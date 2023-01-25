Read full article on original website
New venues set for 2023 Washington state baseball championships
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced earlier this week three new venues will host the state baseball championships at the end of May. Johnson-O'Brien Stadium in Ephrata (1B/2B), Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham (1A/2A) and Funko Field in Everett (3A/4A) are the three ...
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Peninsula take two from Orcas
Photo: Peninsula College’s Gary Johnson hit five, 3 point shots and had game-high honors with 17 points. BELLINGHAM — The Peninsula Pirates basketball teams took care of buisness last night blowing out Whatcom in both games. The 5th ranked women won 75-55 but had a ice cold 1st quarter and were tied with Whatcom 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. That’s when the Pirate big guns opened up on the Orcas. Chasity Selden came off the bench and started hitting three balls. Millie Long scored from all over the floor, and Tati Kamae controlled the paint. The Pirates outscored the Orcas 28-14 in the 2nd quarter for a commanding 41-27 halftime lead. Millie Long had game high honors with 21 points. Chasity Selden threw in 18 points and Kamae had 15 points. Jenilee Donovan had her usual solid game and had 9 points. The Pirates are now 3-2 in conference play and 11-4 overall.
Top-ranked Lynden erases double-digit deficit to upend No. 3 Anacortes on road
ANACORTES, Wash. – The annual boys basketball matchup between Lynden and Anacortes for the last decade can be best defined by one word: domination. Coming into Wednesday’s game, the Lions were winners of five straight and eight of the last nine against the Seahawks. With a 78-73 Lynden win, the ...
Edge Rusher tutored by Ex-Seahawk Draws UW Scholarship Offer
Kellen Lindstrom plays alongside his coach's place-kicking daughter, too.
kpq.com
Cascade High School Welcomes New Principal
Interim Cascade High School Principal Rudy Joya has earned a permanent position with the Cascade School District as Cascade High School's Principal. Before stepping into the interim principal position last year, Joya was the Assistant Principal of Cascade High School between 2017-2022. Before that, he served as a Dean of Students and math teacher at Wenatchee High School.
KUOW
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
ifiberone.com
CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified
ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter
FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
For Under $200K, You Can Transform a Gig Harbor Church Into Your Dream Home
Finding a house that meets all your needs in this day and age is almost impossible to do within the budget you have. This is especially true for those like me, who are not the handyman type. Personally, I find the word "remodel" to be terrifying. However, if you dream of a conversion project with open space, maybe you would find this interesting.
Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM
Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had withdrawn money from an ATM in Silverdale when the man held a gun to his head and demanded the money. The man was arrested a...
The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend
Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
Weather pattern signals more cold for Whatcom. Is lowland snow far behind?
Here’s when Whatcom County could get a less-than-gentle reminder that winter has another two months to go.
Here’s when snow is possible for Bellingham as arctic winds start to blow
Cold weather shelters may open; pipes could freeze.
whatcom-news.com
Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
KXLY
Gonzaga Law School, UW Medical ends participation with U.S. News rankings
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Within the past few days, the Gonzaga University School of Law and University of Washington School of Medicine announced that they will no longer participate in the rankings made by the U.S. News and World Report. Both schools are following a number of other schools that have...
rentonreporter.com
Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County
Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
waterlandblog.com
PHOTOS: Scenes from Tuesday morning’s +13.47 King Tide in Des Moines
On Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2023, at 7:27 a.m., a +13.47 King Tide quietly eased its way up onto the shores around Des Moines. Far as we know, no water from Puget Sound overtook roads or piers like the +12.9 one on Dec. 27, which – thanks to a wind storm and low pressure – overflowed onto the Redondo Boardwalk and flooded other areas in the south end including South Park.
myeverettnews.com
Another Driver Crashes Through E. Marine View Drive Off Ramp From I-5
Back on December 31st a driver crashed their vehicle through signs, a guardrail and fence at the end of the offramp from northbound I-5 to E. Marine View Drive in north Everett, Washington. The vehicle stopped before going all the way to the railroad tracks below and the Everett Fire Department used a rope rescue to bring the driver up the embankment. The driver was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center to be checked out.
Death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle ruled a homicide
SEATTLE — The death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead along State Route 509 last October in Seattle has been ruled a homicide. Keyaleas Brewer died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. Brewer's body was found on the morning of...
