Sequim, WA

My Clallam County

LOCAL SPORTS: Peninsula take two from Orcas

Photo: Peninsula College’s Gary Johnson hit five, 3 point shots and had game-high honors with 17 points. BELLINGHAM — The Peninsula Pirates basketball teams took care of buisness last night blowing out Whatcom in both games. The 5th ranked women won 75-55 but had a ice cold 1st quarter and were tied with Whatcom 13-13 at the end of the first quarter. That’s when the Pirate big guns opened up on the Orcas. Chasity Selden came off the bench and started hitting three balls. Millie Long scored from all over the floor, and Tati Kamae controlled the paint. The Pirates outscored the Orcas 28-14 in the 2nd quarter for a commanding 41-27 halftime lead. Millie Long had game high honors with 21 points. Chasity Selden threw in 18 points and Kamae had 15 points. Jenilee Donovan had her usual solid game and had 9 points. The Pirates are now 3-2 in conference play and 11-4 overall.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpq.com

Cascade High School Welcomes New Principal

Interim Cascade High School Principal Rudy Joya has earned a permanent position with the Cascade School District as Cascade High School's Principal. Before stepping into the interim principal position last year, Joya was the Assistant Principal of Cascade High School between 2017-2022. Before that, he served as a Dean of Students and math teacher at Wenatchee High School.
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

CWU student found dead in dorm shower identified

ELLENSBURG - Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson has released more info about the Central Washington University student who died in an on-campus dorm over the weekend. Following a Tuesday autopsy, Bergman identified the deceased student as 20-year-old Gabriel Jungmann of Bellevue. Henderson says Jungman was found dead in the shower...
ELLENSBURG, WA
KING 5

Union: Alcoa to demolish shuttered Ferndale smelter

FERNDALE, Wash. — The rollercoaster ride takes another turn for supporters of an embattled aluminum smelter in Whatcom County. Ferndale's Alcoa Intalco smelter closed in 2020, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Since then there have been reports of new investors - only to bring dashed hopes of reopening the plant.
FERNDALE, WA
MyNorthwest

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
SEATTLE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Windstorm is expected to precede a cold snap lasting into next week

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — National Weather Service forecasters in the Seattle office expect temperatures to drop across several days and a windstorm will start it off. [A] Cool air mass moving into Western Washington behind the trough with Fraser [Valley] outflow winds over the Northwest Interior. Dry and cool Sunday and Monday with upper level ridge offshore. Warming trend by mid week as ridge weakens.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
rentonreporter.com

Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County

Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
RENTON, WA
waterlandblog.com

PHOTOS: Scenes from Tuesday morning’s +13.47 King Tide in Des Moines

On Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, 2023, at 7:27 a.m., a +13.47 King Tide quietly eased its way up onto the shores around Des Moines. Far as we know, no water from Puget Sound overtook roads or piers like the +12.9 one on Dec. 27, which – thanks to a wind storm and low pressure – overflowed onto the Redondo Boardwalk and flooded other areas in the south end including South Park.
DES MOINES, WA
myeverettnews.com

Another Driver Crashes Through E. Marine View Drive Off Ramp From I-5

Back on December 31st a driver crashed their vehicle through signs, a guardrail and fence at the end of the offramp from northbound I-5 to E. Marine View Drive in north Everett, Washington. The vehicle stopped before going all the way to the railroad tracks below and the Everett Fire Department used a rope rescue to bring the driver up the embankment. The driver was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center to be checked out.
EVERETT, WA

