How much would you be willing to shell out for a hotel room? As it turns out, if you’ve got an Amex Black Card, your answer may not even matter. The most expensive hotel suite in the continental U.S., per a new report from Travel Noire, is located in none other Sin City at Palms Casino Resort. A behemoth of a hotel room, the Empathy Suite is a 9,156-square-foot, two-floor room with a private 13-seat bar, movie theater, fitness rooms, hot tub, spa with massage rooms, private swimming pool, two (predictably sizable) bedrooms and panoramic views of Las Vegas that probably don’t suck.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 DAYS AGO