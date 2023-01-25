Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Hormel Releases Chili Cheese Brew
Hormel Releases Chili Cheese Brew Hormel is launching a Hormel Chili Cheese Brew just in time for Super Bowl LVII. The company has teamed up with Modist Brewing Co. for the product, which was inspired by the brand’s signature Chili Cheese Dip. The limited-edition American lager features Minnesota Pilsner barley malt and flaked corn with a mix of savory spices and hints of cheddar cheese powder to bring the flavors of Hormel Chili Cheese Dip to life. Four-packs are available to purchase at HormelChiliCheeseBrew.com starting at 8 a.m. today for $24 while supplies last.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
The Florida Restaurants with the Best Burgers in 2023
The unassuming hamburger may seem quite simple, but for many, it is a special treat. And the hunt for the perfect one is a quest that some see as anything but a waste of time. Of course, people have different and strong opinions as to what makes up a "perfect" or "best" burger, but plenty of websites specializing in Florida food and restaurants have weighed in.
Fried Chicken Restaurant Closes After Just 1 Year Open
Fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken wings have been all the rage in the restaurant industry over the last several years. Countless chicken sandwich shops have sprouted throughout the Valley, some of which are connected to major celebrities (ranging from Shaq to Samuel L. Jackson). And while the traditional chicken restaurants continue to see massive lines pushing out of the parking lot into the road (looking at your Chick-fil-a), it isn’t necessarily foolproof. In fact, one chicken wing restaurant, which has been open for just over a year, has officially thrown in the towel and closed down.
Allrecipes.com
This Pizza Hut Fan Favorite From the '90s Is Returning for a Limited Time
That red pavilion-style roof atop Pizza Hut restaurants was a beacon for delicious food for many 90s kids, myself included. I used to read a million minutes just to get a coupon for the free personal pan pizza of my dreams. In the 90s, we moved from the tri-state area...
A&W Root Beer Hysterically Trolls M&M's Over Mascot Retirement
The company poked fun at M&M's decision to retire its "spokescandies" on Monday.
This Is The Best Hot Sauce In Texas
Food & Wine determined the most popular hot sauce brands in each state.
This Tiny Missouri Diner is Home to Massive Burgers and Pie
No offense to the national food chains, but I'll take a down home diner any day over regular fast food. If you agree with that statement, you need to know about a tiny Missouri diner that is home to massive burgers and pie. Grab your fork. I saw Only In...
msn.com
A Ranking Of The Best Frozen French Fries
One of the best parts about going out to eat, be it a sit-down restaurant, or fast food, is the french fries. They are one of the most popular sides to an entree, and come in all shapes and sizes for people to enjoy. People can order Belgian fries, waffle fries, tater tots, standard cut, curly fries, crinkle cut, shoestring, steak fries, potato wedges, and sweet potato fries. All of the variety in the cuts does not even begin to capture the variety of the methods of preparation, flavors, and spices that are added to increase the enjoyment of the fries.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Texas Is Home To Four Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table compiled a list of the 20 best steakhouses in America.
Taco Bell's Free Mexican Pizza Is Back But There's A Catch!
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is a beloved dish that's been making a comeback. The Mexican Pizza is a revelation for some customers, who've noted its flaky, crispy shells are different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos. However, the Mexican Pizza has not always been easy to get, and it's been out of stock by June 2022.
Autoblog
See how long-haul truckers cook on the road, from burgers cooked on engines to air fryer lobster tails
Truckers can spend weeks living on the road and a lack of infrastructure has left many without affordable dining options. Insider spoke with two truck drivers who explained how they cook gourmet meals on the road. The trucking veterans said they find creative ways to cook anything from steak to...
Canadian Man Starts A Dinner Brawl Over Hot Sauce
All because someone wanted to use his Franks Red Hot? I don’t know about that one, chief. If you are hosting a dinner party, then it should be your job to accommodate your guests, right? For example, if you and your friend are eating dinner at your house and they ask for salt, and you know you have salt….shouldn’t you let them use some of that salt?
Don’t Wait for Summer: This On-Sale Electric Grill Makes Burgers, Steak, and Vegetables Safely Indoors
People who live in apartments, condos, and even dorms love it.
Your Philadelphia Eagles-49ers Party Will Be a Win With Hoagies From These 30+ NJ Shops
An absolutely huge football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers is just about here and that means one thing: you need big food. That part is pretty easy. But you need something that will really set the mood for hours of football. Something that everyone likes, it's easy to get, and you won't be stuck in the kitchen for three hours making it.
Where to watch the NFC championship game — and get best food, drink deals — this weekend
With only a few more days until the Eagles take on the 49ers, the window for making game-day plans is closing in. Luckily, plenty of bars and restaurants in Delaware are gearing up to host a Sunday viewing party — including some great game day food and drink deals. Here's a list...
freightwaves.com
Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stands test of time
No, you don’t need a CDL to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. But right now, the Kraft Heinz Co. is hosting its annual campaign to find its next 12 drivers. The effort looks for talented public relations managers who can handle the famous vehicle, which debuted in 1936, to help create content for the brand.
Google Reveals Most Popular Super Bowl Dip in Every State
Super Bowl Sunday is swiftly approaching, and while many are worrying whether their favorite team will make the cut, others may be occupied with an equally important facet of the Super Bowl: the food. Nobody wants to be the person who brings a subpar Super Bowl snack to the party, so how can you circumvent this possible catastrophe? Last year, leading up to Super Bowl LVI, Google shared an infographic showing the most searched dip recipes in each state. You won't go wrong if you select one of these dips, so are you curious to see what your state picked? Let's see the most popular super bowl dips by state.
