Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Note Is Given To A Cop By A Young Boy, Who After Reading It Jumps Up From His SeatNorthville HeraldLakeland, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
8-year-old Girl Saves Great-Grandmother from Fatal AccidentWilliamWest Bloomfield Township, MI
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Michigan Wolverines news: A rough night for basketball, QB coach update and more
In our latest Michigan Wolverines news roundup, we recap a rough night for hoops, the latest on the Michigan football QB coach search, and more. Thursday proved to be a rough night for the Michigan Wolverines on the basketball court as the men’s basketball team dropped a home game to No. 1 Purdue (75-70), while the Michigan women’s basketball team dropped its second straight game on the road to Maryland.
Michigan State football: Bai Jobe gets huge boost in final 247Sports rankings
Signing one of the best classes in Michigan State football history, Mel Tucker has some top talent to work with in order to get this turnaround churning. One of those top talents in the 2023 class is four-star defensive end Bai Jobe. And this week, the Spartans’ top-ranked recruit moved...
Michigan legacy recruit visiting this weekend
Cincinnati (OH.) St. Xavier 2025 offensive lineman Tucker Kattus has confirmed he will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan this weekend for the second major Junior Day of the month. The Wolverines have been very active in the state of Ohio and recently entered the picture for the 6-foot-5,...
3 things we learned in Michigan basketball loss to Purdue
Michigan basketball missed another opportunity for a season-changing win on Thursday against Purdue and here are three things we learned. Much of the Michigan basketball game against Purdue went exactly as expected. You knew the Wolverines were going to battle and weren’t going to make it easy for the No. 1 Boilermakers, a team that U-M upset last season as No. 3.
Yardbarker
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan land commit from a top recruit from Ohio
Michigan football has earned two huge wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the past two seasons and they were rewarded both times with successful trips to the Big Ten championship as well as berths in the College Football Playoff. Both Michigan and Ohio State couldn't seal the deal in...
Commitment Impact: Ted Hammond To Michigan
Take a look at how defensive lineman Ted Hammond fits into Michigan's class as a player, member of the group and future piece of U-M defenses.
2 USFL teams to play home games at Ford Field in 2023
Ahead of its second season, the United States Football League has announced that Detroit will serve as the home base for two teams in 2023.
Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at WXYZ
Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April.
Eater
These Are Michigan’s 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists
It’s arrived: the six-month period when the restaurant industry waits with bated breath to learn who will take home a rarefied James Beard Award. On Wednesday, January 25, the James Beard Foundation’s committee revealed its semifinalists — otherwise known as the “long list” — in chef, restaurant, and bar categories for what’s widely considered the Academy Awards of the food world. Thirteen Michigan names are in the running this year.
wcsx.com
10 Best Michigan Restaurants for 2023
Michigan has some fantastic locally-owned restaurants. It goes without saying that we are tops when it comes to cuisine. So, what are the top-rated restaurants in each of Michigan’s biggest cities?. Yelp has fresh reviews up, and we’ve scoured the site to find the No. 1 rated Michigan restaurants...
This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan
ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Northville Downs race track proposes move to Plymouth Township
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, MICH (CBS DETROIT) - The oldest horse racing track in the state could be getting an upgrade. Northville Downs has been around since the 1940s. The lease for Northville Downs is slated to wrap up this year. CBS News Detroit is learning the next steps for the oldest horse racing facility in the state.A proposal was recently submitted in Plymouth Township to relocate the facility there. "The city of Northville has finally agreed on a multi-tenant, multi-use sight for the old Northville Downs property in the city," said Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "It's my understanding that they will...
DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Joe Vicari Restaurant Group Opens Vito’s Bakery in Washington Township, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be doing the talking when she presents her annual State of the State address to the Michigan Legislature. But on Tuesday, she mostly did the listening during a roundtable discussion in Brighton as a panel of residents, among them retired teachers and a retired police officer, discussed issues surrounding […] The post Whitmer talks inflation, pension tax and education with residents before State of the State speech appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
secondwavemedia.com
Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors
Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
DTE must stop toxic coal ash disposal at two Michigan plants
MONROE, MI — DTE Energy must soon stop depositing a toxic waste product into surface water ponds at two Michigan coal-fired power plants because the facilities are not adequately protecting nearby groundwater, regulators say. On Jan. 25, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it will deny DTE’s application to...
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0