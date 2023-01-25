Read full article on original website
Hutch Girls' play Washburn Rural in Winners' Bracket 3rd place game in Thunderbird Classic
TECUMSEH, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls' basketball team will play in the to winner's bracket consolation 3rd place game of the 2023 Thunderbird Classic due to a 38-37 loss to Wichita South on Thursday night.. The Salthawks (9-2) will play Washburn Rural at 11:30 am on Saturday morning. Catch all...
Salthawk Girls fall short in Thunderbird Classic vs Wichita South
TECUMSEH, Kan.-The Hutch High Girls came up a little short on Friday night in the Shawnee Heights semi-final game vs Wichita South falling to the Titans 38-37. Hutch trailed to a very defensively aggressive Wichita South team early on 11-2, but got back into the game and only trailed by 1 point 31 to 30 going into the final quarter.
Dragons picked 4th in Preseason KJCCC Poll
Coming off a 38-win season in 2022, the Hutchinson Community College baseball team is picked to finish in the middle of the pack in what should be an ultra-competitive Jayhawk West in 2023. The Jayhawk Conference Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Thursday with the Blue Dragons picked to finish...
Clemons named to Ben Hogan Award watch list
Hutchinson Community College men’s golf first-team All-American Dominic Clemons was selected to be a part of college golf’s elite golfers on Friday when he was named to the Ben Hogan Award watch list. Clemons was one of 37 collegiate golfers from all levels – NJCAA Divisions I, II...
Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita to host NJCAA soccer championships
WICHITA, Kan. — The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) has announced the 2023 and 2024 NJCAA Division I Men’s & Women’s Soccer Championships will be held at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita, KS. Hosted by Visit Wichita, the joint national tournaments will be played November 12-18, 2023, and November 17-23, 2024.
Hutch Girls' play in semi-final in Thunderbird Classic
Tecumseh, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Girls' basketball team advanced to the semi-final game of the 2023 Thunderbird Classic with a 48-23 win over Shawnee Mission North on Thursday night.. The Salthawks (9-1) will play Wichita South at 5:30 pm on Friday afternoon. Catch all the action with KWBW's award winning...
Manning wins Herm Wilson Long Jump
Hutchinson Community College sophomore Caleb Manning became the third Blue Dragon athlete to qualify for nationals and the second Dragon to win an event this season on Friday at the Wichita State Herm Wilson Invitational at the Heskett Center. Manning won the triple jump with a national-qualifying leap of 46...
MBB: Shockers at East Carolina
WICHITA STATE (10-10, 3-5) at EAST CAROLINA (11-10, 2-6) Sunday, Jan. 29 | 11 a.m. CT (Noon ET) Greenville, N.C. | Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/Listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Bob Hull. Live Stats: shockerstats.com. Series: WSU leads 6-1 (2-0 in Greenville); Last: Dec. 31,...
A shot of a lifetime for one Newton High student
The Tri-County Basketball League is dedicated to students who have disabilities.
Salthawk Girls' win over Shawnee Mission North in Thunderbird Classic
TECUMSEH, Kan.—The Hutchinson High School Girls' basketball advanced to the semi-final games at the Shawnee Heights Thunderbird Classic on Thursday night with a 48-23 win over Shawnee Mission North High. Hutch got off to a slow start trailing 7 to 6 afther the first quarter of play. Hutch then...
WBB: Dragons roll by Beavers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (17-4, 11-4) remained unbeaten at home on the season (11-0). Monae Duffy led the charge with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Mya Williams scored 11 of her total 19 in the first nine minutes of the contest as...
MBB: Shockers Fall in Overtime to Tulane
Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 24 points, including a game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation, but Wichita State fell in overtime to visiting Tulane, 95-90, Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers (10-10, 3-5 American) led by as many as 18 points late in the first half...
Strong front to arrive on Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Wichita
Wichita, Kansas, is a city known for its strong sense of community and rich cultural heritage. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.
SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
One hospitalized in Salina after truck overturns in ditch
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11:30 a.m. Friday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Hemtt A4 Re-Fuel driven by Nelis R. Pena, 24, Atlanta, Ga., was eastbound on Water Well Road at Centennial Road. The driver missed the turn. He attempted...
Friess: Individual attention leading to strong numbers at GBHS
There are many ways to measure success in a high school. State assessment scores are one way, but Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess told the USD 428 Board of Education that graduation rates are an even bigger number during Thursday's luncheon at GBHS. Friess also turned those numbers into actual people based on last year's graduation rate of 92.8 percent.
Salt makes icy roads less dicey, but it poisons the land. Here’s what Kansas is doing about it
Scientists in Kansas and Iowa are working on a greener path forward. In the meantime, experts offer tips for public agencies and homeowners to use salt smarter. Rock salt saves lives by helping tires grip icy roads. It avoids broken bones when homeowners use it on slick sidewalks, driveways and parking lots.
