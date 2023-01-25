ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

🏀 Salthawk Girls fall short in Thunderbird Classic vs Wichita South

TECUMSEH, Kan.-The Hutch High Girls came up a little short on Friday night in the Shawnee Heights semi-final game vs Wichita South falling to the Titans 38-37. Hutch trailed to a very defensively aggressive Wichita South team early on 11-2, but got back into the game and only trailed by 1 point 31 to 30 going into the final quarter.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

⚾ Dragons picked 4th in Preseason KJCCC Poll

Coming off a 38-win season in 2022, the Hutchinson Community College baseball team is picked to finish in the middle of the pack in what should be an ultra-competitive Jayhawk West in 2023. The Jayhawk Conference Preseason Coaches Poll was released on Thursday with the Blue Dragons picked to finish...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

⛳ Clemons named to Ben Hogan Award watch list

Hutchinson Community College men’s golf first-team All-American Dominic Clemons was selected to be a part of college golf’s elite golfers on Friday when he was named to the Ben Hogan Award watch list. Clemons was one of 37 collegiate golfers from all levels – NJCAA Divisions I, II...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Manning wins Herm Wilson Long Jump

Hutchinson Community College sophomore Caleb Manning became the third Blue Dragon athlete to qualify for nationals and the second Dragon to win an event this season on Friday at the Wichita State Herm Wilson Invitational at the Heskett Center. Manning won the triple jump with a national-qualifying leap of 46...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Shockers at East Carolina

WICHITA STATE (10-10, 3-5) at EAST CAROLINA (11-10, 2-6) Sunday, Jan. 29 | 11 a.m. CT (Noon ET) Greenville, N.C. | Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Radio: KEYN 103.7 FM (goshockers.com/Listen) w/ Mike Kennedy & Bob Hull. Live Stats: shockerstats.com. Series: WSU leads 6-1 (2-0 in Greenville); Last: Dec. 31,...
GREENVILLE, NC
Hutch Post

🏀 WBB: Dragons roll by Beavers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (17-4, 11-4) remained unbeaten at home on the season (11-0). Monae Duffy led the charge with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Mya Williams scored 11 of her total 19 in the first nine minutes of the contest as...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏀 MBB: Shockers Fall in Overtime to Tulane

Jaykwon Walton scored a career-high 24 points, including a game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation, but Wichita State fell in overtime to visiting Tulane, 95-90, Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers (10-10, 3-5 American) led by as many as 18 points late in the first half...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Whitetail Management Summit 2023 in Salina in Feb.

SALINA, Kan. — Phillips Seed Farms is hosting a Whitetail Management Summit at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina on February 18th starting at 10:00 a.m., doors open at 9:30 a.m. There will be 3 speakers for the event, all experts on whitetail management in their own unique...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Friess: Individual attention leading to strong numbers at GBHS

There are many ways to measure success in a high school. State assessment scores are one way, but Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess told the USD 428 Board of Education that graduation rates are an even bigger number during Thursday's luncheon at GBHS. Friess also turned those numbers into actual people based on last year's graduation rate of 92.8 percent.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
20K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy