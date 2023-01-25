ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Sands Options Traders Betting On Stock Rising This Much By Next Friday

By Priya Nigam
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MpSKM_0kQhsXfR00

Las Vegas Sands LVS is all set to report its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Analysts expect the company to report a quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

On CNBC’s "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said options markets are implying a move of +/-5% in Las Vegas Sands stock by the end of the week.

There was a buyer of 1,500 of the February 3 weekly 56/60-call spreads at an average price of $0.87 per contract, Khouw mentioned.

The trader expects LVS stock rising as much as 8% by next Friday.

Price Action: Shares of Las Vegas Sands gained 0.1% to close at $55.47 on Tuesday, and added 0.1% in the after-hours trading session.

Photo: Unsplash

