Las Vegas Sands Options Traders Betting On Stock Rising This Much By Next Friday
Las Vegas Sands LVS is all set to report its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.
On CNBC’s "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said options markets are implying a move of +/-5% in Las Vegas Sands stock by the end of the week.
There was a buyer of 1,500 of the February 3 weekly 56/60-call spreads at an average price of $0.87 per contract, Khouw mentioned.
The trader expects LVS stock rising as much as 8% by next Friday.
Price Action: Shares of Las Vegas Sands gained 0.1% to close at $55.47 on Tuesday, and added 0.1% in the after-hours trading session.
