Chelsea Handler Reveals She “Didn’t Know” She Was Taking Ozempic

Watch: Why Chelsea Handler Is Done Talking About Her Split From Jo Koy. Chelsea Handler has entered the Ozepmic chat. The comedian recently shared her experience with the Type 2 diabetes medication—which has become a popular celebrity weight loss drug—explaining that she didn't realize she was taking the drug after being prescribed it by a doctor.
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby With Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon

Shemar Moore has one moore reason to smile. The Criminal Minds star celebrated welcoming his first child, a baby girl named Frankie, with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon by sharing a photo of the little one with the world. "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" Shemar wrote on Instagram Jan. 25....
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death

An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Why Pregnant Below Deck Alum Kate Chastain Is "Excited" to Raise Her Baby Solo

Watch: Below Deck's Kate Chastain Is PREGNANT With 1st Child!. Kate Chastain is more than ready to navigate the rocky waters of parenthood, especially without a partner. The Below Deck alum—who announced in December that she's pregnant with her first child—is opening up about her decision to raise her child as a single parent.
Arsenio Hall’s Biggest Regret Involves Casting Will Smith

If not for his back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s, Will Smith’s career might not have shined as brightly as it did. After he took his first steps into the industry with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith already gained recognition in the television world. It is, however, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys that accelerated the rise of Will Smith. In 1995, Michael Bay, albeit his first time as a director, took on the arduous task of making blockbuster brilliance with Bad Boys and he did just that and much more.
How "Octomom" Nadya Suleman's 8 Kids Are Celebrating Their 14th Birthday

Watch: North West & More Celeb Kids Takeover Instagram. When it comes to birthdays, it's the more the merrier in Nadya Suleman's household. The 47-year-old, who was famously dubbed "Octomom" after giving birth to octuplets, treated her eight youngest kids to a vegan doughnut feast ahead of their 14th birthday. As seen in a video published by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah were serenaded by the family before digging into the sugary confections.
CALIFORNIA STATE
See Nikki Bella Try on Her Stunning Wedding Dress on Nikki Bella Says I Do

Watch: Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Ready For Baby No. 2? They Say…. Nikki Bella said yes to the dress…again. The WWE star and husband Artem Chigvintsev kicked wedding planning into full gear on the Jan. 26 premiere of E!'s four-part wedding special Nikki Bella Says I Do. And while picking out a wedding dress is a special moment for most brides, it's something that Nikki already did several years ago.
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married

Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
Kim Kardashian's Kids North and Saint West Land Their First Movie Roles

Watch: Kim Kardashian's Kids North & Saint West Land 1st Movie Roles. You'll paw-sitively love this news: North West and Saint West are heading to the big screen. Kim Kardashian's two oldest children will be making their movie debut by lending their voices to the upcoming Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the film announced on Instagram Jan. 25.
Proof Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Are the Power Couple of Paris Fashion Week

The couple that slays together, stays together. Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor—who have been dating since 2015—showcased their très chic attire to eye Fendi's Couture spring/summer 2023 collection. Stepping out hand-in-hand for the Jan. 26 Paris Fashion Week event, the longtime couple both opted for power suits but each look was different and packed its own punch.
