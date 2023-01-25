Read full article on original website
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
iheart.com
RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate
An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
A couple’s accounts were charged thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sept. 30, 2022 was a typical morning for Richard and Stephanie Fritz, until Stephanie checked her bank account. “There was a withdrawal pending for $3,000,” said Stephanie. A withdrawal Stephanie said she knew she didn’t authorize. She immediately called the bank and spoke with a representative, who said it appeared to […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
ATF Director warns police in Columbus are finding a new dangerous device for guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies across the country, including here in Columbus, are seeing a rise in the number of dangerous devices used to turn handguns into machine guns. U.S. ATF Director, Steve Dettelbach, was in town this week to announce efforts to help Columbus police curb gun...
Nationwide Children’s employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine claims religious discrimination in lawsuit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has claimed that it discriminated against her by firing her for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Tina Moore, a surgical scheduler at the hospital for more than two decades, alleges she was fired after being denied a religious exemption for the COVID-19 vaccine. In a […]
cwcolumbus.com
'Heartbroken and saddened;' Columbus police chief on video of Tyre Nichols' beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said she is heartbroken and saddened after watching the videos of Tyre Nichols released by the Memphis Police Department. Nichols died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop on January 7. The video, which was released in...
Four people arrested in $30,000 Scioto County drug bust
MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
Chesapeake, Ohio man arrested after deputies seize 2,500 counterfeit pills in drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– A man is in custody after a large shipment of drugs and guns was found at an Ohio home on Wednesday. According to a post on Facebook by the Lawrence County Prosecutor, the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force was told by Hurricane Police that the shipment was to […]
wosu.org
Former Chillicothe VA employee charged in nearly $1 million federal healthcare fraud case
A former employee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Chillicothe is facing federal healthcare fraud charges in U.S. District Court in Columbus. Melissa Radune is accused of making fraudulent claims amounting to nearly $1 million. She is scheduled to be arraigned on one count of health care fraud...
YAHOO!
Chillicothe man charged in fire at Planned Parenthood clinic: It was 'all worth it'
PEORIA — A Chillicothe man faces up to 40 years in federal prison after being charged Wednesday in connection with the Planned Parenthood fire this month in Peoria. Tyler W. Massengill, 32, told officials investigating the case that if his "actions the night of January 15, 2023, caused 'a little delay' in a person receiving services at the PHC, his conduct may have been 'all worth it,'" according to federal court records filed Wednesday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. inmate found guilty of murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — After two days of legal proceedings, Daryl King was found guilty of murdering a fellow inmate Alex Sapp of Newark. The case began as King was preparing to be released from the Ross County Correctional Institution in Chillicothe after serving a three-year sentence. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, King struck Sapp, multiple times, resulting in his death.
Times Gazette
Meth lands man, 72, in prison
A Peebles man was sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 24 months in prison on a trafficking charge. Harold Swayne, 72, was sentenced on one amended count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Trial begins in the murder case of a Ross Co. inmate
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The trial begins this week in the case of a Ross County inmate charged with killing a fellow inmate last year. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Darryl King, originally from Eaton, Ohio, killed a fellow inmate on February 14, 2022. In a report,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Threats close a central Ohio school district
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The Fairfield Sheriff’s Office released additional details on a threat that shut down the school district. Shortly after 5 a.m. Superintendent Chad Belville posted on social media saying, “Fairfield Union Local Schools will be closed on Thursday, January 26 due to threats of violence made toward our schools overnight. The district is working with the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department to identify those responsible for the threats. We believe the Sheriff’s Department has the situation under control, so we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution to give the Sheriff’s Department plenty of time to complete its investigation.
$500K bond set for man accused of raping 12-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13 years old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted […]
One shot dead in South Central Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after being shot in South Central Hilltop Thursday evening. At about 7:45 p.m., Columbus police went to the 2400 block of Eakin Road near Hilltonia Park for a reported shooting, dispatchers said. Medics pronounced one person dead at the scene. Police have blocked off a residence on […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Waverly Police mourns loss of K-9
WAVERLY, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department announced on Saturday that their K-9, Gold, a long-time dual-purpose working K9 assigned to the department had died. The eleven-year-old Belgian Malinois passed at Ohio MedVet on Saturday morning with his handler and family, along with Chief John Winfield by his side. Sergeant K9 Gold began his career with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and transferred to the Waverly Police Department in 2016. Gold was born in France in 2011 and was trained in tracking, article searches, handler protection, building searches, narcotic detection, and criminal apprehension, the police department said. Gold, throughout his career, assisted multiple agencies, countless drug seizures, evidence location, and apprehensions of fleeing suspects.
13-year-old boy hit by gunshot while sleeping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by a gunshot Friday evening in south Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD state that at 11:58 p.m., an unknown person fired multiple gunshots into a residence at the 3300 block of Quaker Road on the south side. Police say one of the […]
