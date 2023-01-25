ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview

A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bvmsports.com

Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick?

Filed under: NFL Draft Red Zone Play Texans Analysis Poll: Should Houston Texans Trade With Chicago Bears for No. 1 Overall Draft Pick? Is it worth it? Really? By Mike Bullock@RedZonePlay Jan 26, 2023, 10:00am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Poll: Should…
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cincinnati mayor made ‘Burrowhead’ instantly lame

The mayor of Cincinnati tried to drop a “Burrowhead” joke in a city council meeting and it somehow made the Joe Burrow-Arrowhead wordplay even worse. The matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game has generated plenty of excitement over the prospect of a heated rematch. It’s also spread the term “Burrowhead,” for better or worse.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Mecole Hardman clarifies cryptic tweet believed to be teasing return

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman has been eyeing a return to the active roster and a cryptic tweet had fans thinking it was coming against the Bengals. The biggest injury that the Kansas City Chiefs have been monitoring leading up to the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals is the high-ankle sprain suffered by quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Divisional Round. However, tight end Travis Kelce also popped up on the injury report with a back ailment, further worrying fans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Commanders, Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released his compensatory pick projections, which historically have been incredibly accurate, even more than the official NFL release at times. He projects the Commanders to receive third and sixth-round picks for the loss of G Brandon Scherff and DT Tim Settle. Commanders assistant OL...
FanSided

Broncos may not be a certainty to land DeMeco Ryans for this one reason

The Denver Broncos reportedly have DeMeco Ryans as their top head coaching candidate, but there’s one reason why they may not be able to hire him. The Denver Broncos had buyer’s remorse with Nathaniel Hackett, as they fired him just 15 games into his tenure after the team, which was supposed to contend for the playoffs, had a 4-11 record. Denver has new ownership, and they want to hire their head coaching candidate that they feel can lead the team to contention. One of the top candidates available this coaching carousel is San Francisco 49ers defensive end DeMeco Ryans. In fact, a report from 9News’ Mike Klis on Jan. 26 indicated that Ryans was Denver’s top candidate for their head coaching vacancy.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

NFL rumors: Bears could have bidding war for No. 1 pick trade

The Chicago Bears can pit two rival teams against each other for the No. 1 overall pick in 2023. Although the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it is probably in their best interest to trade it for assets and build the best team it possibly can around their franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bulls reportedly willing to take calls on these three players before NBA trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls could be active before this year’s NBA trade deadline, however, the players they move may not be the names you expect. The Bulls have been one of the biggest disappointments so far in the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite having two All-Stars on the roster and a solid core around them, the team owns a 22-26 record a couple of weeks before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

