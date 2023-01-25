Read full article on original website
Watch Alvaro Morata Score His First Madrid Derby Goal By Netting Against Former Club Real
This was Morata's fifth Madrid derby playing for Atletico. He had featured in six for Real.
Transfer market news, rumors: Tottenham close in on Pedro Porro, former USMNT defender John Brooks moves
What's better than catching up on the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. We look at why Pedro Porro could help save Tottenham's season along with John Anthony Brooks moving back to the Bundesliga. Nicolo Zaniolo and Anthony Gordon could also be heading to new clubs but check out what's going on.
Is This Why Tottenham Signed Arnaut Danjuma? Watch Dutch Striker's Best Goals In English Soccer
Danjuma scored 17 goals and recorded seven assists in 35 Championship games in the 2020/21 season.
Report: Chelsea's Cesare Casadei Is Joining Reading On Loan
Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei will join Reading on loan for the remainder of the season.
Joe Gelhardt: Sunderland sign Leeds United striker on loan for rest of season
Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the loan signing of Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt. The 20-year-old will remain with the Black Cats until the end of the season after making 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign. Gelhardt becomes the Wearside club's third signing of the January window after...
Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker
Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
Marcelo Bielsa: Ex-Leeds boss in London for further talks with Everton over managerial vacancy
Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard. The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri. Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in...
'I have to be cynical about these Dumfries rumours'
When Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle are linked with out-of-favour players, it sets "alarm bells" ringing for Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards, as he considers their interest in Inter full-back Denzel Dumfries. Speaking to the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, Edwards feels Dumfries is a "really good player" but admits he has...
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
Everton close to appointing next manager
With the days left in the January transfer window ticking down rapidly, Everton are close to appointing a new manager to replace Frank Lampard who was sacked early in the week. After talks yesterday with both Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche, multiple media sources are now reporting that it’s the...
Cameron Jerome: Bolton Wanderers sign striker on 18-month deal after Luton departure
Bolton Wanderers have signed veteran striker Cameron Jerome on an 18-month deal after he was released by Luton. The 36-year-old had his contract with the Hatters terminated by mutual agreement earlier on Friday. Jerome, who has scored 137 goals in 614 league appearances, could make his Trotters debut at Charlton...
Isaac Lihadji: 'Sunderland inspire young players to improve their level'
New Sunderland signing Isaac Lihadji has explained why he chose to join the Black Cats.
Frank Lampard sends farewell message to Everton fans
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday this week after a run of poor results that have seen the Toffees sink into the relegation zone. The Blues have been quite miserable this season after a somewhat tepid start, but a succession of defeats from self-enforced errors and a failure to score on the other end combined to end the 44-year-old’s tenure after less than a year in the job.
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
'Bailey Wright is going to stay at Sunderland,' reveals Portsmouth boss
Looks like Sunderland have decided not to risk allowing Bailey Wright to leave this month - much to Portsmouth's disappointment.
'It's crazy - a year ago I was playing U18s football'
Stefan Bajcetic has spoken of how he has been "dreaming" of signing a long-term contract with Liverpool. The 18-year-old, who put pen to paper on a new deal on Thursday, initially joined the club's youth set up in December 2020. "It feels amazing," he said. "It's something I've been dreaming...
Report: Pep Guardiola Reveals Mikel Arteta's Love For Arsenal
Pep Guardiola has mentioned that even though Mikel Arteta was fully committed to Manchester City, there was one team he never celebrated goals against.
Aberdeen: Jim Goodwin vows to repay 'courageous' board
Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 28 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra and the BBC Sport website & app, text updates on the BBC Sport website & app. Jim Goodwin has vowed to repay the faith of Aberdeen's board and says "it would have...
USMNT vs. Colombia live stream: Prediction, TV channel, how to watch USA online, time, news, odds
United States men's national team interim boss Anthony Hudson will look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Serbia to start January camp. There were promising performances in the match, especially considering the short period of time that Hudson has had to design this camp compared to coaches of January camps in the past. The team was punished for their mistakes on both of Serbia's goals in the 2-1 loss, but it was the veterans who helped cause those issues. Walker Zimmerman not jumping in time with the wall on Luka Ilic's goal and Aaron Long not backing up 19-year-old Jaylen Neal on Veljko Simic's goal made the difference after Brandon Vazquez scored his first goal in his national team debut.
Grace Scrivens promises fearless approach as England brace for Under-19 semi-final
England captain leads unbeaten side into crunch contest against Australia in Potchefstroom
