WNY girls wrestling keeps growing with trip to first state tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the fifth season since Section VI sanctioned its first high school girls wrestling tournament, 32 competitors from Western New York will grapple at the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational on Friday in Syracuse. “It’s long overdue,” Section VI girls wrestling chair Alex Conti said....
