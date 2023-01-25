ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tractor trailer accident shuts down I-75 South during Wednesday morning commute

By Bradley Smith
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
The Wednesday morning commute in metro Atlanta was made worse after a Rooms To Go double tractor trailer crash on I-75 South near Acworth.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on I-75 South past Highway 92 in the Acworth area.

A Rooms To Go double tractor trailer left the roadway and was facing the wrong way south.

Road crews shut down I-75 South in order to deal with the accident, causing traffic to gridlock for nearly 10 miles back to Cartersville.

There is no word on the driver’s condition.

