Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robert L. “Bob” Woodard Sr. delivered the annual State of the County presentation at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The event—which was able to be held in person rather than virtually for the first time since January 2020 due to COVID-19—was attended by more than 200 people, ranging from representatives of the local real estate, hospitality, tourism and construction industries to a wide array of local, state and federal officials.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO