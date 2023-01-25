Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
From Rock Salt to Beet Juice: How Some American Cities Use Beet Juice to Fight Snow During WinterNew York CultureMinneapolis, MN
Nebraska Football visiting five-star St. Louis WR on ThursdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Iowa - NCAA Women’s Basketball (1/28/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a huge win for their program, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to keep rolling through their Big Ten schedule, as they prepare to host the Nebraska Cornhuskers on a busy Saturday in college basketball. Watch NCAA Basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Hawkeyes are less than a week removed...
Corn Nation
Friday Flakes: Matt Rule Said Last Season was the “Slow Burn” and Nebraska is Different than Temple and Baylor
So all about the semantics of what needs to happen with the Nebraska job. John Bishop, of Unsportsmanlike Conduct threw out the following poll:. The Nebraska job needs one of the three R’s or it is starting from scratch. Is it a rebuild, a reload or a reset? Or maybe it’s starting from scratch.
Report: Nebraska Sending Nearly Entire Coaching Staff To Visit 1 Recruit
We're still nearly a year away from five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola being able to sign a National Letter of Intent with a college football program. But already, his recruitment has been quite entertaining. That's continuing this week. According to Chad Simmons of On3, new Nebraska head coach ...
Nebraska Football visiting four-star Missouri OT on Friday
Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was in the Kansas City area on Friday to check out 2024 four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague. This was first reported by On3’s Sean Callahan who confirmed the news following Rhule’s tweet.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football to pay Garret McGuire and Rob Dvoracek $285,000
LINCOLN — Nebraska wide receivers coach Garret McGuire and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek will each make $285,000 next season and each, as position coaches, received three-year contracts. The two assistants, who worked last season for the Carolina Panthers, have contracts that expire Dec. 31, 2025, or after the 2025...
Huskers make offer to athletic linebacker in 500-mile radius
Nebraska football made an offer to one of the more athletic 2024 linebackers in the 500-mile radius on Wednesday evening. The Huskers extended an offer to Jefferson (S.D.) linebacker Thomas Heiberger, joining Wisconsin and Texas Tech as programs who have offered the athletic linebacker. Heiberger reports a 37.5-inch vertical and...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska football trainer, athletic medicine director no longer with program
LINCOLN — Two longtime members of Nebraska football’s medical and training staff are no longer with the program. Head athletic trainer Mark Mayer, and Dr. Lonnie Albers — associate athletic director for athletic medicine — are not listed in the Nebraska Athletic Department directory. A NU official confirmed their departure.
WOWT
Omaha nonprofit speaks against LB258
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last decade, officials with Project Extra Mile noticed a decrease in the number of underage youth getting caught up in alcohol use. Now, they say the pandemic has reversed that trend. “Since the pandemic, it’s really increased because of isolation and not having school,...
KETV.com
Weekend snow chances, dangerous cold forecast for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather returns to eastern Nebraska and western Iowa this weekend. After a windy and mild Friday, light snow will move in north of the Omaha metro area overnight Friday into Saturday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Nebraska and Iowa counties to the...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
klkntv.com
“I-80 is a pipeline for all kinds of criminal activity” including human trafficking
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officials say the number of human trafficking cases prosecuted in Nebraska jumped from 0 to 92 between 2007 and 2022. That jump is due to a special task force created in 2015. The goal of Nebraska’s human trafficking task force is to increase awareness that...
1011now.com
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hosts ice-fishing clinic this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a free ice-fishing clinic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. The clinic will take place on the north shore of Holmes Lake and is open to anglers of all ages and experience levels. Ice-fishing enthusiast and fishing programs coordinator...
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator offers bill to increase tax and scrutiny on 'games of skill'
LINCOLN, Neb. — They look like video slots but are technically called "games of skill" and they are popping up in convenience stores, bars and supermarkets all across Nebraska. "All these gray area machines have proliferated absolutely everywhere and they're now next to every church and school in the...
KETV.com
'That's when I got the worst feeling': Omaha woman shares personal story of abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — Proposals to increase abortion restrictions in Nebraska send the legislature into gridlock. With tempers running short, opponents extended debate even though they likely lack the votes to stop the legislation from moving forward. They'll resume their attempt again in the morning to derail LB626, the bill...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police denounce actions of Memphis police officers in Tyre Nichols incident
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer put out a statement Friday night denouncing the actions of the Memphis police officers that were involved in the beating and eventual death of Tyre Nichols. The statement is below:. As an agency we want to express our sadness and...
klkntv.com
Cozad woman arrested after pursuit with Nebraska troopers near Lexington
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Cozad woman was arrested Wednesday night after a high-speed chase with troopers in central Nebraska. Around 10:30 p.m., a trooper tried pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 80, just south of Overton. The Nebraska State Patrol said the driver was believed to have “multiple...
natureworldnews.com
Bowhunting Company, Celebrity Owners Found Guilty for Poaching Wildlife in Nebraska, Fined $750,000
In Omaha, Nebraska, a federal court handed down sentences to a famous couple and their bowhunting business for planning to break the Lacey Act, which forbids wildlife trafficking and poaching. They were fined a total of $750,000. Largest Known Case of Poaching in Nebraska. The largest known case of poaching...
Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous
LINCOLN — Police chiefs from Omaha and Lincoln opposed the latest proposal to allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without obtaining a state permit and required training, saying Thursday that it was dangerous. “This bill jeopardizes the safety of our city,” said Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. Omaha Chief Todd Schmaderer told members of the […] The post Omaha, Lincoln police chiefs call ‘constitutional carry’ of concealed weapons dangerous appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0