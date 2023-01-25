Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society. Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers. Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the...
One displaced from home after fire late Friday night in Elizabethtown
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a call around 11 p.m. on Friday about an active fire at a home on Timber Haven Dr. Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and Clarkton Fire Department also responded. “Station 55 arrived with 2 engines and 10 personnel consisting of...
New Hanover County seeking artists for outdoor piece at new government center
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County now is accepting artist submissions for a large-scale, outdoor piece that is to be displayed on the lawn of its new Government Center Complex. According to the announcement, the receipt of the qualification deadline is 3 p.m. on Feb. 17. For more information,...
Brunswick County Literacy Council to hold second Books, Brews & Beads annual fundraiser
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The second annual Books, Brews & Beads Mardi Gras Celebration benefiting the Brunswick County Literacy Council’s operating and program budgets will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Makai Brewing Company. Tickets for the event are $40...
Jaquan Jackson’s family sends condolences to family of Halloween 2020 shooting victim
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaquan Jackson is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron on Halloween in 2020. On Friday, Jackson’s family gathered to send their condolences to the Baron family, just days before his trial. Jackson’s aunt, Dianne Hayes, who spoke says their lives were changed forever after hearing what happened.
Neighbors opposed to proposed development on southern end of Topsail Island
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The overwhelming majority of comments about a proposed development at The Point, the southern end of Topsail Island, have not been in favor of the Topsail resident hoping to build a nearly 17-acre family compound. “I think we’re all really disappointed,” one resident, Barry Moore,...
Portion of Spartanburg Ave. closed in Carolina Beach for work
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the 200 block of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed for work on Jan. 26. Authorities stated that the portion of road should be reopen by 5 p.m. According to the announcement, the area near S 2nd St....
Novant Health to host ‘It Takes a Village Youth Summit,’ hopes to inspire local students
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that Novant Health will host its “It Takes a Village Youth Summit” at Williston Middle School on Feb. 18. According to the announcement, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 401 S 10th St....
Novant Health prepares to open neurosciences institute in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Patients recovering from strokes and other brain-related illnesses and injuries will soon be able to access a new specialty care center in southeastern North Carolina. Officials cut the ribbon for the new Novant Health Neurosciences Institute - New Hanover Wednesday. The facility is a five-story extension...
First Alert Forecast: from dry & crisp to unsettled for final January weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with some diverse weather this weekend. First thing Saturday will have clear, cold, and potentially frosty conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. by the afternoon, sunshine should help readings swell to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial fraud case. Police say the pictured man is involved in fraud at several banks. The department posted several photos taken from surveillance footage at the Truist bank on Facebook Friday.
Port City United event offers opportunity to expunge criminal record
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of people showed up at the MLK Center in Wilmington Friday for a chance at a fresh start. Port City United hosted an event called Fresh Chance Friday to help people expunge charges on their records and connect them with dozens of employers. “With being...
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board effective immediately. Tate, a black republican who is presumed to be gay, has been told that a fellow commissioner made comments about his race. “If my differences bother people that bad,...
First Alert Forecast: dry & crisp ahead of rain Sunday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast opens some diverse weekend weather. First thing Saturday will have clear, cold, and potentially frosty conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine should help readings swell to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.
First Alert Forecast: a wet turn for January’s final weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with some incoming changes for the weekend. After a dry and crisp day with plenty of sunshine, milder temperatures are. a staple in the forecast through early this week. Thickening clouds are expected Sunday...
Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of her...
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an older white male in reference to a financial fraud case at several local banks. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008.
