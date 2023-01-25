Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Related
Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview
A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
Brittany Mahomes calls out ’embarrassing’ Cincinnati mayor after Patrick Mahomes callout
Brittany Mahomes wasn’t having any of the Cincinnati mayor and his trolling of Patrick Mahomes before the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval has made himself the central character of the lead-up to the Chiefs vs. Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. He made a...
Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears may have slipped up when Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded away the now No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline in November. In 10 games with the Bears this season, Claypool recorded a lowly...
Mike Golic Swats the Idea of Trading Justin Fields to Draft a QB
Mike Golic swats the idea of trading Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears earned the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft by way of recording the worst record in the NFL last season. Some outsiders took this information an extra step past a bona...
Yardbarker
Cowboys & Dak Prescott 'Need Help' In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin
The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers. “There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''
bvmsports.com
Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick?
Filed under: NFL Draft Red Zone Play Texans Analysis Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick? Is it worth it? Really? By Mike Bullock@RedZonePlay Jan 26, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Poll: Should…
Georgia now has another threat to potentially steal Todd Monken
Another NFL team has entered the fray to potentially steal Todd Monken away from Georgia. Georgia has an elite offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, so it comes as no surprise he is getting looks from a few NFL teams this offseason. Although Georgia can afford to give him a hefty...
Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame
The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
Cincinnati Mayor may have cost Bengals AFC Title with shot at Chiefs
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval might have doomed the Bengals vs. the Chiefs following a cringing video taunting the Kingdom ahead of the AFC Championship. He couldn’t help himself. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval could not help himself. No doubt he is excited about the Bengals, but he may have doomed them.
Mecole Hardman clarifies cryptic tweet believed to be teasing return
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman has been eyeing a return to the active roster and a cryptic tweet had fans thinking it was coming against the Bengals. The biggest injury that the Kansas City Chiefs have been monitoring leading up to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals is the high-ankle sprain suffered by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round. However, tight end Travis Kelce also popped up on the injury report with a back ailment, further worrying fans.
nfltraderumors.co
NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants
Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle. Commanders assistant OL...
Broncos may not be a certainty to land DeMeco Ryans for this one reason
The Denver Broncos reportedly have DeMeco Ryans as their top head coaching candidate, but there’s one reason why they may not be able to hire him. The Denver Broncos had buyer’s remorse with Nathaniel Hackett, as they fired him just 15 games into his tenure after the team, which was supposed to contend for the playoffs, had a 4-11 record. Denver has new ownership, and they want to hire their head coaching candidate that they feel can lead the team to contention. One of the top candidates available this coaching carousel is San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeMeco Ryans. In fact, a report from 9News’ Mike Klis on Jan. 26 indicated that Ryans was Denver’s top candidate for their head coaching vacancy.
Parris Campbell, Chase McLaughlin, Bobby Okereke head Colts’ free-agent list
The Colts have had trouble finding a legitimate edge pass rusher, so Yannick Ngakoue might be viewed as one of their top off-season priorities.
NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade
The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
National Signing Day 2023: Predicting where Top 10 unsigned recruits land
Predicting where the top 10 unsigned recruits will end up signing on National Signing Day. While most of the top college football prospects have already put pen to paper, there are a handful of high school stars who remain unsigned heading into National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. For...
Yardbarker
Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline
The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
East-West Shrine Bowl Prospects That Could Be of Interest to Giants
College all-star season is here, and first up is the East-West Shrine Bowl, of which the following five prospects could draw interest from the Giants.
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
Miami Heat the best defensive team in the league over last 10 games
The Miami Heat are chugging along in their schedule, trying to stack as many wins as they can before it’s all wrapped up, securing their place in the postseason. And the way they are going about it bodes well for their hopes to do just that. With the Miami...
Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Guard Coby White To The Celtics
The Bulls selected White in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, but his career has been plagued with injuries and inconsistency over the course of his tenure with the team.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
605K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0