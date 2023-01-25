Read full article on original website
State of the County 2023 focuses on five key topics, including housing, beach nourishment, and maintaining inlets
Dare County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robert L. “Bob” Woodard Sr. delivered the annual State of the County presentation at Captain George’s Seafood Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The event—which was able to be held in person rather than virtually for the first time since January 2020 due to COVID-19—was attended by more than 200 people, ranging from representatives of the local real estate, hospitality, tourism and construction industries to a wide array of local, state and federal officials.
With public input, OBX Visitors Bureau moves to create long-term tourism plan
With between 75-100 Outer Banks residents gathered at the Ramada Inn in Kill Devil Hills on the evening of Jan. 24, the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau (OBVB) continued the process of collecting community input for a 20-year plan for Dare County Tourism. A similar meeting was held earlier in the day at Fessenden Center on Hatteras Island.
Online searches of Avon as a vacation destination for summer 2023 jump 274%
E Hatteras Island village of Avon has seen one of the highest increases in online searches in the world as a 2023 summer vacation destination. According to a new report from HomeToGo, the marketplace with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals, its 2023 Spring/Summer Travel Trends reveals which trends are heating up and how travelers are planning to cure their wanderlust.
Wolfinger-Jones Family Fund Established at Outer Banks Community Foundation
A new donor-advised fund has been established at the Outer Banks Community Foundation by Nags Head residents Tony and Tracy Jones. Grants will be awarded from the new Wolfinger-Jones Family Fund for causes the Joneses are passionate about. Tony and Tracy come to the Outer Banks from northern Virginia and are intent on continuing their tradition of philanthropy and volunteerism here.
Endangered sei whale stranded on beaches of Outer Banks
KITTY HAWK, N.C. — A 22-foot whale beached itself on the shores of the Outer Banks Thursday afternoon. According to the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island, the sei whale was reported in Kitty Hawk at around 1:30 p.m. The Aquarium said the whale was a juvenile, possibly born...
Battle brews over cluster home project in Wanchese
Dare Planning Board to evaluate proposal at Feb. 7 meeting. With a key Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting looming, some Wanchese residents are voicing firm opposition to a proposed 60-unit cluster home development on a 10.5-acre parcel of land off Old Wharf Road. “I understand we need housing,...
Dare County woman wins $150K on scratch ticket
A woman from Dare County won $150,000 off of a scratch ticket she got in her stocking this Christmas.
Miss Katie arrives in Hatteras village for her first Hatteras Inlet dredging event
Dare County’s own dredge, the Miss Katie, arrived in Hatteras village on Thursday, January 26, in order to conduct a maintenance dredging event in Hatteras Inlet’s Connector Channel over the next few days. “The dredge is there, and it’s supposed to start working this morning,” said Dare County...
Daniel J. Beideman of Elizabeth City, January 24
Daniel J. Beideman, 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation. Born in Pasquotank County on November 27, 1953, he was the son of the late Thelma Gilden Beideman and Daniel Linwood Beideman. Danny was a graduate of Northeastern High School. He...
Rodanthe sand project unlikely, but new study to begin
A new bridge has bypassed a dangerous and persistent ocean overwash problem on the roadway on the north end of Hatteras Island. Now residents of this tiny village are looking for beach nourishment to protect their homes from washing into the ocean. The reason that Rodanthe is at risk is...
National Seashore partners with Dare County Library Speaker Series, and more CHNS updates for January
The Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) announced several recent updates and news items related to Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands in their latest Cape Chronicle newsletter. News items and events related to the National Seashore for January include the following:. A total of 19 new or updated educational panels have been...
Irma Scarborough Forbes
WANCHESE — Irma Scarborough Forbes, 69, of Wanchese, NC, passed away peacefully at her home on the evening of January 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. Irma was born on March 21, 1953, to Marvin Edward Scarborough of Wanchese, and Nora Meekins Scarborough, previously of Hatteras, NC. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom she is survived by— Marvin Stanley Scarborough of Skyco, NC, Robert Edward Scarborough of Frisco, NC, Elaina Scarborough Davis of Wanchese, NC, and George Thomas Scarborough of Wanchese, NC.
Passing cold front brings waves of surfers to Hatteras Island
A passing cold front brought big waves and crowds of surfers on Thursday morning, with dozens of vehicles parked along N.C. Highway 12 in northern Buxton. Roughly 60% of the surfers who flocked to the shoreline were local residents, per several reports, but surfers arrived for the head high swell from all along the East Coast, which included southern North Carolina, Virginia, and New Jersey.
Juanita Faye Burke
MANTEO — Juanita Faye Burke, 82, of Manteo, NC died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home. Born in Jamestown, TN on April 8, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Elsie Jane Wright and Marvin A. Smith. Juanita attended school at God’s Bible College in Cincinnati, Ohio...
