Saint Louis, MO

Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
The City Foundry in Midtown.

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Court and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have different stories about why a group of teenagers involved in a gunfight Saturday night were released to their parents.

The gunfight took place near the City Foundry in Midtown and involved one suspect leaning out of a car and firing a rifle at police.

The initial incident report from the SLMPD says that after the incident, "The Juvenile Court was contacted and advised officers to release the juveniles taken into custody to their parents."


However, in a statement released late Tuesday, 22nd Judicial Circuit Court spokesman Joel Currier says, "The police did not bring them to juvenile court for detention. No juvenile legal officer or judge was contacted regarding the incident."

The statement from the court goes on: "Instead, a phone call occurred between the intake office and a police officer. The parties disagree as to the content of the conversation."

The juveniles in question include a 15 year old apprehended by police with a Glock 29 that had been modified to be fully automatic and a 16 year old found with a stolen Glock 19. A third juvenile was apprehended after the shooting outside the Foundry as well.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Officers were near the Foundry's south parking lot investigating car break-ins when they heard gunshots elsewhere on the same parking lot.


A white Honda Accord fled away from the Foundry, making a left onto Vandeventer Avenue.

According to a police incident report, a passenger in the Honda "leaned over the roof of the vehicle and began firing several rounds from a rifle in the direction of three black male juveniles and the two officers."

A car window near where an officer was standing shattered. Another officer heard rounds "whiz past their ear," according to the incident report.

No one was injured in the shooting. It's unclear if the three juveniles were the ones shooting from the Honda or the ones being shot at.

"As of today's date, none of the juveniles has been brought to St. Louis City Family Court for referral, detention or charges," the statement from the Court said. "Once police present the youths, a juvenile officer will review the evidence for legal sufficiency and assess them for detention."


Jacob's tribe
3d ago

Of course, the blame will lay with the officers. That's all this city's leadership does, blame officers. Why would officers, who article states, followed procedures, question courts on releasing offenders, when that has been the norm under the current CAO?? Honestly, we're just waiting for the officers to walk out. It's what current leadership wants. Then, the social workers and therapists will be able to show us how peace is kept.

Nicky
3d ago

insane they were released to their trashy parents they should be charged too I'm sure this isn't their first offense

Brenda Stennis
3d ago

they was released and got out and committed more crimes in the community with guns some one should be charged wtf for real

