Barnegat Light, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thesandpaper.net

Tuckerton Offers Updates on Lanyard Lagoon, East Side Dredging

During Tuckerton Borough Council’s Jan. 17 meeting, Councilman Brian Martin gave a much sought-after update on Lanyard Lagoon, for which the borough had received a grant to do a living shoreline replenishment project in 2019. As the permitting process took about two years, he explained, “by the time we went out to bid for the construction costs, construction prices have increased drastically, and we now have $183,297.50 shortfall all in the construction costs.”
TUCKERTON, NJ
onthewater.com

New Jersey Fishing Report- January 26, 2023

Not much has changed since last week, except now we’re a week closer to spring. That may be small consolation for those itching to go fishing but that’s life. In the meantime, there’s still some blackfish being caught, white perch in the rivers and panfish, bass and pickerel in ponds and lakes.
NEW JERSEY STATE
thesandpaper.net

Crabby’s Skate Shanty Forms Hub in Tuckerton

Little Egg Harbor is getting ramped up for spring — literally. Riders, rejoice. There is finally a concrete alternative to the ocean. As promised by officials, the Edward Thornton Little Egg Harbor Community Center, at 319 West Calabreeze Way, has been undergoing a massive transformation, from a revamp of the building, to new basketball and pickleball courts and, for the alternative scene, a skate park. The skate park is estimated to open this spring.
TUCKERTON, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

2 lanes of Delaware Memorial Bridge to close for 4 months

Two lanes of the Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey will be closed from early February through near the end of May for rehabilitating the 72-year-old bridge. The Delaware River and Bay Authority, which owns and operates the bridge, warns drivers to expect delays, particularly during rush hour and peak weekend travel times. Delays could be bad. A repainting project ... Read More
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

10 best places for wings in South Jersey

There are big NFL playoff games this weekend, and we're only a few weeks away from "the big game." A lot of people have their own Super Bowl parties or get invited to someone's house to watch the game and/or commercials and halftime show. The big attraction for most of these get-togethers is the FOOD!
NEW JERSEY STATE

