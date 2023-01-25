Read full article on original website
Bosse's celebrates 125 years by cutting ribbon for its new De Pere home
DE PERE (WLUK) -- The historic Bosse's News & Tobacco celebrated its 125th anniversary Friday by officially cutting the ribbon on its new De Pere home. The store had been calling Green Bay home since 1898, even after moving in the '80s with the redevelopment of downtown. But this old...
Embrace winter with an outdoor family-fun day at Mosquito Hill
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Mosquito Hill Nature Center has some family-friendly activities planned for its Winter Family Fun Day. It's happening on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 12-3 p.m. Mosquito Hill has an exciting Family Olympics challenge for fun and prizes. You can play a round of human foosball or...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger
(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
Colder temperatures can't keep people away from Winterfest On Broadway
GREEN BAY (WLU) -- The colder weather was no match for people anxious to get out of the house and gather in downtown Green Bay. The annual Winterfest On Broadway was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A Candyland scavenger hunt had people checking out the shops,...
Enjoy some pampering at Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn and Michelle joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Hydrafacial with a European twist. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is...
Activities for all ages at Winterfest on Broadway
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bundle up the family for a day of fun at Winterfest on Broadway. There will be horse drawn carriage rides, outdoor games, winter animals, ice sculptures, wood carving and more. There's even treats at participating businesses for the Candy Land scavenger hunt. The festivities kick off...
Ariens Nordic Center near Brillion to welcome hundreds of young skiers this weekend
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- Within a month of its grand opening, Ariens Nordic Center will be welcoming hundreds of cross-country skiers this weekend. The center will be hosting the CXC Junior and Youth Cup, a competition that was originally planned to be held in Traverse City, Mich. But without enough natural snow, the competition is coming to the Brillion area where Ariens can make its own snow.
PHOTOS I Short-eared owl ventures through Killsnake State Wildlife Area in Chilton
CHILTON (WLUK) -- This little owl clearly didn't get the message as it sat atop a "private land" sign in the Killsnake State Wildlife Area in Chilton Thursday. But the trespassing owl seemed to enjoy its time in the fresh snow, even finding dinner in the grass. The owl is...
Brown County encourages parents to talk to their children about the new F-word
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning, the county...
Green Bay school fundraises for 3rd-grader with muscular dystrophy to better enjoy recess
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students and staff at a Green Bay elementary school are working to raise money for a fellow classmate to fully enjoy recess. Hushe Lor is a student with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder that is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. This is caused by alterations in a protein called dystrophin that is not able to keep muscle cells intact over time.
Outagamie Conservation Club fundraiser continues despite weather canceling races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Racing snowmobiles is part of "How WI Live" in Wisconsin, but recent warm temperatures are putting the brakes on part of a popular snowmobile race and fundraiser. "I left home this morning. Now it's 31 or 32 degrees -- supposed to get up to 34. If...
EAA soars through 70 years of aviation celebrations
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Getting ready for takeoff! EAA will be celebrating 70 years at AirVenture in Oshkosh this summer. Founded on Jan. 26, 1953, as an airplane club with aspirations to make the freedom to fly possible in every community, it is now the world's largest fly-in convention. The event...
Is the economy still hurting for the great outdoors?
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With more than 100 vendors the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo has something for just about everyone, but getting outdoors may bring some challenges too -- like supply chain issues and the economy. From bright yellow kayaks to the latest in camp chairs, Zak Aubert says...
Green Bay fire department rescues 2 dogs during kitchen fire in Allouez home
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Two dogs are safe after an Allouez kitchen fire Wednesday night, thanks to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department. GBMFD said it received a call around 8:15 p.m. about fire alarms going off in a home on Boyd Street. The department says crews arrived within five minutes...
Green Bay welcomes Paper Transport to its new office in Rail Yard Innovation District
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI Transport in...
Lake Michigan water levels having wide-ranging impacts on Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- It wasn't long ago that Lake Michigan was setting records for high lake lake levels. But over the last couple years, things have changed in a hurry. If you went to Point Beach State Forest just a few years ago in 2020, the "beach" part of the park's name was hard to come by.
Winter UTV Ride hits the trail near Crivitz
MARINETTE COUNTY (WLUK) -- With snow returning, getting outside during the winter is part of "How WI Live" in Northeast Wisconsin, and that means many people are taking advantage of the situation. "The trails are in excellent shape. Like you can see, snow's falling right now. So we're going to...
HSGT: Kimberly and West De Pere record victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night in High School Game Time, Kimberly topped Fond du Lac 65-53 in a key Fox Valley Association boys basketball game, while West De Pere beat Shawano 65-59 in a Bay Conference game. Click the video for highlights.
Oshkosh gets one step closer to naming new elementary school
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to naming its new elementary school. The board of education voted Wednesday night about the name of the new school, which will be replacing the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building. After an initial round of...
UW-Oshkosh Foundation launches 1871 Society
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- There's a new fundraising push on the UW-Oshkosh campus to provide more funding for student scholarships. The UW-Oshkosh Foundation launched the 1871 Society giving campaign. The name comes in honor of the year the university began. The membership is a three-year commitment of $1,871 annually. The foundation’s...
