United States men's national team interim boss Anthony Hudson will look to rebound from a disappointing loss to Serbia to start January camp. There were promising performances in the match, especially considering the short period of time that Hudson has had to design this camp compared to coaches of January camps in the past. The team was punished for their mistakes on both of Serbia's goals in the 2-1 loss, but it was the veterans who helped cause those issues. Walker Zimmerman not jumping in time with the wall on Luka Ilic's goal and Aaron Long not backing up 19-year-old Jaylen Neal on Veljko Simic's goal made the difference after Brandon Vazquez scored his first goal in his national team debut.

19 HOURS AGO