ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Daboll, Pederson, Shanahan up for AP NFL Coach of the Year

By ROB MAADDI
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v3Cmw_0kQhwBdX00

Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson and Kyle Shanahan are the finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Coach of the Year award.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.

Daboll led the New York Giants to a 9-7-1 record in his first season as head coach. Pederson guided the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 9-8 record and an AFC South title in his first year with the team. Shanahan led the San Francisco 49ers to a 13-4 mark, including 5-0 down the stretch with third-string rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy, Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III and New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson are the finalists for AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Purdy, the last player selected in the draft, stepped in after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He is 7-0, including two playoff wins, and helped the Niners reach the NFC championship game at Philadelphia this Sunday.

Walker led all rookies with 1,050 yards rushing and nine TDs. Wilson led all rookies with 83 catches and 1,103 yards receiving.

Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen are the finalists for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen are the finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year.

This was the first year for the AP’s new voting system. Voters chose a top 5 for MVP and top 3 for all other awards. For MVP, first-place were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

For all the other awards, first-place votes equaled 5 points, second were 3 and third were 1.

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Former Lions LB Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Former NFL linebacker Jessie Lemonier died at 25, the Detroit Lions confirmed Thursday. The details of Lemonier's death haven't been released. Lemonier planned to play for the USFL's Birmingham Stallions this spring after he signed with and subsequently traded from the Houston Gamblers earlier this year. The XFL's Arlington Renegades also drafted Lemonier in November.
DETROIT, MI
WHIO Dayton

Hurts, Purdy set for college-era rematch in NFC title tilt

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy could be primed for a shootout in the NFC championship game. It's the first time Hurts — the league MVP finalist for the Philadelphia Eagles — and Purdy, the " Mr. Irrelevant " rookie sensation for the San Francisco 49ers, have matched up in the NFL. And it's a doozy, with a spot in the Super Bowl at stake.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — DeMeco Ryans' influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms. Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates still on the Eagles that have been carried forward to today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy