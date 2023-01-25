West Virginia man who was ‘covered in blood’ pleads guilty to murder

A local West Virginia man entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday for murder in the second degree.

Jeffery White, 29, of Weirton, allegedly killed 69-year-old Daniel Gilchrist, from Brooke County, after officials say White broke into the apartment of Gilchrist.

Officers responded to the scene, where they found a window busted in with an air conditioning unit. And once in the home, dispatch says they found the man of the residence dead in the kitchen.

After securing the scene, this is where lead investigator Lieutenant Micah Knisley says White came back to the apartment, “covered in blood.”

Officials say White did not know Gilchrist.

White could face a sentence of 10-to-40 years.

Sentencing for White will be March 28 at 11:00am

