ‘Million Dollar Meatballs’. The comedy will be performed this weekend and next, with Friday and Saturday night performances at 7 and Sunday matinees at three. Director Curtis Black says everything has gone well with the exception...
KMOV
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
