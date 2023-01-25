TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy, a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from April 25, 2023 through May 23, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about TDOC initiatives and programs from executive leadership, ask questions, and tour facilities to better understand the agency and the work of its more than 5,000 dedicated employees.

Applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy are available at tn.gov/correction and will be accepted through Monday, February 6, 2023. Completed applications can be submitted via email to TDOC.Communications@tn.gov .

WHAT: TDOC Citizens Correctional Academy

WHERE: Various locations in Nashville, TN

WHEN: April 25, 2023 – May 23, 2023, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

TDOC’s Citizens Correctional Academy was first launched in 2014 to give members of the public a behind-the-scenes look at the department’s operations and its mission to enhance public safety. For more information, click here .

