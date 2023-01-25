ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Wildcats Fall To 2nd Ranked Columbia Friday Night, Prep Boys Scores

The Salem Wildcats fell to 2nd ranked Columbia at B.E. Gum last night 72-37. Dylan Murphy led the way with 24 points followed closely by Jack Steckler who poured in 21. Sophomore Sam Donald added 12. Connor Tennyson led the Wildcats with 12, Seth Bailey added 11. Columbia improves to 23-2 on the season while Salem will be back in action tonight as they head to DuQuoin.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Newton Wins LIC Tournament

The Little Illini Conference Tournament finished off yesterday. 3rd seed Newton upset top-seed Richland County in the title game 40-37. Lawrenceville nipped Casey Westfield for 3rd place 48-46. Robinson earned the consolation title over Mt Carmel 48-46 and at Paris, the hosts won the 7th place game over Marshall 50-41.
NEWTON, IL
KMOV

Rich’s 26 contributes to East St. Louis boys basketball win against Alton

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - The East St. Louis High School Flyers boys basketball team defeated the Alton Redbirds 67-51 Friday night. The Flyers played with a lot of energy in the first quarter, going on a 25-9 run. The Flyers consistently played defense against the Redbirds throughout the half, and senior standout and Kansas State commit Macaleab Rich led the way.
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Cougars Fall At Buzzer In NTC Tournament

The SC Cougars fell in their National Trail Conference Tournament consolation contest to St Elmo/Brownstown as the Eagles Paslay hit a 3 with a second left to win it for St Elmo/Brownstown. The Cougars will finish up tournament play today against Neoga at 11:30. The day will follow at 1pm...
SAINT ELMO, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Class M State Trophy’s Handed Out Tonight, S & L Tomorrow At RLC

Tonight is trophy night for the Class M girls state tournament at Rend Lake. At 6pm Nashville and Goreville will play for 3rd followed by the title game with Okawville and Pinckneyville. The Class S and L Tournaments finish up tomorrow starting at 9:30 with the Class L 3rd place...
NASHVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Lady Cats Head To Columbia Tonight In Cahokia Play

The Salem Lady Wildcats will hit the road tonight when they play at 16-7 Columbia who is 4-2 and sits 3rd in the Cahokia Conference behind Breese Central and Freeburg. Salem is 11-12 on the year and fifth in the Cahokia at 1-5. Salem is riding a 3-game win streak while Columbia is coming in off a tough home loss by 2 to Waterloo.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Franklin Park JV Drops Pair At Flora

The Franklin Park JV traveled to Flora to play a pair of games against their JV and Varsity. The JV game Salem lost 36-27. Kellen Nix, Owen Tennyson and Jace Keller had 5 each for Salem. In the 2nd game, Salem fell 40-26. Kyler King and Scout Puricelli led Salem with 9 each, Silas Lux finished with 6.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/31 – Imogene M. Silger

Imogene M. Silger, age 95 of rural Centralia, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carlyle Health Care Center. Imogene was born April 11, 1927, in Richview, the daughter of Frank E. Huck and Anna (Krietemeyer) Huck. She married Paul J. Silger on April 24, 1948, in Norris City, IL...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/28 – Austin Ryan Witthaus

Austin Ryan Witthaus, 25, of Centralia, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL surrounded by his family. Austin was born March 23, 1997, in Centralia, the son of Christine Witthaus. Austin is survived by his mother: Christine Witthaus of Centralia; 2 brothers: Blake...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 02/04 – Ricky Lee ‘Rick’ Simmons

Ricky Lee “Rick” Simmons, age 64 of Salem, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home. Rick was born on May 3, 1958, in Olney, Illinois the son of Donald and Rosa Joan (Atwood) Simmons. He married Cindy (McKibben) Simmons on March 15, 1980, in Fairfield, Illinois and she survives in Salem.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 01/31 – Shirley L. Phelps

Shirley L. Phelps, 90, of rural Centralia, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. She was born on June 26, 1932, in Jefferson County, the daughter of Troy and Grace (Mooney) Douthit. She married Louis R. Phelps on September 29, 1950, in Jefferson County, and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2006.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Portion of East Mitchell in Salem closed on Thursday

Due to unforeseen circumstances, East Mitchell from Sout Hamilton to Marion will be closed until further notice. The contractor is working to make the necessary repairs as quickly as possible. Anyone driving in that area is asked to use an alternate route.
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2023 02/02 – John Robert Jacobsen

John Robert Jacobsen, 35, of Woodlawn, Illinois, passed away at 6:16 pm on January 25, 2023, at his residence in Woodlawn. He was born in Mount Vernon to Robert and Lynn (Simmons) Jacobsen. In addition to his parents, John is survived by his brothers, Clint Taylor and wife, Kelley of...
WOODLAWN, IL
Effingham Radio

Closings And Cancellations For January 25th

Charleston Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. Vandalia Schools switching to e-learning Wednesday. North Clay switching to e-learning Wednesday. South Central switching to e-learning Wednesday. Beecher City switching to e-learning Wednesday. Lake Land College is closed. Altamont Unit 10 is closed. Cowden-Herrick CUSD 3A is closed. Altamont Lutheran is closed. St....
EFFINGHAM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023

Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Fire destroys half of large pole barn on southwest side of Wamac

Fire destroyed about half of a 60 by 100-foot pole barn in the southwest corner of Wamac Thursday night. Centralia Fire Protection District Chief Ross Boshera says flames were already coming through the roof of the building upon their arrival at 29,396 Kretzer Lane. He reports they were able to save about half the structure owned by Kenny Finke. In addition to the building, a motorcycle, zero turn mower, and a number of tools were also lost.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Theatre production of Million Dollar Meatballs opens Friday night

Friday is the opening night for the Salem Community Theatre Production of ‘Million Dollar Meatballs’. The comedy will be performed this weekend and next, with Friday and Saturday night performances at 7 and Sunday matinees at three. Director Curtis Black says everything has gone well with the exception...
SALEM, IL
KMOV

Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy