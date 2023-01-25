ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Bosse's celebrates 125 years by cutting ribbon for its new De Pere home

DE PERE (WLUK) -- The historic Bosse's News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the '80s with the redevelopment of downtown. But this old...
DE PERE, WI
Embrace winter with an outdoor family-fun day at Mosquito Hill

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Mosquito Hill Nature Center has some family-friendly activities planned for its Winter Family Fun Day. It's happening on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 12-3 p.m. Mosquito Hill has an exciting Family Olympics challenge for fun and prizes. You can play a round of human foosball or...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger

(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Enjoy some pampering at Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa

Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn and Michelle joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Hydrafacial with a European twist. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is...
GREEN BAY, WI
Activities for all ages at Winterfest on Broadway

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bundle up the family for a day of fun at Winterfest on Broadway. There will be horse drawn carriage rides, outdoor games, winter animals, ice sculptures, wood carving and more. There's even treats at participating businesses for the Candy Land scavenger hunt. The festivities kick off...
GREEN BAY, WI
Ariens Nordic Center near Brillion to welcome hundreds of young skiers this weekend

CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
BRILLION, WI
Green Bay school fundraises for 3rd-grader with muscular dystrophy to better enjoy recess

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students and staff at a Green Bay elementary school are working to raise money for a fellow classmate to fully enjoy recess. Hushe Lor is a student with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder that is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. This is caused by alterations in a protein called dystrophin that is not able to keep muscle cells intact over time.
GREEN BAY, WI
EAA soars through 70 years of aviation celebrations

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Getting ready for takeoff! EAA will be celebrating 70 years at AirVenture in Oshkosh this summer. Founded on Jan. 26, 1953, as an airplane club with aspirations to make the freedom to fly possible in every community, it is now the world's largest fly-in convention. The event...
OSHKOSH, WI
Is the economy still hurting for the great outdoors?

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With more than 100 vendors the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo has something for just about everyone, but getting outdoors may bring some challenges too -- like supply chain issues and the economy. From bright yellow kayaks to the latest in camp chairs, Zak Aubert says...
GREEN BAY, WI
Winter UTV Ride hits the trail near Crivitz

MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- With snow returning, getting outside during the winter is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin, and that means many people are taking advantage of the situation. "The trails are in excellent shape. Like you can see, snow's falling right now. So we're going to...
CRIVITZ, WI
HSGT: Kimberly and West De Pere record victories

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Kimberly topped Fond du Lac 65-53 in a key Fox Valley Association boys basketball game, while West De Pere beat Shawano 65-59 in a Bay Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
KIMBERLY, WI
Oshkosh gets one step closer to naming new elementary school

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to naming its new elementary school. The board of education voted Wednesday night about the name of the new school, which will be replacing the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building. After an initial round of...
OSHKOSH, WI
UW-Oshkosh Foundation launches 1871 Society

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There's a new fundraising push on the UW-Oshkosh campus to provide more funding for student scholarships. The UW-Oshkosh Foundation launched the 1871 Society giving campaign. The name comes in honor of the year the university began. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871 annually. The foundation’s...
OSHKOSH, WI

