Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegas’ 1st Cannabis-Friendly Hotel To Open Spring ’23
Over the years, various states have legalized recreational marijuana use. With that, cannabis tourism has become a “thing,” with lodging and entertainment entities advertising being “420-friendly” (read: they won’t stop or discourage guests from possessing or consuming marijuana). Some entities go even further, with complete...
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
I moved into a 5-star Las Vegas hotel for a month in a suite that cost $1,942 per night. Here are 10 things I learned about living in luxury.
Insider's writer moved into a Wynn Las Vegas suite for a month and learned the best time to order room service and how to get hot dining reservations.
A family drove 2,500 miles from Miami to Salt Lake City in a rental car after Southwest transferred them onto different flights 3 times, then canceled them
The family of four didn't get back to Utah until 3 1/2 days after they arrived at the Miami airport. They described the experience as a "nightmare."
Las Vegas restaurant goes from almost no customers, to sold out after TikTok
Frankenson's Pizzeria in Las Vegas moved from virtually no customers to completely sold out in a matter of hours after a popular TikTok food reviewer gave it a chance.
Flying to Disney World Means Going Through the Worst Airport
A new study has identified the worst airports in the U.S. based on flight delays and other metrics.
A Podcaster Lists The Best Swingers Resorts Around The World & There's One In Florida
A swingers podcaster is viral for opening up about all things that involve the lifestyle, and she recently went on TikTok and listed the top swingers resorts around the world. When it came to the U.S., one Florida city was mentioned. The creator, Cate (@wanderlustswingers), published the video on December...
2 Virginia cities make Travel + Leisure's Best Cities in the US list
WASHINGTON — Two cities in Virginia made yet another best-of list, and we're sure residents are very proud. In December, WUSA9 told you about three cities in the state where "Americans are happiest." Now, the travel magazine Travel + Leisure has put two Virginia cities on another list for...
What it's like to sail on Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship
The ship has more than 40 places to eat and drink.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
Several Smaller Florida Cities Mentioned in List of Best Places for Snowbirds
It's often an affectionate name given to part-time residents who head toward warmer destinations when the weather turns cold - snowbirds. These individuals are often retired, so they have plenty of freedom to choose the destination that they believe is the best fit for them. Most want at least as good or better than what they are coming from.
Millionaires Stay for Free in the Most Expensive Hotel Room in the US
How much would you be willing to shell out for a hotel room? As it turns out, if you’ve got an Amex Black Card, your answer may not even matter. The most expensive hotel suite in the continental U.S., per a new report from Travel Noire, is located in none other Sin City at Palms Casino Resort. A behemoth of a hotel room, the Empathy Suite is a 9,156-square-foot, two-floor room with a private 13-seat bar, movie theater, fitness rooms, hot tub, spa with massage rooms, private swimming pool, two (predictably sizable) bedrooms and panoramic views of Las Vegas that probably don’t suck.
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Visit In March: Top 5 Destinations Most Recommended by Travel Experts
Unless you’re a spring breaker, March is not usually a common month that people think of when it comes to traveling or taking a vacation. Normally the average person dreams of sunny beaches or dreamy summer sunsets in a new city, but spring is an overlooked time to travel. Most destinations are more crowded in the summer, especially common tourist spots. Take advantage of the spring season and explore some of the best places to visit in March when planning your next getaway.
I stayed at the worst-rated hotel in New York City. Even for just $95 a night, it wasn't worth it.
The Bowery Grand Hotel in New York City is one of the worst-rated hotels in NYC on many travel booking sites even though it's cheap and well located.
An Oregon family opted to take a multi-day road trip from Florida and spent over $4,000 after Southwest canceled their flight during the holidays
Southwest expects to take a roughly $825 million hit in lost revenue, passenger reimbursements, and other costs from the chaos.
Comments / 0