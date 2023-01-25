ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

iheart.com

RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate

An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
EATON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
MINFORD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide Children’s employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine claims religious discrimination in lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has claimed that it discriminated against her by firing her for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Tina Moore, a surgical scheduler at the hospital for more than two decades, alleges she was fired after being denied a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
YAHOO!

Chillicothe man charged in fire at Planned Parenthood clinic: It was 'all worth it'

PEORIA — A Chillicothe man faces up to 40 years in federal prison after being charged Wednesday in connection with the Planned Parenthood fire this month in Peoria. Tyler W. Massengill, 32, told officials investigating the case that if his "actions the night of January 15, 2023, caused 'a little delay' in a person receiving services at the PHC, his conduct may have been 'all worth it,'" according to federal court records filed Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. inmate found guilty of murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — After two days of legal proceedings, Daryl King was found guilty of murdering a fellow inmate Alex Sapp of Newark. The case began as King was preparing to be released from the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe after serving a three-year sentence. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, King struck Sapp, multiple times, resulting in his death.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Meth lands man, 72, in prison

A Peebles man was sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 24 months in prison on a trafficking charge. Harold Swayne, 72, was sentenced on one amended count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Trial begins in the murder case of a Ross Co. inmate

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The trial begins this week in the case of a Ross County inmate charged with killing a fellow inmate last year. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Darryl King, originally from Eaton, Ohio, killed a fellow inmate on February 14, 2022. In a report,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Threats close a central Ohio school district

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
FAIRFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

$500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One shot dead in South Central Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening. At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene. Police have blocked off a residence on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly Police mourns loss of K-9

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department announced on Saturday that their K-9, Gold, a long-time dual-purpose working K9 assigned to the department had died. The eleven-year-old Belgian Malinois passed at Ohio MedVet on Saturday morning with his handler and family, along with Chief John Winfield by his side. Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016. Gold was born in France in 2011 and was trained in tracking, article searches, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection, and criminal apprehension, the police department said. Gold, throughout his career, assisted multiple agencies, countless drug seizures, evidence location, and apprehensions of fleeing suspects.
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy hit by gunshot while sleeping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that at 11:58 p.m., an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence at the 3300 block of Quaker Road on the south side. Police say one of the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

